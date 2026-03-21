NEW YORK, March 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- GardePro, an innovator in outdoor smart monitoring technology, has launched the GardePro Link 1.0 Long-Range Wireless Trail Camera System (Hub and R3 Pro trail camera). Leveraging advanced 802.11ah long-range wireless technology, the system overcomes the range limitations of traditional Wi-Fi trail cameras. It is the world's first trail camera capable of 3,000ft (1km) wireless transmission, real-time alerts, centralized multi-camera management, and remote HD photo uploads.

GardePro Link 1.0 long-range wireless trail camera system with hub and camera.

For years, farmers, ranchers and property managers have struggled with persistent limitations in traditional monitoring systems: Wi-Fi cameras have short transmission ranges, making it difficult to cover large areas or send remote trigger notifications, while cellular trail cameras require costly monthly data subscriptions. Users have urgently needed a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy long-range solution. The Link 1.0 was developed precisely to fill this void, providing a far more efficient way to monitor large properties.

"Cellular trail cameras deliver reliable long-range monitoring but come with prohibitively high monthly fees, putting this feature out of reach for many," said Andy J., CEO of GardePro. "We're making outdoor monitoring accessible at a far lower cost. Moving forward, we will continue upgrading our products with larger batteries and AI features to better meet users' needs."

Built on an integrated long-range wireless architecture combining a hub and camera, GardePro Link 1.0 offers several key advantages:

Up to 3,000 ft / 1 km in clear line-of-sight conditions, and 1,600 ft / 485 m in typical use -- nearly 20x the range of traditional Wi–Fi trail cameras.

in clear line-of-sight conditions, and in typical use -- nearly the range of traditional Wi–Fi trail cameras. Real-time mobile push and email alerts when the camera is triggered. The mobile app enables remote adjustment of camera settings, device status checks, HD media browsing, and live streaming.

A central hub that connects directly to a home Wi-Fi router, enabling stable remote access and management of up to 16 cameras for large-scale monitoring.

Comes with a FREE 64GB SD card--ready to use right out of the box.

GardePro Link 1.0 is available for purchase now. For more information, visit https://gardepro.com/

Early adopters are already proving the system's capabilities in the field. Leo, who manages a 50-acre wooded property, shared: "I stay connected even 2,550ft from my tree stand. These cameras are the best! They've captured deer, coyotes, skunks, raccoons, opossums, and cats--wildlife we'd never seen before."

Outdoor enthusiast Benjamin C. praised Link 1.0's reliability: "Great long-distance performance. 4K Clear daytime photos and night shots--ideal for my outdoor setup. The battery life is also outstanding. After 15 days of use, it still has 90% battery left."

About GardePro

Since 2016, GardePro has adhered to its core philosophy of "Beyond Limits. Scout Smarter, Not Harder." The company specializes in the R&D of high-performance trail cameras. GardePro products are widely used in hunting, farm management, security and wildlife observation, earning the trust of more than 8 million users worldwide.

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Company name: GardePro

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SOURCE GardePro