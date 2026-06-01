GameChange Energy to Vigorously Defend Patent Infringement Allegations by Nextpower

NORWALK, Conn., June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, is aware of the lawsuit filed by Nextpower (Nasdaq: NXT) today alleging infringement of three patents. GameChange Energy denies the allegations in the complaint and intends to mount a full and vigorous defense.

GameChange Energy's Genius Tracker was independently developed by GameChange Energy and is recognized in the industry as the leading tracker system for challenging weather environments, energy-enhancing algorithms, easy-to-install systems, supported by our dedicated project management capabilities. With its global footprint and over 63 GW of system delivered, GameChange has been recognized as one of the top 3 global tracker companies by independent market surveys.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset inspection, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operations worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing, GameChange Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange Energy