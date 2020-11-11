Galaxy Digital Capital Management: October 2020 Month End AUM
Nov 11, 2020, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP ("GDCM") reported preliminary assets under management of $446.3 million as of October 31, 2020.
|
Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a) (In millions)
|
10/31/20
(b)
|
9/30/20
(b)
|
8/31/20
(b)
|
7/31/20
(b)
|
6/30/20
|
5/31/20
|
4/30/20
|
3/31/20
|
2/29/20
|
1/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
11/30/19
|
10/31/19
|
Total
|
$446.3
|
$407.4
|
$404.9
|
$390.5
|
$375.3
|
$375.5
|
$370.0
|
$356.2
|
$367.5
|
$369.1
|
$357.2
|
$360.7
|
$337.0
|
(a)
|
All figures through 12/31/19 are audited; and all other figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of committed capital in a closed-end vehicle and seed investments by affiliates. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, and withdrawals.
|
(b)
|
Preliminary
Additional information regarding GDCM funds can be found on our website at www.galaxydigital.io.
About Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP
Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser, is a diversified asset management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The firm manages capital on behalf of external clients in three distinct business lines: Index Fund Management, Blockchain Ecosystem Funds, and Opportunistic Funds. Galaxy Digital Capital Management's multi-disciplinary team has deep experience across active and passive portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. The firm is a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings, which was founded by Michael Novogratz, a former Principal and Chief Investment Officer of the Fortress Macro Funds, and a former Partner at Goldman Sachs.
Disclaimers
GDCM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.
SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
For further information: Galaxy Digital, Stephen Kurz, Head of Asset Management, Email: [email protected], Tel: 212.390.9216; Prosek (for media inquiries on behalf of Galaxy Digital), Mike Geller, Managing Director, Email: [email protected], Tel: 212.279.3115; Ext: 242