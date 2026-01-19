GCL SI Delivers Marine Floating Solar Solution in the Maldives, Enabling Island Energy Transition

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- GCL System Integration (GCL SI) has announced the successful completion of the joint floating solar energy project in collaboration with long-term partner Ocean Sun for the Soneva Secret resort in Maldives, which utilizes over 4,200 TOPCon marine floating modules supplied by GCL SI and will provide up to 90 percent of the resort's clean electricity upon completing to fully replace the original diesel generators.

Floating Solar Project in Soneva Secret Resort, Maldives

The project is estimated to save up to 1 million liters of diesel annually and reduce carbon emissions by more than 2,000 tons, marking a critical step forward for islands and remote communities pursuing economically viable energy independence through clean sources.

Power generation on islands has long relied on diesel gensets, and due to land and roof space constraints, transitioning to and scaling up renewable power projects is difficult and may increase costs and limit economic development for islands.

To maximize the utilization of ocean surface space and offshore solar resources, and to address the constraints of photovoltaic power station construction on land, GCL SI leveraged its extensive experience in offshore projects, and through thorough research and complete evaluation of the boundary conditions affecting photovoltaic modules in marine environments, the company offered highly waterproof, corrosion-resistant and marine-resistant solutions tailored to diverse sea conditions, including the GCL-NT10/60GT Monocrystalline Module specifically developed for marine application.

Designed to withstand harsh marine environments characterized by high salinity, humidity, ultraviolet exposure, and strong wind and wave conditions, the TOPCon marine modules incorporate multiple design features to enhance reliability and reduce operational risks:

Anti-corrosion frames : Enhanced frame coating thickness (5–10 μm improvement) and fatigue-resistant design improve durability and corrosion resistance in high-salt offshore environments.

: Enhanced frame coating thickness (5–10 μm improvement) and fatigue-resistant design improve durability and corrosion resistance in high-salt offshore environments. Double-coated glass : Strengthens resistance to wind and wave loads while minimizing water ingress and salt crystallization, reducing long-term corrosion risks.

: Strengthens resistance to wind and wave loads while minimizing water ingress and salt crystallization, reducing long-term corrosion risks. Highly waterproof junction boxes : Protects against water and salt spray, addresses heat dissipation challenges with upgraded diode chip.

: Protects against water and salt spray, addresses heat dissipation challenges with upgraded diode chip. Dual-layer high-grammage POE (polyolefin elastomer) encapsulant film with upgraded weatherability : Enhances moisture barriers, PID resistance, and ultraviolet stability, helping prevent material degradation over time.

: Enhances moisture barriers, PID resistance, and ultraviolet stability, helping prevent material degradation over time. Four-buckle connector design: Improves connection stability and sealing performance, reducing the risk of water ingress and electrical arcing in marine conditions.

The modules have passed multiple stringent certifications from TÜV Rheinland, with power degradation significantly lower than IEC standards, ensuring long-term and reliable system operation.

This milestone project underscores GCL SI's technical capability in offshore photovoltaics while demonstrating the practical viability of floating solar solutions for island energy transition. By successfully replacing diesel-based generation with marine-adapted photovoltaic systems, the project highlights a scalable pathway toward cleaner and more resilient energy infrastructure for islands. With hundreds of resort islands in the Maldives alone, and countless more island communities worldwide still reliant on diesel power, the replication potential is substantial.

The successful deployment of GCL SI's modules paves a practical path toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems for islands and remote coastal regions globally, supporting both decarbonization goals and sustainable development.

