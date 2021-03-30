Galaxy Digital Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net comprehensive income1 increased over 1,100% since the Fourth Quarter 2019

Assets Under Management ("AUM")2 increased over 98% in the Fourth Quarter 2020

Counterparty trading volumes increased over 80% in the Fourth Quarter 2020

Galaxy Digital is actively preparing for a U.S. listing in the second half of 2021

Industry Veteran Alex Ioffe joins as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

"I am proud to share the results of Galaxy Digital's transformational fourth quarter, as net comprehensive income increased over 1,100%, AUM increased over 98%, and counterparty trading volumes increased over 80%," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital. "That dramatic growth accelerated further into the first quarter, which we expect to be another record quarter."

"Moreover, and as a key component of our growth strategy, I am pleased to announce we are actively preparing for a U.S. listing in the second half of 2021. I am also excited to welcome industry veteran Alex Ioffe as our new Chief Financial Officer, and I want to thank Ash Prithipaul for his significant contributions and for leaving Galaxy well positioned for even brighter days ahead. We believe our industry is at an inflection point as we participate in a once in a lifetime secular shift into cryptocurrencies as an institutionalized asset class. Galaxy Digital is committed to leading our clients and the industry through this transformation."

Select Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2020, compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

Net comprehensive income 1 increased 1,175% to $335.7 million , from a net comprehensive loss of $31.2 million in the prior year period.

increased 1,175% to , from a net comprehensive loss of in the prior year period. The increase was primarily a result of realized and unrealized gains on digital assets and on investments, coupled with strong contributions from our trading business, partially offset by higher operating expenses.



Income from our trading business increased 842% to $238.7 million , from a loss of $32.2 million in the prior period.

, from a loss of in the prior period. Fair Value of Net Asset Holdings 3 increased 272% to $813.5 million , from $218.7 million in the prior year period.

increased 272% to , from in the prior year period. The increase was primarily a result of unrealized gains on digital assets and on investments.



The Partnership had a material holding in bitcoin of $433.0 million as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of $351.8 million from December 31, 2019 , excluding non-controlling interests.

as of , an increase of from , excluding non-controlling interests.

Investments stood at $260.4 million as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of $102.2 million from December 31, 2019 . The change was primarily due to the increase in unrealized gains and $39.3 million of new capital deployed by the Principal Investments team during the year, which were partially offset by the sale of some investments.

Operating Highlights and Other Updates for the Fourth Quarter 2020, compared to Third Quarter 2020

Galaxy Digital Trading ("GDT") generated a record in: counterparty trading volumes, the size of its counterparty loan book, and in gross counterparty loan book originations in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to the third quarter 2020.

generated a record in: counterparty trading volumes, the size of its counterparty loan book, and in gross counterparty loan book originations in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to the third quarter 2020. In the quarter ended December 31, 2020 , GDT counterparty volumes were up 80%+ sequentially quarter over quarter and 230%+ year over year.

, GDT counterparty volumes were up 80%+ sequentially quarter over quarter and 230%+ year over year.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2020 , GDT's counterparty loan book grew in excess of 300% to approximately $110 million , and the Company grew gross counterparty loan originations in excess of 90% to approximately $110 million .

, GDT's counterparty loan book grew in excess of 300% to approximately , and the Company grew gross counterparty loan originations in excess of 90% to approximately . Galaxy Digital Asset Management ("GDAM") reported assets under management ("AUM") of $807.3 million as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of over 98% from $407.4 million as of September 30, 2020 . AUM consisted of $482.3 million in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and $325.0 million in the Galaxy Interactive fund.

reported assets under management ("AUM") of as of , an increase of over 98% from as of . AUM consisted of in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and in the Galaxy Interactive fund. Recent product launches include the CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (Ticker: BTCG), a TSX-listed closed end mutual fund in partnership with CI Financial. Additionally, the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index (Ticker: BTC) went live.



