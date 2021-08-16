Galaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Partners' Capital decreased 11% in the quarter amidst pronounced digital asset price declines

Counterparty trading volumes grew over 90% in the quarter

Gross counterparty loan originations grew over 130% in the quarter

Assets Under Management ("AUM")1 increased 12% in the quarter

Investing in expansion through partnerships and key leadership hires

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

"While the second quarter included significant volatility and macro-related headwinds to near-term results, our core operating activities including providing liquidity and execution services for clients and counterparties, and our strategic investment portfolio, delivered another quarter of rapid growth consistent with the pace of adoption of the crypto economy," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

"Even with the broad-based digital asset market declines within the quarter, Galaxy again demonstrated strong counterparty trading volume growth and continues to add more blue-chip partnerships across the firm, most recently with Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs," Mr. Novogratz added.

Quarter-to-date Market and Company Updates, Third Quarter 2021:

Since the end of the second quarter, total cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased 33% 2 and institutional adoption trends have remained positive, reinforcing our long-term thesis about the value and growth potential of this asset class.

and institutional adoption trends have remained positive, reinforcing our long-term thesis about the value and growth potential of this asset class. Total value locked in decentralized finance (or "DeFi") for the sector has increased over 30% quarter-to-date in the third quarter 2021 3 .

. The 2021 Fidelity Digital Assets Institutional Investor Study in July showed 71% of institutions expect to invest in digital assets in the future, and 91% of those expecting to invest believe it will be part of portfolios within the next five years.

The Company continues to invest to drive growth through ongoing product launches across the platform, including the Galaxy Vision Hill Venture Fund-of-Funds I, the Galaxy Interactive Strategy, and the live launch of Prime Services for select clients.

As of July 31, 2021 , Galaxy Digital Asset Management reported preliminary AUM 1 that surpassed $1.6 billion .

, Galaxy Digital Asset Management reported preliminary AUM that surpassed . In June, the Company announced that it is serving as liquidity provider for Goldman Sachs' Bitcoin futures block trades on the CME Group, as Goldman expands its cryptocurrency offering.

The Company has now deployed over $52 million of strategic capital into 14 different NFT-related companies with direct investments and through Galaxy Interactive Fund strategies.

of strategic capital into 14 different NFT-related companies with direct investments and through Galaxy Interactive Fund strategies. Key recent hires to fuel expansion include Tim Grant as Head of Europe and Jennifer Lee as Chief People Officer.

______________________________ 1 AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, and fund of fund products associated with the Vision Hill acquisition. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, and withdrawals. 2 Represents coinmarketcap.com total cryptocurrency market capitalization quoted price. 3 Represents total value locked in DeFi according to defipulse.com.

Select Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2021, compared to Second Quarter 2020

Net comprehensive income 4 decreased to a loss of $175.8 million , from a net comprehensive gain of $35.3 million in the prior year period.

decreased to a loss of , from a net comprehensive gain of in the prior year period. During the quarter, our results were impacted by a 34% 5 decline in overall digital asset prices and a 41% decline in the price of Bitcoin, relative to the end of the first quarter.

decline in overall digital asset prices and a 41% decline in the price of Bitcoin, relative to the end of the first quarter.

While our core digital asset holdings experienced a market-driven net loss during the quarter, these impacts were offset in part by a combination of elevated counterparty trading activity, gains in derivatives from hedging and other activities, as well as continued strong growth across our operating businesses, led by our market-neutral trading and liquidity provisioning.



Furthermore, gains from our Principal Investments segment increased to $214.1 million in the quarter, and contributed significantly toward offsetting the impact from broader digital asset price declines.

in the quarter, and contributed significantly toward offsetting the impact from broader digital asset price declines. Partners' Capital increased 320% to $1.5 billion , from $356.6 million at the end of the prior year period.

increased 320% to , from at the end of the prior year period. During the quarter, Partners' Capital declined to $1.5 billion , from $1.7 billion , due to losses on our core long digital asset positions. The 11% decline in Partners' Capital compared favorably to short-term broader digital asset market declines and was offset in part by gains in our investment portfolio, which grew to $613 million from $351.6 million in the prior quarter.

