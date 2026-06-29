Gander Launches on Canada Day, Offering Canadians an Alternative to Foreign-Owned Social Media

Canadian-built platform backed by 2,517 investors reaches 18,000 members ahead of national launch.

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Gander, a Canadian-built social network and mobile app built with input from thousands of beta testers across the country and backed by 2,517 Canadian investors, announced today it will officially launch on Canada Day, July 1.

The platform is designed for healthier conversation, stronger communities, with moderation guided by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Canadians aren't just looking for a better social network. They're helping build one," said Ben Waldman, Founder and CEO of Gander Social. "Since May, Gander has quietly grown into a community of more than 18,000 members. On Canada Day, we move to a full national launch, inviting people across the country to join the conversation."

Gander verifies that people who wish to post, comment, or chat are human while preserving their privacy, and collecting only the data needed to operate the platform safely. It does not use surveillance advertising, does not sell personal data, and keeps Canadians' data in Canada under Canadian law.

"Bots and outrage have taken over too much of the internet. Gander is for humans," Waldman added. "People deserve a social platform where they control their experience, their data isn't sold off, and engagement-driven algorithms don't dictate what they see."

People are already noticing the difference:

"Gander is such a breath of fresh air compared to other social media apps."

-- Marta Summers, Gander community member

"So much better here, like a dip in the lake on a hot day."

-- Mcquadrajet, Gander community member

Gander is available now on iOS and Android. Canadians can browse freely, or complete a one-time human verification to post, comment, and participate in conversations.

Download Gander on the App Store or Google Play, or learn more at gandersocial.ca.

SOURCE Gander Social

Media Contact: Stirling Coulter-Hayward, [email protected] / (613)-612-0522