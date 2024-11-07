Galaxy Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Subsequent to quarter-end, Galaxy executed a non-binding term sheet with a U.S.-based hyperscaler to host high-performance computing at its Helios campus in West Texas.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024, for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP"). In this press release, a reference to "Galaxy", "we", "our" and similar words refer to GDH Ltd., its subsidiaries and affiliates including GDH LP, or any one of them, as the context requires.

Corporate and Business Updates

Financial Highlights: In the third quarter, Galaxy reported a net loss of $54 million, representing a significant narrowing of our net loss from the second quarter. We generated operating revenue growth of over 30% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ"), despite industry spot trading volumes declining 15% and ether declining 24% in the quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Galaxy reported net income of $191 million, driven by strong operating performance and positive digital asset markets. Galaxy's equity capital was $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Helios: Subsequent to quarter-end, Galaxy executed a non-binding term sheet with a U.S.-based hyperscaler to host high-performance computing at its Helios campus in West Texas. The term sheet includes options to allocate all of Helios' 800 megawatts of currently approved power capacity to HPC hosting and support. The consummation of the transaction is subject to execution of definitive documents, customary due diligence and approvals of the parties.

US Listing and Reorganization: Galaxy continues to work on completing its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware-incorporated company and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange, shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals of such transactions. On July 26, 2024, Galaxy filed an amendment to its registration statement responding to SEC comments, which is under review.

Select GDH LP Financial Metrics Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q/Q % Change Q3 YTD Equity Capital $2,081M $2,129M (2) % — Liquidity $1,506M $1,312M 15 % — Cash & Net Stablecoins1 $475M $409M 16 % — Net Digital Assets Excluding Stablecoins2 $562M $485M 16 % — Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs $469M $418M 12 % — Net Income (loss) ($54M) ($177M) N.M.3 $191M Book Value Per Share in CAD4 $8.24 CAD $8.45 CAD (2) % —

Note: Throughout this document, totals may not sum due to rounding. Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year percentage change calculations are based on unrounded results. (1) Includes Cash Equivalents. (2) Refer to page 16 of this release for a breakout of our net digital assets position; Excludes non-current net digital assets. (3) Abbreviation for "Not Meaningful". (4) Calculated as equity capital divided by outstanding Class A and Class B Units multiplied by the end of period foreign exchange rate.

Galaxy Global Markets

Galaxy Global Markets ("GGM") offers institutional-grade expertise and access to a broad range of digital asset products, including digital asset spot and derivatives trading, financing, M&A advisory, and equity and debt capital markets services. GGM operates in two discrete business units – Trading and Investment Banking.

Trading reported counterparty trading revenue of $54 million in the third quarter, a 117% increase quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ"), despite a 20% decrease in trading volumes, primarily driven by increased revenue from derivatives and lending activity. Galaxy's average loan book size expanded to $863 million, a 23% increase QoQ driven by increased demand from both new and existing counterparties, who relied on our lending desk to provide them with margin-based financing. Galaxy continues to onboard new counterparties, including large traditional asset managers and hedge funds, and ended the third quarter with 1,280 total trading counterparties.

Investment Banking successfully closed one deal subsequent to quarter-end, serving as the exclusive financial advisor to an existing client on a small buyside acquisition. Galaxy is executing against a pipeline of mandates representing $2.4 billion in potential deal value.

Key Performance Indicators Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q/Q % Change Q3 YTD Counterparty Trading Revenue $54M $25M 117 % $146M Loan Book Size (Average) $863M $699M 23 % $742M Total Trading Counterparties 1,280 1,212 6 % — Active Trading Counterparties 296 294 1 % — Investment Banking Deals Closed 0 2 (100) % 3 Pipeline 21 19 11 % — Deal Value of Pipeline $2.4B $2.1B 14 % —

KEY TERMS

Counterparty Trading Revenue: revenue from counterparty-facing activities from our Derivatives, Credit, Over-the-Counter Trading, and Quantitative Trading businesses, net of associated funding charges.

