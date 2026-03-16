GameChange Solar wins 258 MWp tracker order for Benban Solar Project in Egypt

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that it has signed a contract with Hassan Allam Constructions to supply its Genius Tracker™ system for a 258 MWp solar project in Benban, Egypt. The project is being developed by Infinity Power, with Hassan Allam serving as the EPC partner. This order marks GameChange Solar's fourth project in Egypt, bringing our total capacity in the country to over 3 GWp.

GameChange Solar - Hassam Allam Benban Project Signing

Benban is one of the largest solar hubs in the region and demands systems that perform reliably in high-heat and high-dust conditions. GameChange Solar was selected based on its experience delivering projects in Egypt, its regional support structure, and its ability to meet accelerated delivery timelines. This project will deploy the company's 1R × 4 string tracker architecture, engineered for the site's terrain and civil requirements.

"Working with Infinity Power and Hassan Allam on this project is an important milestone in our regional journey. Our systems are engineered for the high-heat and high-dust conditions common across the Middle East and North Africa, and our teams have steadily expanded their on-ground capability to support fast-moving utility-scale programmes," said Anirudha Sharma, Vice President – Business Development (India, MENA and CIS), GameChange Solar. "The MENA region is a strategic priority for GameChange Solar, and with this order, our cumulative capacity in the region rises to 6.7 GWp, reflecting the trust placed in our technology and our execution."

The Benban Solar Plant will integrate 200 MW of solar generation capacity with 120 MWh of battery energy storage, creating a hybrid renewable energy hub. The project supports Egypt's national energy strategy, which aims to increase the share of renewables in the country to 42% by 2030 and 65% by 2040.

"Benban continues to be one of the most strategic solar developments in the region, and projects of this scale require disciplined planning, predictable timelines and strong coordination across all partners. Our focus is on ensuring seamless execution, and we value partners who match that pace with the right technical inputs. GameChange Solar has demonstrated the responsiveness and technical engagement needed for this project, and we look forward to steady progress as we enter the next stage of construction," said Engg Hany Fayed, Managing Director, Hassan Allam Constructions.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 58 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

Media Contact

Nisha Wadhwani

Lead – Marketing, GameChange Solar

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SOURCE GameChange Solar