MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), an entrepreneurial-minded corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions announced today the launch of an anticipated repricing amendment to its existing US$2,321.6 million Term B credit facilities (the "Term Loan"). The new pricing seeks to reduce the interest rate of the Term Loan and, while doing so, GardaWorld will be requesting certain exemptions and modifications to the terms of its credit facility from its lenders.

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-minded corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments.