Loan Book Size (Average): average market value of all open loans, unfunded arrangements to finance delayed trading/settlement (for example over weekends), and uncommitted credit facilities in the period. As of September 30, 2024, unfunded, uncommitted facilities accounted for approximately $156M of total Loan Book Size (Average).

Active Trading Counterparties: counterparties with whom we have traded within the past 12 months and who are still onboarded with Galaxy's trading business.

Pipeline: the number of open engagements and transactions the Investment Banking team has in market.

Deal Value of Pipeline: the theoretical aggregate deal value associated with the Investment Banking pipeline.

Galaxy Asset Management

Galaxy Asset Management ("GAM") provides investors access to the digital asset ecosystem via a diverse suite of institutional-grade investment vehicles that span passive, active, and venture strategies.

GAM management and performance fees were $8.1 million in the third quarter, representing a 44% decrease QoQ, primarily driven by the nearing completion of an opportunistic mandate to unwind portfolios on behalf of the FTX estate. GAM reported assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $4.6 billion, a 2% increase QoQ, driven primarily by net inflows into GAM's passive and active ETF strategies, which were offset by net market depreciation. In the quarter, GAM, in partnership with State Street Global Advisors, announced the launch of three actively managed digital asset and disruptive technology focused ETFs that offer investors exposure to digital asset and disruptive technology equities, spot cryptocurrencies, derivatives, cash, and cash-like instruments (tickers: DECO, HECO, TEKX).

Key Performance Indicators Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q/Q % Change Q3 YTD Management and Performance Fees $8.1M $14.5M (44) % $40.5M Total AUM1 $4,608M $4,503M 2 % — Passive AUM $2,466M $2,392M 3 % — Active AUM2 $647M $629M 3 % — Venture AUM $1,495M $1,482M 1 % —

(1) In Galaxy's monthly AUM disclosures, the "funds" line item consists of AUM held in GAM's Passive, Active, and Venture funds, excluding opportunistic assets. Total AUM for Q2 2024 was updated from what was previously reported as AUM for quarterly close vehicles are reported as of the most recent information available for the applicable period. (2) Includes opportunistic AUM. "Opportunistic" AUM are near-term or mid-term engagements to unwind portfolios managed by GAM. Opportunistic AUM was $429M as of September 30, 2024 and $520M as of June 30, 2024.

KEY TERMS

Assets Under Management: all figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, affiliated and unaffiliated separately managed accounts, engagements to unwind portfolios, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, liquidations and opportunistic mandate wins.

AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV (Net Asset Value) plus unfunded commitment.

AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period.

AUM for affiliated separately managed accounts is reported as NAV as of the most recently available estimate for the applicable period.

Passive Strategies: single- and multi-asset private funds, as well as a suite of regulated spot digital asset exchange-traded funds offered through partnerships with asset managers globally.

Active Strategies: Galaxy's Liquid Crypto Fund, the management of certain opportunistic mandates, and a suite of actively managed and regulated digital asset and disruptive technology exchange-traded funds offered through a partnership with State Street Global Advisors.

Venture Strategies: organized around two investment themes: Interactive Ventures and Crypto Ventures. Galaxy Interactive invests at the intersection of content, technology, and social commerce, managing client capital across three funds. GAM's Crypto Ventures sleeve includes Galaxy's inaugural crypto venture fund, which is focused on investing in early-stage companies across crypto protocols, software infrastructure, and financialized applications, as well as two global, multi-manager venture funds and a subset of Galaxy's balance sheet venture investments.

Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions

Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions ("GDIS") consists of proprietary and hosted bitcoin mining services, GK8 self-custody technology solutions, and blockchain infrastructure.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Galaxy executed a non-binding term sheet with a U.S.-based hyperscaler to host high-performance computing at its Helios campus in West Texas. The term sheet includes options to allocate all of Helios' 800 megawatts of currently approved power capacity to HPC hosting and support. The consummation of the transaction is subject to execution of definitive documents, customary due diligence and approvals of the parties.

