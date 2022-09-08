Galaxy Asset Management: August 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - September 8, 2022 — Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Asset Management, ("GAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,066.1 million as of August 31, 2022. The -1.4% decrease in preliminary AUM was driven by market depreciation, partially offset by net inflows.



Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions)

8/31/22 (b) 7/31/22 (b) 6/30/22 (b) 5/31/22 4/30/22 3/31/22 2/28/22 1/31/22 12/31/21 11/30/21 10/31/21 9/30/21 8/31/21 Total $2,066.1 $2,096.3 $1,696.7 $2,013.0 $2,456.0 $2,722.3 $2,408.2 $2,323.2 $2,877.1 $3,471.5 $3,183.8 $2,232.6 $2,126.0

(a) All figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, and acquisitions. (b) Preliminary AUM associated with GVH Multi-Strategy FOF LP and GVH Market Neutral FOF LP is based on management's most recent estimate. (c) AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV. AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period.

Additional information regarding GAM can be found on our website at https://www.galaxy.com/asset-management.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (TSX:GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures. Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and the Cayman Islands (reg. office).

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Disclaimers

GAM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Galaxy (TSX:GLXY), please contact: Elsa Ballard, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability