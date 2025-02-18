GCL SI Achieves EcoVadis Silver Medal Certification, Ranks in the Global Top 15% for ESG Practices

MUNICH, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- On February 17, 2025, GCL System Integration (GCL SI) achieved a significant milestone by securing the EcoVadis Group-level Silver Medal certification. In its first attempt, GCL SI stood out among over 150,000 participating companies globally, placing it within the top 15% of sustainable development leaders. This recognition marks GCL SI's advancement to world-class standards in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in the global renewable energy sector.

EcoVadis, a leading global CSR assessment organization that operates across 175 countries and over 200 industries, evaluates companies based on four key dimensions: environmental management, labor rights, business ethics, and sustainable procurement. GCL SI's Silver Medal achievement signifies that its ESG performance surpassed 85% of global participants, showcasing leadership in areas such as environmental governance and green supply chain management. Notably, GCL SI's proprietary carbon platform, "GCL Carbon Data Platform," integrates blockchain and privacy computing technology to track and manage the carbon emissions across the entire photovoltaic industry, promoting a circular green ecosystem.

In its efforts to advance green manufacturing, GCL SI has implemented a "Triple-Integration" strategy, combining digital empowerment with low-carbon technology upgrades, resulting in an annual reduction of 127,000 tons of CO₂ equivalent emissions. The company has also established an intelligent energy management system that boosts photovoltaic plant operational efficiency by 23%.

As one of the global top five photovoltaic module suppliers, GCL SI remains commitment to its mission of "bringing green power to life". The company has built a green procurement system spanning 28 countries and 186 suppliers, resulting in an annual carbon reduction of 450,000 tons. Additionally, GCL SI has invested CNY 380 million to upgrade its intelligent manufacturing systems, and its Suzhou base was nominated as a "Lighthouse Factory" by the World Economic Forum.

Standing at the crossroads of the global energy transition, GCL SI continues to deepen its "Zero Carbon Technology + Digital Energy" dual-engine strategy, aiming for full carbon neutrality across its entire value chain by 2027. As the UN Global Compact's Asia-Pacific Executive Director stated: "GCL SI's ESG practices are redefining the global responsibility paradigm for renewable energy companies."