Mining

Mining revenue was $18.5 million for the third quarter, relative to expenses, net of curtailment credits, of $10.0 million, resulting in a 46% direct mining profit margin. Mining revenue and cost to mine were impacted by the Bitcoin halving, elevated mining difficulty and seasonal curtailment. Galaxy initiated fiber construction at Helios and, beyond the current approved capacity of 800MW, expects approval on a portion of the 1.7 gigawatts currently under study in the first half of 2025.

Key Performance Indicators Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q/Q % Change Q3 YTD Mining Revenue $18.5M $24.1M (23) % $72.8M Proprietary Mining Revenue $11.4M $16.3M (30) % $47.9M Hosted Revenue $7.0M $7.8M (10) % $24.9M Total Hashrate Under Management 6.2 EH/s 5.6 EH/s 11 % — Proprietary Mining Hashrate 3.5 EH/s 2.9 EH/s 21 % — Hosted Mining Hashrate 2.7 EH/s 2.6 EH/s 4 % — Number of Proprietary BTC Mined 176 242 (27) % 790 Average Marginal Cost to Mine <$38.0K <$22.5K N.M. <$23.0K

Blockchain Infrastructure and GK8

Blockchain Infrastructure and GK8 continue to build and invest in the technology that powers the digital assets ecosystem. Blockchain Infrastructure expanded its Assets Under Stake by 58% QoQ to $3.4 billion as of September 30th, with Galaxy maintaining its position as one of the largest validators globally on the Solana network. Blockchain rewards, net of staking costs, were $10.7 million in the third quarter, up 26% QoQ. GK8 added one new client in the quarter.

Key Performance Indicators Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q/Q % Change Q3 YTD Assets Under Stake $3,394M $2,144M 58 % $3,394M GK8 Total Client Count 23 22 5 % —

KEY TERMS

Hashrate Under Management: the total combined hashrate of active proprietary and hosted mining capacity managed by Galaxy.

Proprietary Mining Hashrate: the hashrate attributed to Galaxy owned and operated mining machines.

Hosted Mining Hashrate: the hashrate attributed to third-party machines operated by Galaxy for a client.

Number of Proprietary BTC Mined: the total amount of bitcoin mined from proprietary mining operations.

Average Marginal Cost to Mine: the average marginal cost of production for each bitcoin generated during the period. The calculation excludes depreciation, mark-to-market on power contracts, and corporate overhead.

Assets Under Stake: all figures are unaudited. AUS reflects the total notional value of assets bonded to Galaxy validators, based on prices as of the end of the specified period. This includes certain Galaxy balance sheet assets, Galaxy affiliate assets, and third-party assets.

GK8 Total Client Count: the total number of clients contracted to use GK8's technology solutions.

Summary of Operating Expenses

Operating expenses Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q/Q % Change Q3 YTD Compensation and compensation related $40M $43M (7) % $125M Equity based compensation $13M $12M 8 % $42M General and administrative $48M $45M 7 % $143M Mining costs $10M $10M — % $36M Trading, commission and custody expenses $6M $6M — % $19M Technology $8M $7M 14 % $21M Depreciation and amortization $16M $14M 14 % $40M Other $8M $9M (11) % $27M Professional fees $11M $14M (21) % $38M Staking costs $39M $30M 30 % $70M Interest $29M $21M 38 % $70M Notes interest expense $7M $7M — % $21M

Note: Quarter-over-quarter percentage change calculations are based on unrounded results.

Overview of Third Quarter Operating Expenses:

Compensation and compensation related expenses of $40 million decreased by approximately $3 million QoQ, primarily driven by adjustments to cash bonus accrual.

decreased by approximately QoQ, primarily driven by adjustments to cash bonus accrual. Equity based compensation of $13 million was roughly flat QoQ.

was roughly flat QoQ. General and administrative expenses increased by approximately $3 million from the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by $2 million of higher depreciation and amortization costs, reflecting the additional depreciation from new mining machines and electrical infrastructure that were energized during the prior quarter.

from the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by of higher depreciation and amortization costs, reflecting the additional depreciation from new mining machines and electrical infrastructure that were energized during the prior quarter. Professional fees of $11 million decreased by approximately $3 million QoQ, primarily driven by $2 million of lower legal expense.

decreased by approximately QoQ, primarily driven by of lower legal expense. Staking costs increased by approximately $9 million QoQ, reflecting the continued expansion of Galaxy's validation services including the acquisition of the assets of CryptoManufaktur in July 2024 . Despite the increase in staking costs, Galaxy's blockchain rewards, net of staking costs, increased by 26% QoQ.