, from , due to losses on our core long digital asset positions. The 11% decline in Partners' Capital compared favorably to short-term broader digital asset market declines and was offset in part by gains in our investment portfolio, which grew to from in the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2021 , the Partnership had a material net holding in Bitcoin of approximately $550 million , excluding non-controlling interests, versus $133.9 million at the end of the prior year period. The increase in the value of holdings was primarily driven by the increase in price, from the prior year end. As a reminder, we actively manage our core digital asset holdings, including our material net Bitcoin holding, to participate in the upside from favorable asset price changes, and mitigate the impacts of adverse movements.

, the Partnership had a material net holding in Bitcoin of approximately , excluding non-controlling interests, versus at the end of the prior year period. The increase in the value of holdings was primarily driven by the increase in price, from the prior year end. As a reminder, we actively manage our core digital asset holdings, including our material net Bitcoin holding, to participate in the upside from favorable asset price changes, and mitigate the impacts of adverse movements.

During the quarter, the Partnership grew Cash holdings6 to $410.2 million from $93.2 million in the first quarter, as the firm realized gains from select investments, and as short-term market declines allowed more asset-intensive businesses to return liquidity to our core treasury.

________________________________ 4 Excluding non-controlling interests ("NCI"). 5 Represents coinmarketcap.com total cryptocurrency market capitalization quoted price. 6 Cash holdings reflect Cash subject to trade settlement, as of June 30, 2021 in the amount of $30 million.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter 2021, compared to Second Quarter 2020

Galaxy Digital Trading ("GDT") results reflected a solid quarter, with continued growth in trading volumes and gross counterparty loan originations in a period that included significant volatility in digital asset prices.

results reflected a solid quarter, with continued growth in trading volumes and gross counterparty loan originations in a period that included significant volatility in digital asset prices. Counterparty trading volumes continued to experience significant growth, increasing 90% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 , and increasing over 560% year over year.

, and increasing over 560% year over year.

Our electronic and derivatives liquidity provisioning, as well as our quantitative trading strategies, demonstrated rapid growth in-line with our counterparty-facing businesses, and delivered increased profitability in the quarter amidst volatile market conditions.



While the Company's counterparty loan book decreased in the quarter ending June 30, 2021 by 15% to approximately $370 million due to lower asset prices in the quarter, the Company grew gross counterparty loan originations in excess of 130% since March 31, 2021 to approximately $1,560 million . The Company also experienced zero defaults and continued to operate with an average collateralization of over 100%, demonstrating consistent institutional-grade risk management practices.

by 15% to approximately due to lower asset prices in the quarter, the Company grew gross counterparty loan originations in excess of 130% since to approximately . The Company also experienced zero defaults and continued to operate with an average collateralization of over 100%, demonstrating consistent institutional-grade risk management practices.

GDT also onboarded 64 new counterparties to our trading platform and continues to support additional tokens. We now provide liquidity in 100 cryptocurrencies.

Galaxy Digital Asset Management ("GDAM") reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of $1.42 billion as of June 30, 2021 , a 12% increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 . AUM consisted of $933.0 million in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and $489.6 million in the Galaxy Interactive funds.

reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of as of , a 12% increase from the quarter ended . AUM consisted of in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and in the Galaxy Interactive funds. Recent product launches include: Galaxy Vision Hill Venture Fund of Funds I and the second Galaxy Interactive Fund.



Galaxy Bitcoin Fund, LP, Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund, LP, and Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund, Ltd. (collectively the "Bitcoin Funds") track the Bloomberg CFIX pricing of bitcoin ("XBT"), and the XBT has returned 20.37% on a year-to-date basis through June 30, 2021 .

