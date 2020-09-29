Galaxy Digital Appoints Damien Vanderwilt as Co-President and Head of Global Markets Rhonda Medina to Board of Managers

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") announced that it has appointed Damien Vanderwilt to be its Co-President and Head of Global Markets. Additionally, Rhonda Medina has been appointed to the Board of Managers of Galaxy Digital Holdings GP LLC, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Damien as the newest member of Galaxy Digital's leadership team," said Mike Novogratz, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Galaxy Digital. "As a seasoned manager who has operated effectively at scale, Damien's extensive knowledge of global sales motions, electronic trade execution, and capital market structure greatly enhances our efforts to institutionalize the digital asset and blockchain technology sector, offer new services, and drive forward our technology roadmap."

Vanderwilt joins Galaxy Digital from Goldman Sachs where he worked for 20 years, most recently as a Partner and Global Head of FICC Execution Services, a business he relocated and established in New York for Goldman Sachs in 2016. In this role, he was responsible for leading efforts to consolidate voice and systematic market making as well as to advance technologies, platforms and services throughout the Global Markets Division. Vanderwilt's strong, long-standing relationships with many of Goldman's largest clients helped the firm more efficiently and effectively deliver them optimal market access. Over this period Goldman Sachs substantially increased the volume of FICC market making delivered electronically to clients versus by human traders. Under Vanderwilt's watch, Goldman Sachs notably rebuilt their Single Dealer Platform trading system, Marquee Trader, as well as developed their market-leading eAron commodities trading system and partnered with Bloomberg LLP to feature its proprietary trading analytics in FXGO, a global foreign exchange trading platform on the Bloomberg terminal. Prior to running FICC Execution Services, Vanderwilt ran several businesses for Goldman Sachs based in London including Equities Execution Services & Trading and Cross Asset Sales. He also held positions with Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong and Sydney. Mr. Vanderwilt is expected to join Galaxy Digital in January 2021, working alongside fellow Co-President Christopher Ferraro.

"I'm excited to partner with Damien to lead Galaxy into the next phase of our growth as the nexus for financial services in the digital asset sector," said Ferraro. "Where we intend to take Galaxy overlaps directly with Damien's long and successful career at Goldman Sachs, and he will be a key contributor in expanding the firm's reach, strategic opportunities, and operational excellence."

"Galaxy Digital's role as a pioneer in the digital assets space makes this opportunity very compelling. I share the firm's ambition to establish cryptocurrencies and digital assets as a broadly-adopted alternative asset class and portfolio diversifier," said Vanderwilt. "In our respective roles, Chris and I will focus extensively on our clients, market share growth, refining the firm's product and service offerings, and supporting our talented team."

Rhonda Adams Medina is a Director of Business and Legal Affairs at Netflix. Prior to Netflix, Ms. Medina was the VP, Business and Legal Affairs at NBC Universal Kids and spent over 17 years at Nickelodeon, most recently as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Rhonda serves on the boards of the Princeton Medical Center Foundation; McCarter Theatre Center; and the advisory council of Princeton University's Department of African American Studies. Rhonda formerly served on the advisory council of Harvard Law School's Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice and is an emeritus advisory board member of the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up campaign.

"I am thrilled to welcome Rhonda to our Board" said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital. "Rhonda's long tenure at Fortune 100 innovators and deep experience with complex transactions and managing risks offers Galaxy Digital an invaluable perspective as we enter our next stage of organizational growth."

