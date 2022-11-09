Q3 2022 revenue of $563 million – an increase of $155 million , or 38%, over Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $40 million – an increase of $7 million , or 21%, over Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 net income of $11 million or $0.45 per share compared with $9 million or $0.41 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

LASALLE, QC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue was $563 million , an increase of $155 million , or 38%, over the third quarter of 2021, which is mainly the result of growth from acquisitions of 30% and organic growth of 7%.

, an increase of , or 38%, over the third quarter of 2021, which is mainly the result of growth from acquisitions of 30% and organic growth of 7%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $40 million , an increase of $7 million , or 21%, over the third quarter of 2021.

amounted to , an increase of , or 21%, over the third quarter of 2021. Net income was $11 million or $0.45 per share compared to $9 million or $0.41 per share in Q3 2021.

For the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary Services Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 142 132 174 86 230 179 24 15 563 408 Organic Growth (Decline) 7 % (3 %) (2 %) 8 % 12 % 11 % 33 % (36 %) 7 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 17 18 12 8 15 11 1 (1) 40 33 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 12 % 14 % 7 % 9 % 7 % 6 % 4 % (7 %) 7 % 8 %



For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue reached $1.584 billion , an increase of $420 million , or 36%, over the corresponding period of 2021, which is mainly the result of growth from acquisitions of 28% and organic growth of 7%.

, an increase of , or 36%, over the corresponding period of 2021, which is mainly the result of growth from acquisitions of 28% and organic growth of 7%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $112 million , an increase of $13 million , or 13%, over the corresponding period of 2021.

amounted to , an increase of , or 13%, over the corresponding period of 2021. Net income was $27 million or $1.16 per share compared to $36 million or $1.59 per share in the corresponding period of 2021.

For the first three quarters of 2022 and 2021, the business segments performed as follows:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary Services Consolidated 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 428 392 502 241 602 495 74 47 1,584 1,164 Organic Growth (Decline) 9 % 0 % 7 % 5 % 6 % 10 % 25 % (28 %) 7 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 55 59 37 23 30 27 2 − 112 99 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 13 % 15 % 7 % 10 % 5 % 5 % 3 % 0 % 7 % 9 %



GDI's Janitorial Canada segment had a strong quarter, recording $142 million in revenue representing an organic growth of 7%, while delivering $17 million in Adjusted EBITDA1, a decrease of $1 million compared to Q3 2021. GDI's Janitorial USA segment also performed well in Q3 2022, recording revenue of $174 million representing organic decline of 2%, which was principally caused by an expected year-over-year reduction in COVID-related services at IH Services, Inc. ("IH Services") which was acquired on December 31, 2021. The Janitorial USA segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA1 of $12 million in Q3 2021, representing an increase of 50% over Q3 2021, the growth being primarily attributable to the acquisition of IH Services. In line with expectations, Adjusted EBITDA margins1 in both Janitorial segments declined as a lower amount of COVID-19 related services were provided in the quarter compared to the prior year and contractual recurring revenues increased.

The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $230 million or growth of 28% over Q3 2021, of which 15% was generated from acquisitions and 12% was organic growth. The segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA1 of $15 million compared to $11 million in Q3 2021, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 7%. The Technical Services Segment is now operating at normal seasonal capacity levels after being weighted down by supply chain challenges at the beginning of the year.

Finally, GDI's Complementary Services segment recorded revenues of $24 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1 million compared to revenue of $15 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($1) million in Q3 2021. This segment also recorded organic growth of 33% in Q3 2022, the majority of which was due GDI's integrated facility services business unit ("GDI IFS") which was launched at the beginning of 2022.