QoQ, reflecting the continued expansion of Galaxy's validation services including the acquisition of the assets of CryptoManufaktur in . Despite the increase in staking costs, Galaxy's blockchain rewards, net of staking costs, increased by 26% QoQ. Interest expense increased approximately $8 million QoQ, reflecting our ability to source non-dilutive wholesale financing to help fund our counterparty trading business, where our revenue increased by approximately $29 million QoQ.

Net Digital Assets Position Summary

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of September 30, 2024 is as follows:

(1) Includes associated tokens such as wBTC. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold BTC, including bitcoin futures ETFs, Galaxy sponsored BTC funds, Mt. Gox Investment Fund LP, and Xapo Holdings Limited, net of associated investment liabilities. (2) Includes associated tokens such as wETH and stETH. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold ETH, including spot ETFs and Galaxy sponsored ETH funds. (3) Includes $8.2 million net SOL and $45.9 million net TIA digital assets, net. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold digital assets, including the Galaxy sponsored Galaxy Digital Crypto Vol Fund LLC (includes $93.0 million SOL and $23.1 million of AVAX) and Ripple Lab Inc.

GDH Ltd.'s Financial Highlights

As the only significant asset of GDH Ltd. is its minority interest in GDH LP, its results are driven by the results of GDH LP. GDH Ltd. accounts for its investment in this associate (GDH LP) using the equity method. The investment, initially recorded at cost, is increased or decreased to recognize GDH Ltd.'s share of the earnings and losses of GDH LP. The net comprehensive income (loss) of GDH Ltd. was $(16.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $44.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

An investor conference call will be held today, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://investor.galaxy.com/. The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-800-715-9871, or 1-646-307-1963 (outside the U.S. and Canada) using the Conference ID: 9649375. A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise self-custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

This press release should be read in conjunction with (i) GDH LP's Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and (ii) GDH Ltd.'s Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (together, the "Consolidated Financial Statements" and "MD&As"), which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclaimers and Additional Information

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. The Ontario Securities Commission has not passed upon the merits of the disclosure record of Galaxy.

This press release is not an offer to buy or sell, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, interests in any Galaxy sponsored fund or any advisory services or any other security or to participate in any advisory services or trading strategy. If any offer and sale of securities in a Galaxy sponsored fund is made, it will be pursuant to the confidential offering memorandum of the fund (the Offering Memorandum or fund prospectus ("Prospectus")). Any decision to make an investment in any Galaxy sponsored fund should be made after reviewing such Offering Memorandum or Prospectus, conducting such investigations as the investor deems necessary and consulting the investor's own investment, legal, accounting and tax advisors in order to make an independent determination of the suitability and consequences of an investment.

The finalization of the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet with Helios are contingent upon the successful negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and receipt of all necessary consents and approvals. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