Galaxy Bitcoin Fund, LP, Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund, LP, and Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund, Ltd. (collectively the "Bitcoin Funds") track the Bloomberg CFIX pricing of bitcoin ("XBT"), and the XBT returned 170.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 305.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

.

Galaxy Benchmark Crypto Index Fund LP (the "Index Fund") is a passively managed index fund which tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (the "BGCI"). The BGCI returned 120.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 276.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

. Galaxy Digital Investment Banking ("GDIB") continued to make progress for clients across financing, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic matters, with several active mandates in various stages of execution.

continued to make progress for clients across financing, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic matters, with several active mandates in various stages of execution. GDIB recognized an advisory fee from serving as sell-side advisor to Blockfolio on its announced sale to FTX Trading Limited for $150.0 million , which closed in October 2020 . Blockfolio is a leading mobile app for cryptocurrency portfolio tracking and management and has over six million users globally.

, which closed in . Blockfolio is a leading mobile app for cryptocurrency portfolio tracking and management and has over six million users globally. Principal Investments: The Company completed seven new investments in companies and held approximately 70 investments across 50 portfolio companies as of December 31, 2020 .

Operating Highlights and Other Updates through March 22, 2021

The Company has appointed Alex Ioffe as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021 . Mr. Ioffe was most recently the CFO of Virtu Financial and prior to that spent over 15 years as CFO for the brokerage business at Interactive Brokers. Mr. Ioffe is taking over the role from Ashwin Prithipaul , who is stepping down to spend more time with his family and will be remaining on through the second quarter of 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective . Mr. Ioffe was most recently the CFO of Virtu Financial and prior to that spent over 15 years as CFO for the brokerage business at Interactive Brokers. Mr. Ioffe is taking over the role from , who is stepping down to spend more time with his family and will be remaining on through the second quarter of 2021 to ensure a smooth transition. Galaxy Digital Trading ("GDT") expects to generate records in: counterparty trading volumes, the size of its counterparty loan book, and in gross counterparty loan book originations in the first quarter 2021.

expects to generate records in: counterparty trading volumes, the size of its counterparty loan book, and in gross counterparty loan book originations in the first quarter 2021. In the period between January 1, 2021 and March 22, 2021 , GDT counterparty trading volumes continued significant growth, up 40%+ from the quarter ended December 31, 2020 , and over 270% year over year.

and , GDT counterparty trading volumes continued significant growth, up 40%+ from the quarter ended , and over 270% year over year.

GDT continued to experience strong growth in the Company's counterparty loan book for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 22, 2021 , increasing in excess of 240% to approximately $380 million , and grew gross counterparty loan originations in excess of 400% since December 31, 2020 to approximately $560 million .

to , increasing in excess of 240% to approximately , and grew gross counterparty loan originations in excess of 400% since to approximately . Galaxy Digital Asset Management ("GDAM") expects to report preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of $1.24 billion as of March 22, 2021 . AUM consisted of $911.0 million in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and $325.0 million in the Galaxy Interactive fund.

expects to report preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of as of . AUM consisted of in GDAM's Galaxy Fund Management products, and in the Galaxy Interactive fund. Recent product launches include: the CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (Ticker: BTCX), and the Galaxy Ethereum Funds. The Galaxy Ethereum Funds track the newly launched Bloomberg Galaxy Ethereum Index (Ticker: XET), the third in the Bloomberg-Galaxy family of indices.



In March 2021 , Morgan Stanley began offering its wealth management clients access to bitcoin funds, including the Galaxy Bitcoin Fund LP, and the Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund LP.

, Morgan Stanley began offering its wealth management clients access to bitcoin funds, including the Galaxy Bitcoin Fund LP, and the Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund LP.

Galaxy Bitcoin Fund, LP, Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund, LP, and Galaxy Institutional Bitcoin Fund, Ltd. (collectively the "Bitcoin Funds") track the Bloomberg CFIX pricing of bitcoin ("XBT"), and the XBT has returned 92.0% on a year-to-date basis through March 22, 2021 .

