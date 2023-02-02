Galaxy to Participate in the Bank of America Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 3:20 p.m. ET in New York City, at the Conrad Downtown Hotel. Mike is expected to provide his thoughts on the latest trends emerging within, and shaping the maturation of, the digital assets sector.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/ . For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures. Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, Texas, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and the Cayman Islands (reg. office).

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Disclaimers

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Elsa Ballard, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]