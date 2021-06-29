Galaxy Digital Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place on June 29, 2021.

All five members of the Company's Board of Directors named as nominees in its management information circular (the "Circular") were elected as directors: Michael Novogratz, Bill Koutsouras, Nereida Flannery, Theagenis Iliadis and Dominic Docherty.

Additional voting results from the Meeting include:

shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor;





disinterested shareholders approved the Company's long-term incentive plan (the " LTI Plan ") as set out in the Circular; and





") as set out in the Circular; and disinterested shareholders approved certain grants previously issued under the LTI Plan as set out in the Circular.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

