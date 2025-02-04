Galaxy to Offer Staking Through BitGo

Investors will be able to use staked assets as collateral for loans and other financial products

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) announced it is now included in the set of staking providers integrated with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., a leading provider of digital asset custody services, enhancing how investors optimize their staked digital assets. This partnership combines Galaxy's blockchain infrastructure, lending and trading services with BitGo Trust's secure, regulated custodial solutions, offering a wide range of investors the ability to earn staking rewards and use those staked assets as collateral for loans and other financial products.

Through this collaboration, BitGo Trust clients can leverage Galaxy's robust staking infrastructure to maximize capital efficiency, enabling them to pursue growth opportunities with increased flexibility and reduced cost of capital.

"This integration underscores Galaxy's commitment to providing secure and comprehensive financial services tailored to the evolving needs of digital asset investors," said Zane Glauber, Head of Galaxy's Blockchain Infrastructure team. "By integrating BitGo's industry-leading custodial solutions with Galaxy's staking platform, we're helping investors fully unlock the potential of their digital assets."

This new offering is supported by Galaxy's dedicated Blockchain Infrastructure team, which provides staking and validator services to qualified investors, protocols, and digital asset platforms and oversees about $4.2 billion in assets under stake1. With a deep understanding of blockchain technology and a commitment to security and innovation, this partnership aligns with Galaxy's ongoing commitment to safeguarding client assets while providing a seamless and secure staking experience for institutional clients.

"BitGo is excited to add Galaxy as a staking partner and grow the relationship between our firms," said Adam Sporn, BitGo's Head of Prime Brokerage and US Institutional Sales. "As our institutional clients look for solutions beyond custody we continue to expand our offerings which include staking, tri-party collateral management and financing. We believe working with Galaxy will allow our clients to efficiently custody, stake, and finance their digital asset strategies."

1Assets under stake as of Dec. 31, 2024.



About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-quality investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com .

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the largest independent digital asset custodian and was the first to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple regulated entities around the world, BitGo is the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many of the world's top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com .