No Offer or Solicitation

As previously announced, the Company intends to complete its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware-based company, and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of the SEC's ongoing review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. The proposed reorganization and domestication is subject to approval by shareholders the Company and applicable regulatory authorities, including the Toronto Stock Exchange. In connection with the proposed reorganization and domestication, the Company has filed a registration statement, including a management information circular/prospectus, with the SEC, which has not yet become effective. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE FINAL VERSIONS OF SUCH DOCUMENTS, WHEN AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the registration statement (including the management information circular/prospectus) and any other relevant documents from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final versions of such documents can also be obtained, when available, without charge, via Galaxy's investor relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/ The Company anticipates holding a shareholder meeting to seek approval following the effectiveness of the registration statement, and further details will be included in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders and posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This document shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the domestication or any of the other proposed reorganization transactions. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Galaxy's business pipelines for banking, expectations for increased load capacity at the Helios site, mining goals and our ability to capture adjacent opportunities, including in high-performance computing and the Helios transaction, focus on self-custody and validator solutions and our commitment to the future of decentralized networks and the pending domestication and the related transactions (the "transactions"), and the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to complete the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions, due to the failure to obtain shareholder and stock exchange approvals, or otherwise; (2) changes to the proposed structure of the transactions that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining shareholder or stock exchange approval of the transactions; (3) the ability to meet and maintain listing standards following the consummation of the transactions; (4) the risk that the transactions disrupt current plans and operations; (5) costs related to the transactions, operations and strategy; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (9) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (10) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; and (11) the possibility that there is a disruption in mining impacting our ability to achieve expected results or change in power dynamics impacting our results or our ability to increase load capacity, (12) any delay or failure to consummate the business mandates or achieve its pipeline goals in banking and Gk8, (13) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business, (14) regulatory concerns, technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits on decentralized networks (15) the failure to enter into definitive agreements or otherwise complete the anticipated transactions with respect to the non-binding term sheet for Helios, (16) those other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on November 7, 2024. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of the stated addressable market; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our banking and Gk8 mandates; delays or other challenges in the mining business related to hosting, power or our mining infrastructure, or our ability to capture adjacent opportunities; any challenges faced with respect to decentralized networks, considerations with respect to liquidity and capital planning and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalent $ 271,977

$ 316,610 Digital assets 2,490,335

1,078,587 Receivable for digital asset trades 986

41,339 Digital assets loans receivable, net of allowance 305,276

104,504 Digital assets receivables 43,118

14,686 Investments (includes $57.0 million and $0 of equity method

investments, respectively) 594,564

— Assets posted as collateral 227,050

318,195 Receivables 23,629

15,983 Derivative assets 141,961

173,209 Prepaid expenses and other assets 31,078

37,910 Loans receivable, net of allowance 398,510

377,105 Due from related party 7,420

5,007 Total current assets 4,535,904

2,483,135







Digital assets receivables 7,015

6,174 Investments (includes $393.7 million and $290.4 million of equity method

investments, respectively) 704,542

735,103 Restricted digital assets 26,989

41,356 Digital asset loans receivable, non-current 18,376

— Loans receivable, non-current —

10,259 Property and equipment 259,899

259,965 Other non-current assets 115,279

95,000 Goodwill 49,450

44,257 Total non-current assets 1,181,550

1,192,114 Total assets $ 5,717,454

$ 3,675,249







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Investments sold short 160,146

25,295 Derivative liabilities 112,136

160,642 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 81,884

69,212 Payable to customers 96,864

3,503 Taxes payable 5,176

25,936 Payable for digital asset trades 23,269

4,176 Digital assets loans payable 1,163,768

398,277 Loans payable 248,818

93,069 Collateral payable 1,154,471

581,362 Due to related party 92,722

67,953 Lease liability 3,772

3,860 Total current liabilities 3,143,026

1,433,285







Notes payable 434,306

408,053 Deferred tax liability 51,841

33,894 Lease liability 7,524

10,236 Total non-current liabilities 493,671

452,183 Total liabilities 3,636,697

1,885,468







Equity





Partners' capital 2,080,757

1,789,781 Total equity 2,080,757

1,789,781







Total liabilities and equity $ 5,717,454

$ 3,675,249

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Income









Fee revenue $ 20,693 $ 9,525

$ 75,303 $ 34,207 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets (53,623) (67,617)

55,038 18,681 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 73,819 22,355