.

Galaxy Benchmark Crypto Index Fund LP (the "Index Fund") is a passively managed index fund that tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (the "BGCI"). The BGCI has returned 90.58% on a year-to-date basis through June 30, 2021 .

.

In May 2021 , Galaxy Digital acquired Vision Hill, a premier investment consultant and asset manager in the digital asset sector, to create Galaxy Vision Hill. This adds multi-manager, fund of fund offerings to the Company's institutional asset management platform through the Galaxy Vision Hill product suite. At acquisition, Galaxy Vision Hill has one fund with $30 million in AUM.

Galaxy Digital Investment Banking ("GDIB") was instrumental in Galaxy Digital's acquisitions of BitGo Inc. and Vision Hill, Inc., both of which were announced during the quarter.

was instrumental in Galaxy Digital's acquisitions of BitGo Inc. and Vision Hill, Inc., both of which were announced during the quarter. GDIB is currently working on seven active mandates in various stages of execution, with an active pipeline including many more potential deals.



Key activities as of June 30, 2021 include efforts primarily in capital raising, given the significant amount of fundraising activity occurring throughout the cryptocurrency and digital assets sector.

include efforts primarily in capital raising, given the significant amount of fundraising activity occurring throughout the cryptocurrency and digital assets sector.

Notably, GDIB won its first buy-side M&A engagement during the quarter.

Galaxy Digital Mining ("GDM") continued to expand both its proprietary bitcoin mining operation and Mining Finance ("MiFi") offerings to support the full breadth of the mining ecosystem, while publicizing ongoing commitments to managing its carbon footprint and increasing the use of clean energy.

continued to expand both its proprietary bitcoin mining operation and Mining Finance ("MiFi") offerings to support the full breadth of the mining ecosystem, while publicizing ongoing commitments to managing its carbon footprint and increasing the use of clean energy. GDM demonstrated continued business model flexibility through both the execution of a resale agreement for its proprietary mining equipment, and the development of a sale-leaseback offering for large mining clients.



GDM closed an additional bitcoin-based loan facility, its third bitcoin-collateralized corporate loan to large public miners, for Argo Blockchain.



Proprietary mining operations in the second quarter of 2021 benefited from a decrease in network difficulty relative to the first quarter of 2021.



Based on forward purchase commitments, GDM continues to expect to achieve up to 1,995 Petahash per second (PH/s) of mining capacity from monthly deliveries through the end of 2022.



GDM made public a dedication to managing its carbon footprint and increasing the use of clean energy. As of June 30, 2021 , GDM is utilizing sustainable electricity power mix in excess of 69% and has a three-year target to achieve an over-80% sustainable power mix.

Principal Inv estments : The Company now holds 84 total investments across 68 portfolio companies.

: The Company now holds 84 total investments across 68 portfolio companies. The Company made 14 new investments during the quarter, adding new portfolio companies like Ramp, Tokemak and Aleo, all of which we believe can be category-defining.



Strong fundraising trends within the sector continue to provide the company with flexibility to realize gains opportunistically. In the quarter, the company realized an investment gain of over $2 million from dividends received from portfolio company Bullish Global in advance of its merger with Far Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, in July 2021 .

Corporate Updates

Effective August 4, 2021 , the Company has successfully exited the TSX Sandbox program, having met the applicable exit condition of no significant compliance issues for a 12-month period.

, the Company has successfully exited the TSX Sandbox program, having met the applicable exit condition of no significant compliance issues for a 12-month period. On August 12, 2021 , the Company announced the hiring of Tim Grant as Head of Europe . Tim joins Galaxy from Swiss Exchange SIX Group, where he was CEO of their digital asset exchange SDX. Tim brings 20 years of experience across crypto, fintech, and capital markets, and joins the Company to lead international expansion efforts.

