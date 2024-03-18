Galaxy Asset Management: February 2024 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Asset Management, ("GAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $10.1 billion as of February 29, 2024. The 24.8% increase in preliminary AUM compared to the prior month was primarily driven by market appreciation, partially offset by net outflows associated with an ongoing opportunistic mandate.





Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(b) (in millions)

3/31/23 6/30/23 9/30/23 12/31/23 1/31/24 2/29/24 Funds(c) $2,437 $2,489 $2,305 $3,101 $3,295 $4,097 Opportunistic(d) - - $1,612 $2,078 $4,829 $6,042 Total $2,437 $2,489 $3,917 $5,179 $8,124 $10,139

(a) All figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, affiliated and unaffiliated separately managed accounts, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, new mandates, and acquisitions. (b) AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV plus unfunded commitment. AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period. AUM for affiliated separately managed accounts is reported as NAV as of the most recently available estimate for the applicable period. (c) "Funds" line item consists of AUM held in GAM's Passive, Active, and Venture funds. (d) "Opportunistic" AUM are near-term or mid-term engagements to unwind portfolios managed by GAM.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy is building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

GAM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

