Galaxy Digital to Participate in the Barclays Crypto & Blockchain Summit

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Crypto & Blockchain Summit on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mike is expected to provide his thoughts on the latest trends emerging within, and shaping the maturation of, the digital assets sector.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining and Principal Investments. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

Disclaimers

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Investors Relations Contacts: Elsa Ballard, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Steven Wald, [email protected], (212) 390-9216; Media Relations Contact: Eva Casanova, [email protected], (917) 847-4796