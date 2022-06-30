CED grants $200,000 to expand and upgrade Le Cormoran sailing school building in Gaspé.

GASPÉ, QC, June 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions against COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $200,000 for Gaspé's Club nautique Jacques-Cartier under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The organization will thus be able to upgrade the facilities of its Le Cormoran sailing school.

For over 50 years, the Club nautique Jacques-Cartier—located in the heart of Gaspé—has been operating a nautical park with a marina and the Le Cormoran sailing school. Its facilities include a dock, pontoons, and buildings including a harbour office. This CED support will give the community the opportunity to enjoy even more water activities. The building housing the sailing school will be expanded, and other upgrades will be done, including the addition of a cloakroom and a multi‑purpose room needed for the organization to conduct its activities.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"We have helped SMEs resume their operations; it is now time for us to focus on getting people together again and supporting our communities so they can provide spaces where people can meet up and thrive. I am therefore thrilled that we are investing in a project such as this one in Gaspé. Residents can and must be proud of this project to expand and upgrade these facilities, which will undoubtedly revitalize the downtown area."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Our support for this project at Gaspé's Club nautique Jacques-Cartier demonstrates our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size right across Quebec. The upgrades and waterfront facilities planned for the sailing school will definitely dynamize the Gaspé community. I am especially thrilled that the project has been designed with sustainable development as a focus, drawing on materials that are green, low in energy consumption and low in water use. Bravo on this exciting project supporting Gaspé's development!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, ariane.jo[email protected]