.

Galaxy Benchmark Crypto Index Fund LP (the "Index Fund") is a passively managed index fund which tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (the "BGCI"). The BGCI has returned 105.6% on a year to date basis through March 22, 2021 .

. Galaxy Digital Investment Banking ("GDIB") continued to make progress for clients across financing, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic matters, with several active mandates in various stages of execution.

continued to make progress for clients across financing, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic matters, with several active mandates in various stages of execution. Key activities as of March 22, 2021 include consulting on a recent cryptocurrency company's fundraising round.

include consulting on a recent cryptocurrency company's fundraising round.

GDIB also acted as a Strategic Advisor in connection with a public offering in the FinTech space.



GDIB increased client coverage to 90%+ of its target universe.

Galaxy Digital Mining ("GDM") established its own proprietary bitcoin mining operation, hosting its machines at a third-party data center in the United States , and has begun proprietary mining.

established its own proprietary bitcoin mining operation, hosting its machines at a third-party data center in , and has begun proprietary mining. GDM closed its first two mining financing deals.



GDM has built a strong pipeline, speaking with over 70+ companies in the space.

Principal Investments : The Company made 12 new investments and now holds approximately 80 investments across approximately 60 portfolio companies.

: The Company made 12 new investments and now holds approximately 80 investments across approximately 60 portfolio companies. The Company recognized a liquidity event of over $125 million from one of its portfolio companies during the first quarter 2021.

from one of its portfolio companies during the first quarter 2021.

There was no significant change in the Company's digital asset holdings (excluding non-controlling interests) since December 31, 2020 , and the Company has, as a result, benefited from the increase in asset prices since the start of the year.

Select Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2020 compared to Fiscal Year 2019

Net comprehensive income increased 1,396% to $385.5 million , from $25.8 million in the prior year.

increased 1,396% to , from in the prior year. The increase was primarily a result of realized and unrealized gains on digital assets and on investments, coupled with strong contributions from our trading business, partially offset by higher operating expenses.



Income from our trading business increased 202% to $270.9 million , from $89.6 million in the prior year.

, from in the prior year. Fair Value of Net Asset Holdings increased 272% to $813.5 million , from $218.7 million in the prior year.

increased 272% to , from in the prior year. The increase was primarily a result of realized and unrealized gains on digital assets and on investments.



The Partnership had a material holding in bitcoin of $433.0 million as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of $351.8 million from December 31, 2019 , excluding non-controlling interests.

as of , an increase of from , excluding non-controlling interests.

Investments stood at $260.4 million as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of $102.2 million from December 31, 2019 . The change was primarily due to the increase in unrealized gains and $39.3 million of new capital deployed by the Principal Investments team during the year, which were partially offset by the sale of some investments.

Earnings Conference Call

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Financial Results



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 135,765,978

$ 106,262,780 Digital assets 850,380,264

85,980,731 Investments 260,383,297

158,163,420 Receivable for digital asset trades 13,204,252

330,609 Digital asset loans receivable 96,723,981

16,061,945 Digital assets receivables 12,813,006

— Assets posted as collateral 15,768,380

10,585,819 Receivables 2,710,424

1,853,169 Due from broker 4,452,369

16,590 Derivatives 15,921,618

— Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,493,753

2,563,665 Goodwill 15,514,746

— Loans receivable 8,509,587

11,719,738

1,438,641,655

393,538,466







Digital assets receivables 6,911,175

— Right of use asset 4,573,229

5,182,993 Property and equipment 3,693,301

4,057,662 Intangible asset 2,406,000

—

17,583,705

9,240,655 Total assets $ 1,456,225,360

$ 402,779,121







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Digital assets sold short $ 5,277,878

