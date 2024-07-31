MONTREAL, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), an entrepreneurial-minded corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions announced today the completion of the acquisition of OnSolve, LLC ("OnSolve"), a leading provider of critical event management and MassCom services, including risk intelligence, mass notifications, incident management and travel risk management solutions to enterprise customers, small and mid-market businesses and government agencies.

OnSolve will join the Company's Crisis24 business, a global AI-enhanced platform, setting a new benchmark for unmatched integrated risk management solutions. Crisis24 is a pioneer in synergizing human and AI-driven analysis and expertise to produce relevant, hyperlocal and real-time risk management solutions. The integration with the OnSolve Platform, will boost its comprehensive ability to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to a wide range of risks and critical events, making client organizations more resilient and secure.

"We look forward to welcoming the OnSolve team to Crisis24, creating the most advanced and comprehensive risk management offering on the market," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director and Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24. "OnSolve's platforms are exceptional additions to our robust portfolio, accelerating and deepening our SaaS-based risk management solutions, MassCom, and AI-enhanced intelligence capabilities. With the addition of the OnSolve team, we plan to continue investing in platform innovation to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex world."

OnSolve has approximately 400 employees across the United States, Europe and India.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-minded corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.com.



About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, and personal protection solutions including a global medical concierge practice, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

About OnSolve

OnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property. With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy.