, the Company announced the hiring of as Head of . Tim joins Galaxy from Swiss Exchange SIX Group, where he was CEO of their digital asset exchange SDX. Tim brings 20 years of experience across crypto, fintech, and capital markets, and joins the Company to lead international expansion efforts. The Company announced the hiring of Jennifer Lee as Chief People Officer. Jennifer will join Galaxy Digital on September 27, 2021 from BlackRock, where she most recently served as Managing Director and Global HR Business Partner for Technology and the Chief Operating Officer. Jennifer brings over 20 years of people management, benefits, and strategy experience, and joins the Company to lead talent management and human resources globally.

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Financial Results

(in thousands) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 410,249



$ 135,766

Digital assets 1,579,665



850,380

Investments 613,005



260,383

Receivable for digital asset trades 13,302



13,204

Digital asset loans receivable 163,334



96,724

Digital assets receivables 72,410



12,813

Assets posted as collateral 41,377



15,768

Receivables 21,979



2,710

Due from broker 150



4,452

Derivatives 34,329



15,922

Prepaid expenses and other assets 40,121



6,494

Goodwill 24,645



15,515

Loans receivable 110,474



8,510



3,125,040



1,438,641









Digital assets receivables 18,927



6,911

Right of use asset 4,268



4,573

Property and equipment 6,105



3,693

Intangible asset 1,971



2,406



31,271



17,583

Total assets $ 3,156,311



$ 1,456,224









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Digital assets sold short $ 1,412



$ 5,278

Investments sold short 10,704



4,384

Warrant liability 50,045



20,781

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 144,039



34,154

Payables to customers 150,829



—

Payable for digital asset trades 54,225



31,144

Digital asset loans payable 672,723



226,399

Loans Payable 17,000



—

Collateral payable 197,827



44,660

Lease liability 710



742



1,299,514



367,542









Lease liability 4,375



4,515

Total liabilities 1,303,889



372,057









Equity





Partners' capital 1,497,399



798,211

Non-controlling interests 355,023



285,956

Total equity 1,852,422



1,084,167









Total liabilities and equity $ 3,156,311



$ 1,456,224



(in thousands) Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Income



Advisory and management fees $ 2,444

$ 1,471

Net income from digital asset mining 987

—

Leasing income from mining equipment 632

—

Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets (161,112)

48,517

Net realized gain (loss) on investments 41,363

(4,581)

Interest income 16,835

1,270

Net derivative gain 117,041

2,438

Other income 3,357

—



21,547

49,115







Operating expenses



Equity based compensation 13,548

3,291

Compensation and compensation related (11,319)

5,810

General and administrative 8,290

2,623

Professional fees 11,527

1,368

Profit share arrangement expense 8,033

—

Interest 18,467

1,260

Insurance 504

382

Director fees 178

50



(49,228)

(14,784)







Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (496,268)

(2,203)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 172,762

6,958

Revaluation of warrant liability 2,663

—

Unrealized foreign currency gain (loss) (918)

(392)

Realized foreign currency gain (loss) (4)

(190)



(321,765)

4,173







Income (loss) for the period $ (349,446)

$ 38,504







Income (loss) attributed to:



Unit holders of the Partnership $ (175,834)

$ 35,295

Non-controlling interests (173,612)

3,209



$ (349,446)

$ 38,504

Other comprehensive income



Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 17

$ —







Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (349,429)

$ 38,504







Comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:



Unit holders of the Partnership $ (175,817)

$ 35,295

Non-controlling interests (173,612)

3,209



$ (349,429)

$ 38,504



Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows (in thousands):



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate

and Other Totals















Advisory and

management fees $ 60 $ — $ 2,384 $ — $ — $ — $ 2,444 Net income from digital

asset mining — — — — 987 — 987 Leasing income from

mining equipment — — — — 632 — 632 Net realized gain on

digital assets (236,570) (2,525) 77,983 — — — (161,112) Net realized gain on

investments — 41,363 — — — — 41,363 Interest income 16,816 19 — — — — 16,835 Net derivative gain 92,041 25,000 — — — — 117,041 Other income 1,220 2,062 75 — — — 3,357

