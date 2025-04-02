Galaxy Digital UK Secures FCA License, Expanding Derivatives Trading Capabilities in London

FCA License Also Bolsters Investment Banking and Asset Management Operations in the UK

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") today announced that the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved the application of its UK subsidiary, Galaxy Digital UK Ltd, a license to execute derivatives trading through its London office. This approval marks a significant expansion of Galaxy's global trading operations and underscores our commitment to operating within rigorous regulatory frameworks and enhancing our offerings in one of the world's leading financial markets.

In addition to trading's expansion, Galaxy Investment Banking will use Galaxy Digital UK's FCA license to provide capital raising and investment banking services from the London office, with Galaxy Digital UK also supporting the Galaxy Asset Management business with fund distribution activities.

"Obtaining FCA authorisation is a pivotal achievement for the Galaxy group, as it allows us to deliver innovative trading solutions to institutional clients while maintaining the highest regulatory standards," said Leon Marshall, CEO of Galaxy Europe and Global Head of Sales. "London is a critical financial hub, and this authorisation allows us to deepen our presence in the UK, aligning with our mission to bridge traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem."

With over 1,300 institutional trading counterparties and global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, this FCA license enhances Galaxy's ability to meet the growing institutional demand for digital assets globally, reinforcing our position as one of the largest derivatives players in the digital assets ecosystem.

"The UK's approach to creating a stable and forward-thinking regulatory framework for crypto assets positions it as a leader in the global digital asset landscape," Mr. Marshall added. "With a strong focus on attracting innovation capital, the UK government has fostered an environment conducive to the growth of transformative technologies like digital assets. This clarity is drawing top talent, investment, and innovation to the region, bolstered by the nation's deep talent pool, world-class academic institutions, and entrepreneurial spirit."

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, investment banking, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

Disclaimers and Additional Information

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. FCA authorisation does not imply endorsement or approval of specific products or services.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our business plans and licenses and the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to complete the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions, due to the failure to obtain shareholder and stock exchange approvals, or otherwise; (2) changes to the proposed structure of the transactions that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining shareholder or stock exchange approval of the transactions; (3) the ability to meet and maintain listing standards following the consummation of the transactions; (4) the risk that the transactions disrupt current plans and operations; (5) costs related to the transactions, operations and strategy; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (9) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (10) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (11) the possibility that there is a disruption in mining impacting our ability to achieve expected results or change in power dynamics impacting our results or our ability to increase load capacity; (12) any delay or failure to consummate the business mandates or achieve its pipeline goals in banking and Gk8; (13) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business; (14) regulatory concerns, technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits on decentralized networks; and (15) those other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on March 28, 2025. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of the stated addressable market; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our banking and Gk8 mandates; delays or other challenges in the mining business related to hosting, power or our mining infrastructure, or our ability to capture adjacent opportunities; any challenges faced with respect to decentralized networks, considerations with respect to liquidity and capital planning and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

©Copyright Galaxy Digital 2025. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact, Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]