$ 18,616,860 Investments sold short 4,384,290

— Warrant liability 20,781,207

— Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 34,153,778

11,719,494 Payable for digital asset trades 31,144,419

250,158 Digital asset loans payable 226,398,948

11,134,329 Collateral payable 44,660,149

434,498 Lease liability 742,333

772,003

367,543,002

42,927,342







Lease liability 4,515,389

4,747,214 Total liabilities 372,058,391

47,674,556







Equity





Partners' capital 798,211,451

347,785,081 Non-controlling interests 285,955,518

7,319,484 Total equity 1,084,166,969

355,104,565







Total liabilities and equity $ 1,456,225,360

$ 402,779,121



Three months

ended

December 31, 2020 Three months

ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31,

2020 Year ended

December 31,

2019 Income (loss)







Advisory and management fees $ 5,013,198 $ 1,218,883 $ 9,615,240 $ 5,329,819 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 250,269,733 (35,066,657) 271,108,044 71,971,480 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (605,241) (160,116) 10,795,869 37,922,360 Interest income 1,720,377 1,331,531 6,131,988 4,229,684 Net derivative gain (loss) (250,495) 1,538,481 5,699,318 12,425,065 Other income 678,133 464,554 809,502 464,554

256,825,705 (30,673,324) 304,159,961 132,342,962









Operating expenses







Equity based compensation 3,599,871 4,689,425 11,851,120 28,131,160 Compensation and compensation related 14,793,549 6,348,951 34,163,813 28,579,918 General and administrative 6,060,336 2,785,227 15,126,938 12,660,376 Professional fees 2,683,852 2,291,376 7,663,579 8,177,491 Interest 5,590,456 868,364 9,729,199 3,133,143 Insurance 234,785 282,109 1,090,000 1,322,089 Director fees 118,607 50,000 248,522 200,000

(33,081,456) (17,315,452) (79,873,171) (82,204,177)









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 212,842,043 17,036,050 239,719,806 (11,973,090) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 61,911,034 (1,937,647) 90,587,112 (12,521,148) Net unrealized loss on warrant liability (14,318,125) — (14,318,125) — Unrealized foreign currency gain (loss) 77,716 4,299 (517,442) 147,986 Realized foreign currency loss (677,506) (14,031) (870,755) (197,065)

259,835,162 15,088,671 314,600,596 (24,543,317)









Income (loss) for the period $ 483,579,411 $ (32,900,105) $ 538,887,386 $ 25,595,468









Income (loss) attributed to:







Unit holders of the Partnership $ 335,722,632 $ (31,233,915) $ 385,502,231 $ 25,770,304 Non-controlling interests 147,856,779 (1,666,190) 153,385,155 (174,836)

$ 483,579,411 $ (32,900,105) $ 538,887,386 $ 25,595,468 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (78,632) $ 355,844 $ 16,615 $ 254,448









Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 483,500,779 $ (32,544,261) $ 538,904,001 $ 25,849,916









Comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:







Unit holders of the Partnership $ 335,644,000 $ (30,878,071) $ 385,518,846 $ 26,024,752 Non-controlling interests 147,856,779 (1,666,190) 153,385,155 (174,836)

$ 483,500,779 $ (32,544,261) $ 538,904,001 $ 25,849,916

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)













Advisory and management fees $ 25,527 $ — $ 1,519,241 $ 3,468,430 $ — $ — $ 5,013,198 Net realized gain on digital assets 236,158,249 2,493,599 11,617,885 — — — 250,269,733 Net realized loss on investments — (605,241) — — — — (605,241) Interest Income 2,068,268 (379,720) — 31,631 — 198 1,720,377 Net derivative gain (250,495) — — — — — (250,495) Other Income (loss) 732,714 21,788 (44,993) (31,376) — — 678,133

238,734,263 1,530,426 13,092,133 3,468,685 — 198 256,825,705















Operating expenses 14,033,168 269,519 5,917,765 1,123,901 492,262 11,244,841 33,081,456