(126,433) 65,919 80,442 — 1,619 — 21,547















Operating expenses 33,746 1,316 5,794 336 618 7,418 49,228















Net unrealized gain on

digital assets (177,874) (67,502) (249,856) — (1,036) — (496,268) Net unrealized gain on

investments — 172,762 — — — — 172,762 Net unrealized loss on

warrant liability — — — — — 2,663 2,663 Unrealized foreign

currency loss (918) — — — — — (918) Realized foreign

currency loss (4) — — — — — (4)

(178,796) 105,260 (249,856) — (1,036) 2,663 (321,765)















Net income (loss) for

the period, including

non-controlling

interests $ (338,975) $ 169,863 $ (175,208) $ (336) $ (35) $ (4,755) $ (349,446)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows (in thousands):



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Corporate

and Other Totals Income (loss)











Advisory and management fees $ — $ — $ 1,246 $ 225 $ — $ 1,471 Net realized loss on digital assets 48,710 (210) 17 — — 48,517 Net realized gain on investments — (4,581) — — — (4,581) Interest income 1,143 123 5

— 1,271 Net derivative gain 2,438 — — — — 2,438

52,291 (4,668) 1,268 225 — 49,116













Operating expenses 4,810 789 3,003 769 5,413 14,784













Net unrealized gain (loss) on

digital assets (14,565) 9,137 3,225 — — (2,203) Net unrealized gain on

investments — 6,958 — — — 6,958 Unrealized foreign currency loss (392) — — — — (392) Realized foreign currency gain (190) — — — — (190)

(15,147) 16,095 3,225 — — 4,173













Net loss for the period,

including non-controlling

interests $ 32,334 $ 10,638 $ 1,490 $ (544) $ (5,413) $ 38,505

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2021 are as follows (in thousands):



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 1,824,233 $ 813,923 $ 416,470 $ 6,357 $ 42,541 $ 52,787 $ 3,156,311















Total liabilities $ 1,131,271 $ 2,198 $ 81,169 $ 192 $ 2,012 $ 87,047 $ 1,303,889

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2020 are as follows (in thousands):



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 751,138 $ 357,529 $ 307,720 $ 6,190 $ 3,633 $ 30,014 $ 1,456,224















Total liabilities $ 333,321 $ 101 $ 18,170 $ 22 $ — $ 20,443 $ 372,057

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 1,095,246 $ 133,726 $ 348,519 $ — $ 2,174 $ — $ 1,579,665 Digital assets receivables — 91,337 — — — — 91,337 Digital assets posted as

collateral 40,977 — — — — — 40,977 Investments:













Pre-Launch network — 3,138 — — — — 3,138 Convertible notes

7,032







7,032 Preferred stock — 178,848 — — — — 178,848 Common stock

68,457 — — — — 68,457 LP/LLC interests — 326,283 — — — — 326,283 Warrants/Trust units/Trust

shares 26,770 2,477 — — — — 29,247

$ 1,162,993 $ 811,298 $ 348,519 $ — $ 2,174 $ — $ 2,324,984

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2020 is as follows (in thousands):



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 444,216 $ 118,555 $ 287,609 $ — $ — $ 850,380 Digital assets receivables — 19,724 — — — 19,724 Digital assets posted as collateral 15,625 — — — — 15,625 Investments:











Pre-Launch network — 500 — — — 500 Convertible notes — 4,501 — — — 4,501 Preferred stock — 86,258 — — — 86,258 Common stock — 29,970 — — — 29,970 LP/LLC interests — 84,311 — — — 84,311 Warrants/Trust units/Trust shares 51,182 3,661 — — — 54,843

$ 511,023 $ 347,480 $ 287,609 $ — $ — $ 1,146,112

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

