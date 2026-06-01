GameChange Energy Consolidates Solar, eBOS, Asset Monitoring, and Transformer Divisions Under Single Brand

Rebrand Streamlines Procurement and Installation for Clients, Reflects GameChange's Expanding Product Offerings

NORWALK, Conn., June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, announces the consolidation of its solar tracker division (formerly GameChange Solar), transformer division (formerly GameChange BOS), eBOS division, and remote asset monitoring offerings under a single unified brand: GameChange Energy. This brand consolidation reflects the company's growth from a leading solar tracker manufacturer into an integrated energy platform, with products that deliver outstanding performance over the full life of the project.

GameChange Energy announces the consolidation of its divisions and offerings under a single brand.

The GameChange Energy brand unifies the organization's tracker, racking, transformer, eBOS, and remote asset monitoring offerings under a single identity, enabling the company to serve developers, EPCs, and utilities seeking a more integrated approach to project delivery. Operations and teams remain unchanged by the consolidation, with the added benefit of a unified company that can support increasingly complex projects. This structure provides GameChange Energy with the foundation to scale strategically across markets, while continuing to deliver the performance and reliability customers have come to expect.

"The GameChange Energy name tells the full story of what we offer now," says Andrew Worden, founder of GameChange Energy. "Utility-scale projects are growing more complex, so developers need partners who can reduce risk and streamline installation for all project scales and types. Unifying our tracker, eBOS, asset monitoring, and transformer offerings under a single platform positions us to deliver integrated capabilities with the reliability, speed, and service our customers expect."

GameChange Energy became the parent company of GameChange Solar and GameChange BOS when it launched its transformer business in 2023. GameChange Solar, launched in 2012, quickly grew into one of the world's leading solar tracker companies, with installations across six continents and over 63 GW deployed. In 2025, the company's portfolio expanded with the GameChange BOS launch of a 180,000 sq. ft., 5,400 MVA capacity transformer manufacturing facility in Mumbai, India. Earlier this year, GameChange Energy's acquisition of Terrasmart's eBOS division added 14 GW of proven track record and a domestic eBOS manufacturing facility in Detroit, MI. Most recently, the company announced a partnership with Boston-based Raptor Maps to offer customized asset health monitoring solutions for renewable and critical power projects.

"The biggest challenge we hear from customers is vendor coordination. Managing multiple suppliers across trackers, eBOS, monitoring, and transformers adds cost and time to every project," says Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Energy. "Consolidating under a single brand simplifies and speeds that process for our clients, maintaining our commitment to excellence, high-performance products, and long-term customer relationships."

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset inspection, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operation worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing, GameChange Energy

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SOURCE GameChange Energy