"GDI delivered another solid quarter of consecutive growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "Both of our Janitorial segments performed well. As expected, we have been seeing a pullback in COVID related services as the threat of the virus dissipates, but we are continuing to deliver strong results as we support our clients as buildings reoccupy and tenants in the commercial office sector roll out bespoke back to work plans for their staff. The IH Services acquisition is continuing to exceed our expectations. Our teams are working well together and are at an advanced stage of sharing client relationships and best practices. During Q3 we welcomed Cascadian Building Maintenance Ltd. to the GDI family, more than doubling our presence in the Greater Seattle area and moving to what we believe is the number two player by size in that market. Our Technical Services segment delivered a record quarter with Adjusted EBITDA1 of $15 million and an Adjusted EBITDAmargin1 of 7%. The supply chain challenges it faced earlier in the year are now resolved and the business is operating on all cylinders, and we continue to carry a record backlog. Our Complementary Services segment had a respectable quarter. The outlook for our products manufacturing and distribution business is positive as occupancy rates rise and our new GDI integrated facility services business is executing well on its two inaugural contracts and is actively pursuing more. Finally, the human resource information system ("HRIS") project that we announced earlier this year is proceeding as planned with an expected launch on January 1, 2023, in our US business units, with the Canadian business units to follow in the first half of 2023. The new HRIS will enable all of our business segments to more effectively manage our labour force. During Q3 we recorded one-time costs of approximately $2 million in relation to the HRIS project implementation, in line with our estimate."

"Year-to-date, GDI generated over $1.5 billion in revenue and $112 million in Adjusted EBITDA1. All our business segments are performing well and the outlook for each is positive. Our balance sheet is strong, our leverage ratio for bank covenant purposes is well within our comfort zone at less than 2,5x, and our ability to deliver on our strategic growth objectives remains intact. I would like to thank all of the team members who make up the GDI family for their hard work and dedication and look forward to a strong finish to 2022."

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance, and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to COVID-19 and related pandemic, unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, inherent operating risks of acquisition activity, failure to integrate, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, deterioration in general economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, dependence on key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, exchange rate fluctuations, disputes with franchisees, cybersecurity and data protection, data confidentiality, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

____________________________ 1 The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses, transaction, reorganization and other costs and share-based compensation. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).

Analyst Conference Call: November 10, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. (ET)





Kindly note that Investors and Media representatives may attend as listeners only.





Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:





North America Toll-Free: 1-800-239-9838





Local: 647-484-0478 (Toronto) or 438-320-0340

(Montreal)





Confirmation Code: 3708260





A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until November 17, 2022 by dialing:





North America Toll-Free: 1-888-203-1112

Local: 647-436-0148 (Toronto)

Confirmation Code: 3708260



September 30, 2022 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedar.com.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)



As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31,

2021 Assets









Current assets



Cash 15 24 Trade and other receivables and contract assets 521 431 Current tax assets 6 4 Inventories 45 34 Other financial assets 10 12 Prepaid expenses and other 10 9 Derivatives 3 ‒ Total current assets 610 514





Non-current assets



Other long-term assets 9 8 Derivatives 1 ‒ Property, plant and equipment 123 117 Deferred tax assets 1 1 Intangible assets 148 143 Goodwill 341 302 Total non-current assets 623 571





Total assets 1,233 1,085





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness ‒ 3 Trade and other payables 277 250 Provisions 28 28 Contract liabilities 27 43 Current tax liabilities 4 5 Current portion of long-term debt 40 28 Total current liabilities 376 357





Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 388 299 Long-term payables 4 7 Deferred tax liabilities 36 31 Total non-current liabilities 428 337





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 375 371 Retained earnings 40 13 Contributed surplus 6 6 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8 1 Total shareholders' equity 429 391





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,233 1,085

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)



Three-month periods ended September 30, Nine-month periods ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021









Revenues 563 408 1,584 1,164









Cost of services 453 326 1,263 911 Selling and administrative expenses 72 51 214 159 Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 1 2 1 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses − (1) − (13) Amortization of intangible assets 6 5 19 15 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 12 8 33 22 Operating income 19 18 53 69









Net finance expense 3 5 13 17 Income before income taxes 16 13 40 52









Income tax expense 5 4 13 16 Net income 11 9 27 36









Other comprehensive income







Gains (losses) that are or may be reclassified to earnings:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 18 4 23 − Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil (15) (2) (19) − Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax of nil and ($1) (nil and nil in 2021) 1 − 3 1

