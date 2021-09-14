GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Announces Inclusion in the 2021 TSX30

LASALLE, QC, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSX: GDI) (the "Company" or "GDI") is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2021 TSX30™ ranking of the Toronto Stock Exchange's ("TSX") 30 top-performing stocks. GDI has ranked 17th on the 2021 list based on its share price appreciation over a three-year period.

Founded in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual program that recognizes companies which have sustained excellence over the long term by driving growth in their industries, for their investors, and for the Canadian economy. GDI is proud to be among the 30 companies on this year's list who have demonstrated their ability to grow in challenging times by adapting to uncertainty and maintaining focus on future-readiness.

"The team at GDI prides itself on being an industry leader with a strong strategic vision for our clients, employees and shareholders. We are honored to have been recognized with this ranking amongst such a distinguished group of companies," said Claude Bigras, the President and Chief Executive Officer of GDI.

"I would like to take this opportunity to highlight how grateful we are to have the most hardworking, dedicated, and genuinely incredible employees who rose to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic, faced the unknown, and exceeded the ever-changing needs and requirements of all stakeholders – they are true front-line heroes," said Mr. Bigras. "I could not be more excited about where our team is headed. The whole GDI family is committed to our people, the environment, and our overall business performance."

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as other complementary services such as damage restoration and janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "confident"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's and Ainsworth's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies, and the anticipated benefits of the BP acquisition are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the risk that the existing and acquired business will not be integrated successfully, the risk that cost savings and synergies expected to result from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers and the effect of general economic conditions. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

For further information: Investor, analyst and media, GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., David Hinchey, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Telephone: 514-368-8690 ext. 282

