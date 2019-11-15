GCL System Integration and Powin Energy Announce Joint Venture to Deliver Energy Storage Solution

"GCL SI has supplied over 18 GW of solar power globally since 2015. We are happy to see large growth in renewable deployments, but we also see the challenges intermittency poses to grid operations," said GCL SI Chairman Eric Luo. "Powin is a U.S. based, world leading designer and developer of energy storage solution, it has delivered over 200 MWh projects and holds a global pipeline of more than 6 GWh, we are proud to partner with it, the new G-Powin JV intends to collaborate on front-of-the-meter energy storage solutions for grid support to better integrate and increase capacity, and look forward to integrating are matching expertise to create even greater value for customers," Eric added.

During the ALL-Energy Exhibition last month in Melbourne, the new product G-Powin Solution was launched, it contains DC battery racks, BMS, Containerization, DC collection/protection, PCS integration and EMS. The modular "Powin Stack" battery system, which with Powin Energy's patented bp-OSTM-the most advanced battery management system, has been engineered from the cell-level up to multi-container-level to maximize energy for both front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter applications. "Unlike many of our competitor's energy storage solutions, our proprietary BMS and EMS platform, battery modules and battery stacks were developed with a sole focus on the energy storage market and applications rather than re-purposed based on electric vehicle designs," said Danny Lu, Senior Vice President of Powin.

According to IHS Markit, the Asian-Pacific region will add over 21 GW of grid-connected energy storage systems, 68% of which are to be located in generation, and transmission and distribution (T&D) sites.

"The Australian grid continues to face volatility, with strict output control negatively impacting the profit of system owners. Utilising the G-Powin BESS solution we think it is the right time to enter the Australian market to resolve this volatility.

At the same time, this partnership places us in good stead to strengthen power supply in neighbouring regions. For instance, Vietnam's goal of strengthening its grid with the integration of more renewables will require more efficient storage solutions," explained Hui Wu, Vice President of GCL-SI energy storage solution. "Likewise, in South Korea, the G-Powin systems lithium-ion phosphate batteries offer a more stable and safer alternative to conventional Nickel Manganese Cobalt batteries. With Powin's patented battery management system, we have high confidence in our ability to deliver a safe and cost-competitive product to answer the unique needs of each customer in every corner of the region," Hui commented.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd (002506 Shenzhen Stock) (GCLSI) is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China's largest non-state-owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy, and related services. GCL System Integration currently has operations all over the world and has five-module production bases in mainland China and one in Vietnam, with a production capacity of 6GW, and an additional 2GW of high-efficiency battery capacity, making it a world-class module producer. For more information, please visit https://www.gclsi.com/.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy has pioneered a cost-effective, safe and scalable battery energy storage system that is purpose-built for the demands of utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Powin's BESS also features a modular architecture and streamlined installation process allowing for efficient scaling from single MWhs to GWh scale. Behind our industry-leading products is an unrivaled team of experts from across the energy industry, almost three decades of supply chain management expertise and extensive battery management software development proficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.powinenergy.com/.

For further reading: https://www.smartenergy.org.au/news/media-release-gcl-and-powin-energy-announce-launch-energy-storage-solution-ess

SOURCE GCL-SI

For further information: Echo Zhang, +86-512-6853-2912, zhangning_nj@gclsi.com, https://www.gclsi.com

Related Links

https://www.gclsi.com