(86,189) 68,711 Lending and staking revenue 73,673 14,005

157,984 35,323 Net derivative gain 16,340 15,737

205,302 80,462 Revenue from proprietary mining 11,435 8,848

47,875 20,672 Other income 686 127

1,159 333

143,023 2,980

456,472 258,389











Operating expenses









Compensation and compensation related 39,673 30,995

125,037 96,247 Equity based compensation 12,517 18,769

42,107 57,694 General and administrative 47,678 30,461

142,732 60,108 Mining costs 10,013 3,886

35,734 9,840 Trading and commission expense 5,990 2,811

18,912 6,097 Technology 7,576 4,948

21,424 13,942 Depreciation and amortization 15,552 8,130

40,484 19,895 Impairment reversal — —

— (12,489) Other 8,547 10,686

26,178 22,823 Professional fees 10,927 7,911

38,247 26,514 Staking costs 39,330 287

69,538 826 Interest 28,935 5,797

69,710 15,670 Notes interest expense 7,105 6,851

21,121 20,372

(186,165) (101,071)

(508,492) (277,431)











Other









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 44,334 26,196

184,047 24,451 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments (60,515) (25,380)

61,023 (8,517) Net loss on notes payable - derivative (2,858) 1,082

(15,144) (1,022) Foreign currency gain (loss) 95 (768)

1,448 (843)

(18,944) 1,130

231,374 14,069











Income before income taxes (62,086) (96,961)

179,354 (4,973) Income taxes expense (benefit) (8,446) (3,240)

(11,661) 586 Net income for the period $ (53,640) $ (93,721)

$ 191,015 $ (5,559)











Other comprehensive income









Foreign currency translation adjustment (118) $ 419

972 3











Comprehensive income for the period $ (53,758) $ (93,302)

$ 191,987 $ (5,556)



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 GDH LP Net income (loss) per unit:







Basic $ (0.16) $ (0.29) $ 0.57 $ (0.02) Diluted (0.16) (0.29) 0.54 (0.02) Weighted average units:







Basic 341,208,229 322,656,584 334,883,094 321,154,802 Diluted 341,208,229 322,656,584 352,126,364 323,154,802

Reportable segments (unaudited)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended September 30, 2024 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue(1)









Mining hosting fees $ — $ — $ 7,024 $ — $ 7,024 Licensing fees — 1 801 (121) 681 Management and performance fees 5,526 8,094 — (708) 12,912 Advisory fees 76 — — — 76 Total fee revenue 5,602 8,095 7,825 (829) 20,693 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 22,429 95 1,111 7 23,642 Blockchain rewards 4,001 1,859 49,432 (5,261) 50,031 Total lending and staking revenue 26,430 1,954 50,543 (5,254) 73,673











Net realized gain on digital assets (55,660) 2,037 — — (53,623) Net realized gain (loss) on investments 72,503 (1,107) 2,423 — 73,819 Net derivative gain 16,414 — (74) — 16,340 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 11,435 — 11,435 Other income 654 27 5 — 686 Total revenues and gain (loss) from operations 65,943 11,006 72,157 (6,083) 143,023











Operating expenses 81,269 11,025 82,189 11,682 186,165











Net unrealized gain on digital assets 18,257 25,916 161 — 44,334 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments (35,029) (24,701) (785) — (60,515) Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — (2,858) (2,858) Foreign currency loss 95 — — — 95

(16,677) 1,215 (624) (2,858) (18,944)











Income (loss) before income taxes $ (32,003) $ 1,196 $ (10,656) $ (20,623) $ (62,086) Income tax expense — — — (8,446) (8,446) Net income (loss) $ (32,003) $ 1,196 $ (10,656) $ (12,177) $ (53,640) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — (118) (118) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (32,003) $ 1,196 $ (10,656) $ (12,295) $ (53,758)

(1)Asset Management fee revenue includes management fees generated off the Partnership's balance sheet venture investments. Licensing fees are attributable to GK8, and include license fees paid by the Partnership for the use of GK8's technology. All intercompany transactions are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other(1) Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue (1)









Mining hosting fees $ — $ — $ 24,940 $ — 24,940 Licensing fees 1 1 2,219 (360) 1,861 Management and performance fees 9,220 40,466 — (2,190) 47,496 Advisory fees 1,006 — — — 1,006 Total fee revenue 10,227 40,467 27,159 (2,550) 75,303 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 55,185 101 1,112 19 56,417 Blockchain rewards 9,663 12,904 93,008 (14,008) 101,567 Total lending and staking revenue 64,848 13,005 94,120 (13,989) 157,984











