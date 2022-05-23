Galaxy Digital to Participate in a Series of Investor Conferences in June

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced its investor conference participation schedule for June. Mike Novogratz, Founder & CEO, will be speaking broadly to the latest trends emerging within, and shaping the maturation of, the digital assets sector at the following events.

Piper Sandler Global Exchanges & Brokerage Conference on Wednesday, June 8 th , at 9:30am ET

, at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on Monday, June 13 th, at 2:30pm ET

A link to the live webcasts of each presentation will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcasts, a replay will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website shortly after each event.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining and Principal Investments. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Jersey City, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands (registered office).

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