Net unrealized gain on digital assets 70,314,704 8,280,090 134,247,249 — — — 212,842,043 Net unrealized gain on investments — 61,911,034 — — — — 61,911,034 Net unrealized loss on warrants — (14,318,125) — — — — (14,318,125) Unrealized foreign currency gain 77,716 — — — — — 77,716 Realized foreign currency loss (677,506) — — — — — (677,506)

69,714,914 55,872,999 134,247,249 — — — 259,835,162















Net income (loss) for the period, including non-controlling interests $ 294,416,009 $ 57,133,906 $ 141,421,617 $ 2,344,784 $ (492,262) $ (11,244,643) $ 483,579,411

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)











Advisory and management fees $ — $ — $ 1,218,883 $ — $ — $ 1,218,883 Net realized loss on digital assets (34,190,245) (876,412) — — — (35,066,657) Net realized loss on investments — (160,116) — — — (160,116) Interest Income 337,871 977,179 — 16,276 205 1,331,531 Net derivative gain 1,674,510 — — — — 1,674,510 Other Income 5,816 210,000 (11,266) 123,975 — 328,525

(32,172,048) 150,651 1,207,617 140,251 205 (30,673,324)













Operating expenses 6,413,231 1,805,820 3,164,866 731,256 5,200,279 17,315,452













Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 21,898,982 (4,862,932) — — — 17,036,050 Net unrealized loss on investments — (1,937,647) — — — (1,937,647) Unrealized foreign currency gain 4,299 — — — — 4,299 Realized foreign currency loss (14,031) — — — — (14,031)

21,889,250 (6,800,579) — — — 15,088,671













Net loss for the period, including non-controlling interests $ (16,696,029) $ (8,455,748) $ (1,957,249) $ (591,005) $ (5,200,074) $ (32,900,105)

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2020 are as follows:



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 750,207,683 $ 357,529,140 $ 307,720,036 $ 7,120,603 $ 3,633,111 $ 30,014,787 $ 1,456,225,360















Total liabilities $ 333,320,691 $ 101,160 $ 18,170,148 $ 22,374 $ — $ 20,444,018 $ 372,058,391

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2019 are as follows:



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 177,234,992 $ 192,890,378 $ 8,194,871 $ 1,102,055 $ 23,356,825 $ 402,779,121













Total liabilities $ 30,329,154 $ 403,187 $ 1,377,492 $ 96,273 $ 15,468,450 $ 47,674,556

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2020 is as follows:



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Mining Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 444,215,956 $ 118,555,236 $ 287,609,072 $ — $ — $ — $ 850,380,264 Digital assets receivable — 19,724,181 — — — — 19,724,181 Digital assets posted as collateral 15,624,879 — — — — — 15,624,879 Investments:













Pre-ICO — 500,000 — — — — 500,000 Convertible Notes — 4,501,295 — — — — 4,501,295 Preferred Stock — 86,258,050 — — — — 86,258,050 Common Stock — 29,970,097 — — — — 29,970,097 LP/LLC Interests — 84,311,034 — — — — 84,311,034 Warrants/Trust Units/Trust Shares 51,181,618 3,661,203 — — — — 54,842,821

$ 511,022,453 $ 347,481,096 $ 287,609,072 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,146,112,621

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2019 is as follows:



Trading Principal

Investments Asset

Management Investment

Banking Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 53,882,704 $ 25,318,291 $ 6,779,736 $ — $ — $ 85,980,731 Digital assets posted as collateral 8,208,653 — — — — 8,208,653 Investments:











Pre-ICO — 6,005,114 — — — 6,005,114 Convertible Notes — 5,255,579 — — — 5,255,579 Preferred Stock — 75,703,153 — — — 75,703,153 Common Stock — 32,476,631 — — — 32,476,631 LP/LLC Interests — 38,120,805 — — — 38,120,805 Warrants/Trust Units — 602,138 — — — 602,138

$ 62,091,357 $ 183,481,711 $ 6,779,736 $ — $ — $ 252,352,804

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

