MONTRÉAL, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Canadian fashion retailer Groupe Dynamite Inc. announced the launch of an exciting new partnership with Uber, offering same-day delivery in Montréal. First national retailer in Canada to offer this service, Groupe Dynamite Inc. is proud to offer customers of its two brands, Garage and Dynamite, a convenient and timely delivery solution during this busy holiday season.

"Groupe Dynamite's partnership with Uber is the perfect way to deliver holiday cheer this December," says Liz Edmiston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc. "To be the first fashion retailer in Canada to offer same-day shipping with Uber is monumental for our company and demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with exceptional service.

As online orders surge this holiday season, Uber joins Groupe Dynamite Inc. in their effort to offer stress-free and convenient shopping options to Montréal customers who are looking to bypass standard holiday shipping schedules and delays. Fans of the company's brands, Garage and Dynamite, can now shop their favourite holiday looks, accessories and gifts, and have their order brought right to their front door within hours of ordering.

Providing Montréal customers with an innovative solution to last-minute gifting this holiday season is the first step in a much longer game, as Groupe Dynamite Inc. intends to work with the ride-share company to expand the service to more areas across Canada in 2021.

"We are proud to launch this new delivery product in Québec with Groupe Dynamite, a company founded here in Montréal," declared Jonathan Hamel, Public Affairs Manager for Uber in Québec. "Uber Direct makes it easier for merchants who want to offer same-day delivery to their clients. The delivery standards keep rising and we are pleased to partner with Groupe Dynamite to accelerate their delivery standards."

How It Works

Uber same-day delivery will be available to eligible customers at checkout on the Garage and Dynamite e-commerce websites. To be eligible, orders must be placed before 3 p.m. ET and all items ordered must be available at Groupe Dynamite Inc.'s distribution centre. The service area includes shipping addresses within a 15 km radius of the distribution centre. Customers who opt for same-day service will receive an SMS link to track their delivery on an Uber-hosted WebView—no app necessary!

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are. Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates. Created in Montréal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 230 stores across North America and available globally at garageclothing.com .

About Dynamite

Created for the multifaceted woman on the move, Dynamite is the epitome of femininity and versatility. Rooted in fashion workwear, we draw inspiration from the runway and the street. At Dynamite, you'll find curated collections that take you from work to weekend, and include timeless essentials, evening looks and luxe loungewear. As a leading lifestyle brand, Dynamite connects to its community through engaging content encouraging women to follow their aspirations; confidently navigating through life with style, strength, and ease. Established in 1984 in Montréal, Dynamite has over 115 retail locations across Canada and the US. In addition, you can find us at dynamiteclothing.com .

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montréal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience. At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understand that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montréal's Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

About Uber:

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

