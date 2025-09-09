LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- GALLS®, the leading uniform and tactical gear supplier serving America's public safety and military professionals, has announced a strategic acquisition that marks GALLS'® expansion into Canada. GALLS® is now Proud To Serve Those Who Serve in both the US and Canada.

"With Uniform Works' trusted reputation in Canada, the move brings together two mission-driven organizations dedicated to serving law enforcement, fire, EMS, and security professionals with the uniforms and gear they need when they need it. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for GALLS®, and we take our brand and our commitment to public safety across the border," said Mike Fadden, GALLS® CEO. "Will Melnyk and his team have built an impressive company with values that align with ours, along with that passion for serving heroes that keep us all safe. Will and team will stay on to lead GALLS® Canada, so our Canadian customers will get the best of both worlds, the trusted service of Will and his team with the Galls eQuip solution and the power of the industry leader."

Will Melnyk said, "Uniform Works has always been guided by integrity, service, and relationships, and those values have shaped our reputation as a trusted partner to first responders across Canada for more than two decades. Becoming GALLS®' first acquisition in Canada is an important milestone; one that underscores both the strength of what we have built and the opportunity ahead. We are especially excited to bring GALLS®' unparalleled eQuip platform to the Canadian market, as it will provide our customers with new levels of efficiency, convenience, and service. This partnership ensures that Uniform Works will continue to grow while delivering greater value and expanded solutions to the Canadian public safety community."

With over 50 years of experience serving over one million public safety professionals annually, GALLS® continues to grow as the trusted source for public safety and military uniforms, gear, and equipment. Integrating Uniform Works with GALLS® will provide Canadian customers access to GALLS®' extensive curated inventory, exclusive customizable agency solutions, and relentless customer focus.

About GALLS®:

GALLS® is proud to serve America's Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions, along with relentless service. Founded in 1967, GALLS® is trusted by over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers to be their service provider. Learn more about GALLS® at www.galls.com.

