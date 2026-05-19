GameChange Solar Announces Partnership with First Solar to Support Next Phase of Utility-Scale Solar Growth in India

BENGALURU, India, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, today announced a strategic partnership with First Solar, Inc. to support the deployment of domestically manufactured thin-film solar modules in India.

GameChange Partners with First Solar

The announcement builds on the successful execution of two utility-scale projects in India where First Solar's modules have been deployed on GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ systems. These projects have been operational for over a year, delivering uptime levels of approximately 99.8% and providing on-the-ground validation of the compatibility between First Solar's modules and GameChange Solar's tracker platform.

As India moves towards increased adoption of domestically manufactured solar modules under evolving regulatory frameworks such as the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and Approved List of Cell Manufacturers (ALCM), the availability of compliant suppliers becomes a critical factor for project execution. With a limited pool of manufacturers able to meet these requirements, First Solar's established manufacturing presence in India provides a clear advantage, helping reduce compliance-related uncertainty and mitigate supply chain risk for developers.

Over the past year, GameChange Solar has invested in R&D and engineering to ensure compatibility between its tracker systems and First Solar's modules manufactured in India, including the Series 7 platform. This work goes beyond standard integration, with design optimization carried out specifically for GameChange Solar's tracker architecture.

In addition, both companies are working together to further enhance system performance. The combination of First Solar's modules with GameChange Solar's tracking systems supports improved generation profiles, and ongoing efforts are focused on optimizing the generation curve for end customers.

"What we are seeing now is a shift in how projects are being designed. It is no longer just about module or tracker selection in isolation, but how the two work together to deliver consistent generation over the day. Our work with First Solar is focused on that integration, and the results we are seeing on operating projects reinforce the impact this can have on overall performance," said Vikram Kenjale, Vice President – India, GameChange Solar.

"India has been an important market for First Solar for over a decade, and we continue to invest in building our manufacturing and supply capabilities here. As demand for domestically manufactured modules grows, collaborations like this help ensure that projects can be executed with greater certainty, backed by reliable supply and strong on-ground performance," said Sujoy Ghosh, Vice President – Business Development, First Solar.

With both companies continuing to invest in the Indian market, this partnership is expected to play a key role in enabling the next phase of utility-scale solar deployment in the country.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 63 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

In India, GameChange Solar has been recognised as the leading solar tracker company in 2025, according to Mercom India's Solar Market Leaderboard 2025.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/gamechange-solar/

Media Contact

Nisha Wadhwani

Lead – Marketing, GameChange Solar

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange Solar