4 2 7 1









Total comprehensive income 15 11 34 37



















Earnings per share:







Basic 0.45 0.41 1.16 1.59 Diluted 0.44 0.40 1.13 1.54















GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)



Share capital Retained

earnings

(deficit) Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total

Number (in thousands

of shares) Amount Balance, January 1, 2021 22,780 364 (31) 6 – 339 Net income – – 36 – – 36 Other comprehensive income – – – – 1 1 Total comprehensive income for the period – – 36 – 1 37 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Stock options exercised 325 7 – (1) – 6 Balance, September 30, 2021 23,105 371 5 6 1 383













Balance, January 1, 2022 23,121 371 13 6 1 391 Net income – – 27 – – 27 Other comprehensive income – – – – 7 7 Total comprehensive income for the period – – 27 – 7 34 Transactions with owners of the Company:









Share-based compensation – – – 1 – 1 Stock options exercised 185 5 – (1) – 4 Shares repurchased for cancellation (12) (1) – – – (1) Balance, September 30, 2022 23,294 375 40 6 8 429

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Nine-month periods ended September 30,

2022 2021





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net income 27 36 Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization 52 37 Equity portion of share-based compensation 1 1 Net finance expense (note 8) 13 17 Income tax expense 13 16 Income taxes paid (16) (30) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (75) 5 Net cash from operating activities 15 82





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 169 117 Repayment of long-term debt (108) (112) Payment of lease liabilities (20) (13) Interest paid (7) (3) Other 2 6 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 36 (5)





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (37) (63) Additions to property, plant and equipment (15) (10) Additions to intangible assets (5) (2) Other – 1 Net cash used in investing activities (57) (74)





Net change in cash (6) 3





Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period:



Cash 24 3 Bank indebtedness (3) (5)

21 (2)





Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period:



Cash 15 10 Bank indebtedness – (9)

15 1

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)









Three-month period ended September 30, 2022

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and

eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 118 160 24 3 – 305 On-call services 14 14 64 – – 92 Project – – 137 – – 137 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 17 – 17 Other revenues 7 – 5 – – 12













Total external revenues 139 174 230 20 – 563 Inter-segment revenues 3 – – 4 (7) – Revenues 142 174 230 24 (7) 563













Income (loss) before income taxes 13 7 7 – (11) 16 Net finance expense – 1 – – 2 3 Operating income (loss) 13 8 7 – (9) 19 Depreciation and amortization 4 4 8 1 1 18 Transaction, reorganization and other costs – – – – 1 1 Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 17 12 15 1 (5) 40













Total assets 475 334 360 17 47 1,233 Total liabilities 78 102 227 16 381 804 Additions to property, plant and equipment 4 5 12 2 1 24 Additions to intangible assets – 4 – – 1 5 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – 4 (1) – – 3

















(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.









Three-month period ended September 30, 2021

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and

eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 104 77 21 – – 202 On-call services 20 9 46 – – 75 Project – – 112 – – 112 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 11 – 11 Other revenues 8 – – – – 8













Total external revenues 132 86 179 11 – 408 Inter-segment revenues –

– 4 (4) – Revenues 132 86 179 15 (4) 408













Income (loss) before income taxes 15 5 4 (2) (9) 13 Net finance expense – 1 1 – 3 5 Operating income (loss) 15 6 5 (2) (6) 18 Depreciation and amortization 3 2 6 1 1 13 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses – – – – (1) (1) Transaction, reorganization and other costs – – – – 1 1 Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 18 8 11 (1) (3) 33













Total assets (2) 262 323 398 70 32 1,085 Total liabilities (2) 83 91 204 15 301 694 Additions to property, plant and equipment 2 1 7 11 1 22 Additions to intangible assets – – 5 1 1 7 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – – 11 1 – 12

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) As at December 31, 2021.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)









Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and

eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 350 460 66 10 – 886 On-call services 49 41 173 2 – 265 Project – – 357 – – 357 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 48 – 48 Other revenues 21 1 5 1 – 28













