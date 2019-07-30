GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. schedules release of financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and related conference call

LASALLE, QC, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") (TSX: GDI) plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 following the close of markets.

GDI will hold a conference call Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial and operating results. Participants will include Claude Bigras, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Lavigne, Chief Financial Officer and David Hinchey, Senior Vice President Strategic Development.

Members of the financial community are invited to access the conference call which will include a question and answer period for financial analysts. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1 888-227-5884

Confirmation code: 21927718

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until August 16, 2019 by dialing:

Canada/USA access number: 1 800-633-8625

Confirmation code: 21927718

