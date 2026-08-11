Gay Lea Foods invests more than $200 million to help shape the future of Canadian dairy

Major facility expansion will increase availability of cottage cheese for Canadian consumers

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited ("Gay Lea Foods") today announced an investment of more than $200 million to significantly expand its Clayson Road dairy manufacturing facility in Toronto.

This investment will help address the national cottage cheese shortage and create additional capacity across the farmer-owned, Canadian dairy co-operative's growing portfolio of high-protein dairy products.

Gay Lea Foods' Clayson Road Facility (conceptual rendering)

The project marks the first major milestone in Gay Lea Foods' approximately $450-million Network for Growth strategy - a multi-year investment to strengthen and modernize the co-operative's Canadian manufacturing network, ensuring it is well positioned to meet evolving consumer demand while creating long-term value for its farmer members.

Cottage cheese has experienced incredible growth as Canadians seek nutritious, affordable health and wellness options to support evolving lifestyles. The expansion responds to that momentum and signals Gay Lea Foods' ambition to help lead the next chapter of cultured dairy in Canada.

"This investment reflects our confidence in the future of Canadian dairy and in Gay Lea Foods' role in helping shape it," said Suzanna Dalrymple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gay Lea Foods. "That future will be built on Canadian dairy farms and in modern processing facilities equipped to respond to evolving consumer preferences."

By expanding production across its high-protein dairy portfolio, including cottage cheese, and strengthening processing capabilities, Gay Lea Foods is creating opportunity for our farmer-members and employees, supporting the Canadian dairy industry and advancing the co-operative's purpose to enrich life with dairy.

The expansion will introduce advanced processing technology and modern manufacturing capabilities designed to increase production capacity, strengthen productivity and enhance operational flexibility. Together, these investments will help position Gay Lea Foods to respond to evolving market needs while supporting the co-operative's long-term growth.

The expansion, to be complete in 2028, will create up to 75 new positions at the Clayson facility, adding skilled manufacturing jobs and contributing to the local economy.

"For more than 65 years, our farmer-members have invested to build a stronger future for Canadian dairy," said Andrew Henderson, Chair of the Board at Gay Lea Foods. "Expanding a facility that transforms Canadian milk into a product sold exclusively to Canadian consumers, is a natural extension of our co-operative's legacy."

About Gay Lea Foods

Gay Lea Foods is a leading Canadian dairy co-operative owned by approximately 1,200 dairy farmer members in Ontario and Manitoba. Founded in 1958, the co-operative produces a wide range of high-quality dairy products and ingredients under trusted brands including Gay Lea, Nordica, Salerno, Ivanhoe and Bothwell Cheese. Guided by its purpose to enrich life with dairy, Gay Lea Foods is committed to creating sustainable value for its members, employees, customers and communities.

SOURCE Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited

Media Contact: Robin Redstone, Director, Communications, Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited, [email protected]