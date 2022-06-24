Galaxy Digital Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or "the Company"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, announced today that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") under its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

Galaxy Digital previously announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to purchase, during the 12-month period commencing May 18, 2022 and terminating May 17, 2023, up to 10,596,720 Shares, representing approximately 10% of the 111,995,742 Shares issued and outstanding as of May 10, 2022, by way of a NCIB on the TSX or through alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable law.

During the effective period of Galaxy Digital's ASPP, Galaxy Digital's broker may purchase Shares at times when Galaxy Digital would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Galaxy Digital's broker based upon parameters set by Galaxy Digital when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Shares may continue to be purchased in accordance with Galaxy Digital's discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining and Principal Investments. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Jersey City, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands (registered office).

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

Disclaimers

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Investors Relations Contact: Elsa Ballard, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]