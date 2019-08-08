GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019

Q2 2019 revenue of $312.8 million , an increase $46.0 million or 17.2% over Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $18.6 million , an increase of $5.1 million , or 37.9%, over Q2 2018; excluding the favourable IFRS 16 impact of $1.9 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $3.2 million or 24.2%.

Q2 2019 net income of $2.1 million or $0.10 per share compared with $3.4 million or $0.16 per share in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 38.8%.

LASALLE, QC, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue reached $312.8 million , an increase of $46.0 million , or 17.2%, over the second quarter of 2018. Organic growth in the second quarter of 2019 was 7.0%, with the remaining revenue growth coming primarily from acquisition.

, an increase of , or 17.2%, over the second quarter of 2018. Organic growth in the second quarter of 2019 was 7.0%, with the remaining revenue growth coming primarily from acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $18.6 million , an increase of $5.1 million , or 37.9%, over the second quarter of 2018. This increase includes a favourable impact of $1.9 million from the adoption of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, Adjusted EBITDA 1 would have been $16.7 million , or 24.2% higher than the second quarter of 2018, driven by strong growth in both the Janitorial USA and Technical Services business segments.

amounted to , an increase of , or 37.9%, over the second quarter of 2018. This increase includes a favourable impact of from the adoption of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, Adjusted EBITDA would have been , or 24.2% higher than the second quarter of 2018, driven by strong growth in both the Janitorial and Technical Services business segments. Net income was $2.1 million or $0.10 per share compared to net income of $3.4 million or $0.16 per share in Q2 2018. Net income was negatively impacted by $1.9 million , net of tax, or $0.09 per share, by the remeasurement of cash settled share-based compensation due to the increase of GDI's stock price in the second quarter of 2019.

or per share compared to net income of or per share in Q2 2018. Net income was negatively impacted by , net of tax, or per share, by the remeasurement of cash settled share-based compensation due to the increase of GDI's stock price in the second quarter of 2019. As previously disclosed, GDI completed two acquisitions in the Technical services segment during the second quarter of 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, the business segments performance was as follow:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical services Complementary

services Consolidated 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 132,613 131,634 80,121 53,292 87,268 69,508 19,520 18,088 312,756 266,786 Organic growth 0.7% 6.4% 27.8% 2.8% 4.7% 3.6% 3.6% 33.4% 7.0% 6.2% Adjusted EBITDA1 8,005 8,297 6,819 3,744 4,739 3,176 1,574 1,132 18,584 13,477 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 6.0% 6.3% 8.5% 7.0% 5.4% 4.6% 8.1% 6.3% 5.9% 5.1% Adjusted EBITDA – Pre-IFRS 161 7,615 8,297 6,558 3,744 4,057 3,176 1,373 1,132 16,732 13,477 Adjusted EBITDA margin – Pre IFRS 161 5.7% 6.3% 8.2% 7.0% 4.6% 4.6% 7.0% 6.3% 5.3% 5.1%

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue reached $618.1 million , an increase of $99.7 million , or 19.3%, compared to the corresponding period of 2018. Organic growth was 7.4%, with the remaining revenue growth coming primarily from acquisitions.

, an increase of , or 19.3%, compared to the corresponding period of 2018. Organic growth was 7.4%, with the remaining revenue growth coming primarily from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $36.5 million , an increase of $11.4 million , or 45.3%, over the corresponding period of 2018. This increase includes a favourable impact of $3.8 million from the adoption of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, Adjusted EBITDA 1 would have been $32.7 million , or 30.2% higher than the corresponding period of 2018, driven by strong growth in both the Janitorial USA and Technical Services business segments.

amounted to , an increase of , or 45.3%, over the corresponding period of 2018. This increase includes a favourable impact of from the adoption of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, Adjusted EBITDA would have been , or 30.2% higher than the corresponding period of 2018, driven by strong growth in both the Janitorial and Technical Services business segments. Net income was $3.6 million or $0.17 per share, compared to $4.8 million , or $0.23 per share for the corresponding period of 2018. Net income was negatively impacted by $4.0 million , net of tax, or $0.19 per share by the remeasurement of cash settled share-based compensation due to the increase of GDI's stock price during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 .

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the business segments performance was as follow:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical services Complementary

services Consolidated 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 265,488 264,036 159,143 104,906 167,932 128,089 39,384 32,507 618,070 518,364 Organic growth 0.5% 6.1% 27.6% (1.1%) 5.5% (2.2%) 11.1% 20.7% 7.4% 3.2% Adjusted EBITDA1 17,593 17,032 12,957 6,736 7,875 4,597 2,676 1,869 36,526 25,141 Adjusted EBITDA margin1 6.6% 6.5% 8.1% 6.4% 4.7% 3.6% 6.8% 5.7% 5.9% 4.9% Adjusted EBITDA – Pre-IFRS 161 16,865 17,032 12,319 6,736 6,484 4,597 2,267 1,869 32,739 25,141 Adjusted EBITDA margin – Pre IFRS 161 6.4% 6.5% 7.7% 6.4% 3.9% 3.6% 5.8% 5.7% 5.3% 4.9%

"We had another very good quarter in Q2. Our Janitorial USA business had another record quarter and is performing extremely well. The Technical services segment also had a strong quarter, with a 25.6% increase in revenue, and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA – Pre IFRS 161 of 27.7%, compared to Q2 2018. Our Janitorial Canada business delivered $7.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA – Pre IFRS 161 in the second quarter compared to $8.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018. The decrease is primarily related to our Modern franchise business as we are investing to develop our Territory franchise model, we had other non-recurring expenses in the quarter and our operating margin have decreased due to revenue mix change and higher operating costs. Finally, our Complementary Services segment had a good second quarter, in-line with expectations, with an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin – Pre IFRS 161 of 7.0% compared to 6.3% in Q2 2018," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI.

"GDI's outlook for the remainder of 2019 remains positive, we are working on growing our business both organically and through acquisition while also managing our costs. During the first half of 2019, we generated cash flows from operating activities of $39.1 million, an increase of $35.2 million compared to the corresponding period of 2018. While we have invested $22.1 million in acquisitions in 2019 to-date, our debt has remain quite stable when excluding the impact of IFRS 16. We are comfortable with our debt leverage ratios and we are well positioned to continue to execute on our business plan and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities as they arise," concluded Mr. Bigras.

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

Analyst Conference Call: August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)





Investors and Media representatives may attend as listeners only.





Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call by dialing 5 minutes before the start of the conference:





Canada/United States access number: 1-888-227-5884





Confirmation Code: 21927718





A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until August 16, 2019, by dialing:





Canada and United States Access (English): 1-800-633-8625





Canada and United States access (French): 1-800-997-6910





Confirmation Code: 21927718

June 30, 2019 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis are filed on www.sedar.com.







1 The terms "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted EBITDA – Pre IFRS 16" and "Pre-IFRS 16 Adjusted EBITDA margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, goodwill impairment, transaction, reorganization and other costs and share-based compensation. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA – Pre-IFRS 16 is defined as Adjusted EBITDA without application of IFRS 16 to make it comparable to prior year figures. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin – Pre IFRS 16 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA – Pre IFRS 16 by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's MD&A.

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

For further information: Investor, analyst and media, David Hinchey, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development, Telephone: 514-368-8690 ext. 282

Related Links

http://gdi.com/

