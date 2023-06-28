Galaxy Digital Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place on June 28, 2023.

All seven members of the Company's Board of Directors named as nominees in its management information circular (the "Circular") were elected as directors (for, against, withheld): Michael Novogratz (99.761%, 0.204%, 0.035%), Bill Koutsouras (65.175%, 2.409%, 32.416%), Dominic Docherty (64.387%, 3.191%, 32.423%), Michael Daffey (99.309%, 0.623%, 0.068%), Jane Dietze (77.933%, 10.955%, 11.112%), Damien Vanderwilt (99.081%, 0.754%, 0.165%) and Richard Tavoso (65.908%, 2.104%, 31.987%). Shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor (99.830%, 0.144%, 0.026%).

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

