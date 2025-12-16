Nordica & Natalie Spooner Team Up as MVPs; Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Protein

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Nordica, Canada's beloved cottage cheese brand since 1973, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Olympic hockey champion Natalie Spooner. This collaboration underscores Nordica's commitment to empowering women athletes and supporting Canadians with high-quality protein and nutrition.

Olympic hockey champion Natalie Spooner prepares her smoothie with Nordica cottage cheese, a high-quality, protein-rich product that supports active lifestyles. (CNW Group/Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited)

As a brand dedicated to fostering health and wellness for Canadians, Nordica is on a mission to support women in sport by providing nutritious options that help them reach their full potential. Protein plays a critical role in performance and recovery, and Nordica delivers it in a delicious, versatile way with 13g of protein per serving. Nordica's range of cottage cheese products are made from 100% Canadian dairy and packed with essential nutrients like Calcium and Vitamin D.

"Elite athletes like Natalie know the importance of protein for building strength and sustaining energy," said Seema Varughese, Nordica Senior Brand Manager. "Our partnership reflects a shared belief in the power of nutrition to help women excel in every arena--on and off the ice."

In addition to her two Olympic medals, Natalie Spooner's exceptional 2024 season with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)--marked by league-leading goals and points, and MVP honours--exemplifies the performance impact of elite nutrition and commitment. As a professional women's hockey player competing at the sport's highest level, Spooner is a role model for aspiring athletes and a passionate advocate for advancing women's sports.

"I'm excited to team up with Nordica because the brand's focus on quality nutrition is something I truly believe in, for myself and my family," said Spooner. "As an athlete, protein is essential for performance and recovery, and Nordica makes it easy--and delicious--for Canadians to fuel their goals."

Supporting female athletes is essential for creating equal opportunities, inspiring future generations, and showcasing the incredible talent and dedication that exists in women's sports. Nordica has also partnered with Hockey Canada, to support women's hockey. By investing in partnerships like these, Nordica helps amplify the voices, performance, and achievements of women who break barriers and redefine excellence.

About Nordica

Nordica is Gay Lea Foods' premier brand of high-quality, protein-rich cottage cheese products that support active lifestyles. With a focus on taste and nutrition, Nordica helps Canadians fuel their goals--whether they're training for gold or simply living well.

About Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Ltd.

Gay Lea Foods is a leading Canadian dairy co-operative renowned for producing high-quality, nutritious dairy products that Canadian families love and trust. From farm to table, our 1,200 farmer members in Ontario and Manitoba, and more than 1,200 employees across four provinces, work together to nourish communities through award-winning brands including Gay Lea, Nordica, Salerno, Bothwell Cheese, and more. As part of its deeply rooted, balanced commitment to people, profit, and planet, Gay Lea Foods proudly invests one percent of pre-tax earnings back into Canadian communities through a national food security partnership with Second Harvest, and the community-building efforts of the Gay Lea Foundation. To learn more, visit gaylea.com.

SOURCE Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited

For media inquiries, please contact: Robin Redstone, Director, Communications, [email protected]