Galaxy Digital to Present at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder, CEO and Chairman, will present at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Mike is expected to provide a general overview of Galaxy Digital's strategy and his views on the cryptocurrency industry.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

