Based on the JD Power 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study, GE® Reliability is Unmatched, Leading in Kitchen, Laundry, and Appliance Customer Satisfaction

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - GE Appliances, a Mabe company, is proud to share that the GE Appliances brand has been named the #1 Most Reliable appliance brand in the U.S., according to the JD Power 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service StudySM, a widely recognized industry benchmark followed by consumers across North America. GE Appliances received the highest number of awards across categories in the study, which measured the reliability of major household appliances purchased within the past one to three years, along with the overall service experience of customers following an in-home service visit coordinated by the appliance brand.

GE Appliances Named the #1 Most Reliable Appliance Brand in the JD Power 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study (CNW Group/GE Appliances)

The JD Power study, based on more than 12,000 appliance reliability responses and 1,000 appliance service responses, found that GE Appliances' products have fewer problems and better service scores than other brands in many important categories. GE Appliances ranked highest in reliability for several major appliances across kitchen and laundry segments and earned the top score for service experience.

"This recognition from JD Power reinforces the trust consumers plan in GE Appliances for reliability and service, qualities that matter just as much to Canadian households," said Jennifer Caldwell, Vice President of GE Appliances Canada. "While this award is based on a U.S. study, the insights reflect our broader commitment to designing dependable appliances and delivering strong service experiences for families across North America."

GE Appliances ranked No.1 in reliability in four kitchen appliance segments: side-by-side refrigerators, French door refrigerators, top-mount freezer-refrigerators and cooking appliances. For laundry, GE ranked No. 1 in clothes dryers, as well as front-load and top-load washers.1 Additionally, GE Appliances was also recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction with Dishwasher Reliability.

About GE Appliances Canada, a Mabe company GE Appliances Canada, a Mabe company, makes moments that matter for our owners through our passion for making great appliances and providing unparalleled services. Owners have more choices than ever before under the GE®, Haier, Cafe® and Monogram® brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers and air conditioners. For more information, visit geappliances.ca.



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1 GE Appliances received the lowest reported problems among side-by-side refrigerators, French door refrigerators, top-mount freezer refrigerators, top-load washers, front-load washers, clothes dryers, and cooking appliances in the JD Power 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability and Service Study, based on responses from original owners at 1 to 3 years of ownership. Newer models may be shown. Study fielded June - July 2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

SOURCE GE Appliances

For more information, please contact: Silvana Del Valle, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected]