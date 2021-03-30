"The safety and security of our dedicated team of cash services professionals, our clients and the general public is our top priority. We strive to create the safest, most advanced and innovative fleet in secured transportation. Roshel is the ideal partner to make this goal a reality. We are extremely proud to continue to make significant investments and to help innovate our industry," said GardaWorld Cash Services CEO Stephane Gonthier.

Gonthier added, "Despite the impacts of COVID-19 on our clients and our industry, our ambitious plans to build the most secured transportation fleet of the future has not been delayed or sidetracked. We continue to move forward with our pre-pandemic commitments to continuously invest in our fleet to the benefit of our employees, clients and the general public because safety is our top priority."

"New technologies are driving innovations in all sectors, including the cash-in-transit industry. It is great to be at the cutting edge of these technologies with clients like GardaWorld who constantly strive to lead the industry by utilizing and deploying the safest and the smartest vehicles in world," said Roman Shimonov, CEO, Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles. "With each new phase of deployment, we continue to build on the innovations of the previous fleet generation, to develop, in partnership with GardaWorld, a highly-customized vehicle with the highest safety standards and latest security and technology innovations," Shimonov added.

The secured transportation fleet of the future

First introduced in 2019, this fleet of modified Ford Transit vehicles brings more flexibility to GardaWorld's fleet. The vehicles are also based on the newest generation of gas engines with lower emission levels and more efficient fuel consumption.

The vehicles are loaded with safety features including anti-collision technology, OEM front and lateral airbags, governed speed limit, clearer view windshields that also meet recognized ballistic standards, and other sophisticated security and safety features directly connected to our North American Monitoring Center. The latest wave of vehicles also includes OEM collision and lane departure warning.

The vehicle is armored with high-grade materials and certified by independent laboratories. The vehicle complies with or exceeds North American regulations. The vehicle also is based on the newest generation of gas engines that is more efficient with lower emission levels.

About GardaWorld Cash Services

GardaWorld Cash Services, based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the leading provider of customized end-to-end cash solutions in North America, including secure transportation, cash management, cash vault processing, ATM and cash automation services. As the largest processor of cash, coin and check in the US, GardaWorld Cash Services manages and moves over $8B in cash every day serving the financial, commercial, government and corporate sectors. GardaWorld Cash Services has a team of more than 10,000 cash services professionals, with strategically located secured branches and processing centers across North America, supported by sophisticated technology, 24/7 client support and logistical expertise. To learn more, please visit: https://www.garda.com/cash-services

About Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles is a North America's leading provider of integrated security solutions for armored vehicle fleets. Roshel specializes in the manufacturing of smart armored vehicles for cash-in-transit and law enforcement industries as well as providing access control management, fleet tracking, driver behavior and telematics solutions across North America. To learn more, please visit: https://roshel.ca/