Total external revenues 420 502 601 61 – 1,584 Inter-segment revenues 8 – 1 13 (22) – Revenues 428 502 602 74 (22) 1,584













Income (loss) before income taxes 45 19 4 (2) (26) 40 Net finance expense – 6 2 – 5 13 Operating income (loss) 45 25 6 (2) (21) 53 Depreciation and amortization 10 12 23 4 3 52 Transaction, reorganization and other costs – – 1 – 1 2 Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA 55 37 30 2 (12) 112













Total assets 475 334 360 17 47 1,233 Total liabilities 78 102 227 16 381 804 Additions to property, plant and equipment 6 7 17 2 5 37 Additions to intangible assets – 4 10 – 5 19 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – 4 23 – – 27

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.









Nine-month period ended September 30, 2021

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

services Complementary

services Corporate and

eliminations Total













Recurring/contractual services 298 214 60 – – 572 On-call services 64 27 143 – – 234 Project – – 291 – – 291 Manufacturing and distribution – – – 36 – 36 Other revenues 30 – 1 – – 31













Total external revenues 392 241 495 36 – 1,164 Inter-segment revenues – – – 11 (11) – Revenues 392 241 495 47 (11) 1,164













Income (loss) before income taxes 49 15 7 (2) (17) 52 Net finance expense – 3 2 – 12 17 Operating income 49 18 9 (2) (5) 69 Depreciation and amortization 10 5 18 2 2 37 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses – – – – (13) (13) Transaction, reorganization and other costs – – – – 1 1 Share-based compensation (1) – – – – 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA 59 23 27 – (10) 99













Total assets (2) 262 323 398 70 32 1,085 Total liabilities (2) 83 91 204 15 301 694 Additions to property, plant and equipment 4 2 19 12 4 41 Additions to intangible assets – – 23 2 2 27 Goodwill recorded on business acquisition – – 31 1 – 32

(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans. (2) As at December 31, 2021.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquisitions

Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

Acquisition date Company acquired Location Segment reporting Purchase price allocation status 2022 Acquisitions January 21, 2022 Gestion E.C.I. Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Énergère") Montreal,

Quebec Technical Services Preliminary March 1, 2022 M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries Ltd. and its subsidiary ("MTI") Markham,

Ontario Technical Services Preliminary September 1, 2022 Cascadian Building Maintenance, Ltd. ("Cascadian") Bellevue,

Washington Janitorial

USA Preliminary 2021 Acquisitions January 1, 2021 The BPAC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("BP") New York,

New York Technical

Services Completed September 1, 2021 Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity") Mechanicsburg,

Pennsylvania (4) Technical

Services Completed September 15, 2021 Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller") Great Bend,

Kansas Complementary

Services Completed December 31, 2021 IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("IH") Greenville,

South Carolina (5) Janitorial

USA Preliminary

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Three-month periods

(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

Three-month periods ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)(1) September 2022 June 2022 March 2022 December 2021 Revenue 563 526 495 433 Operating income 19 17 18 15 Depreciation and amortization 18 18 16 15 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 1 ‒ 2 Share-based compensation 2 1 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA 40 37 36 34 Net income for the period 11 10 7 7 Earnings per share







Basic 0.45 0.40 0.30 0.30 Diluted 0.44 0.40 0.30 0.29 Three-month periods ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)(1) September 2021 June 2021 Mars

2021 December

2020 Revenue 408 372 384 365 Operating income 18 24 27 28 Depreciation and amortization 13 12 12 10 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses (1) (5) (7) (9) Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1 ‒ 1 2 Share-based compensation 2 2 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 33 33 34 32 Net income for the period 9 14 13 17 Earnings per share







Basic 0.41 0.61 0.57 0.75 Diluted 0.40 0.59 0.56 0.73

















(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services Segment. The net income for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were favourably impacted by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

For further information: Investors, Analysts and Media, David Hinchey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Telephone: 514-368-8690 ext. 282