Net realized gain on digital assets 35,838 18,404 796 — 55,038 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (100,820) 12,208 2,423 — (86,189) Net derivative gain 204,509 — 793 — 205,302 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 47,875 — 47,875 Other income 805 60 294 — 1,159

215,407 84,144 173,460 (16,539) 456,472











Operating expenses 214,302 40,610 192,299 61,281 508,492











Net unrealized gain on digital assets 202,839 (15,442) (3,350) — 184,047 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 63,451 (1,593) (835) — 61,023 Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — (15,144) (15,144) Foreign currency loss 1,448 — — — 1,448

267,738 (17,035) (4,185) (15,144) 231,374











Income (loss) before income taxes $ 268,843 $ 26,499 $ (23,024) $ (92,964) $ 179,354 Income tax expense — — — (11,661) (11,661) Net income (loss) $ 268,843 $ 26,499 $ (23,024) $ (81,303) $ 191,015 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 972 972 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 268,843 $ 26,499 $ (23,024) $ (80,331) $ 191,987

(1)Asset Management fee revenue includes management fees generated off the Partnership's balance sheet venture investments. Licensing fees are attributable to GK8, and include license fees paid by the Partnership for the use of GK8's technology. All intercompany transactions are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue (1)









Mining hosting fees — — 5,173 — $ 5,173 Licensing fees — — 416 (90) 326 Management and performance fees — 4,686 — (711) 3,975 Advisory fees 51 — — — 51 Other fee revenues — — — — — Total fee revenue 51 4,686 5,589 (801) 9,525 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 13,431 7 — — 13,438 Blockchain rewards 390 177 — — 567 Total lending and staking revenue 13,821 184 — — 14,005











Net realized gain on digital assets (67,232) (385) — — (67,617) Net realized gain (loss) on investments 22,001 354 — — 22,355 Net derivative gain 15,667 — 70 — 15,737 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 8,848 — 8,848 Other income (expense) 75 32 199 (179) 127 Total revenues and gain (loss) from operations (15,617) 4,871 14,706 (980) 2,980











Operating expenses 43,510 12,131 21,933 23,497 101,071











Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 26,919 (723) — — 26,196 Net unrealized gain on investments (4,052) (20,949) (379) — (25,380) Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — 1,082 1,082 Foreign currency loss (768) — — — (768)

22,099 (21,672) (379) 1,082 1,130











Income (loss) before income taxes $ (37,028) $ (28,932) $ (7,606) $ (23,395) $ (96,961) Income tax expense — — — (3,240) (3,240) Net income (loss) $ (37,028) $ (28,932) $ (7,606) $ (20,155) $ (93,721) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 419 419 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (37,028) $ (28,932) $ (7,606) $ (19,736) $ (93,302)

(1)Asset Management fee revenue includes management fees generated off the Partnership's balance sheet venture investments, which are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue (1)









Mining hosting fees $ — $ — $ 17,990 $ — $ 17,990 Licensing fees — — 1,234 (118) 1,116 Management and performance fees — 13,833 — (2,093) 11,740 Advisory fees 2,316 — — — 2,316 Other fee revenues (54) — 1,099 — 1,045 Total fee revenue 2,262 13,833 20,323 (2,211) 34,207 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 32,509 24 — — 32,533 Blockchain rewards 1,344 1,446 — — 2,790 Total lending and staking revenue 33,853 1,470 — — 35,323











Net realized gain on digital assets 14,261 4,420 — — 18,681 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 46,100 22,611 — — 68,711 Net derivative gain 78,985 1,542 (65) — 80,462 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 20,672 — 20,672 Other income (expense) 210 (131) 254 — 333 Total revenues and gain (loss) from operations 175,671 43,745 41,184 (2,211) 258,389











Operating expenses 126,613 42,109 38,995 69,714 277,431











Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 25,476 (1,025) — — 24,451 Net unrealized gain on investments 13,079 (27,868) 6,272 — (8,517) Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — (1,022) (1,022) Foreign currency loss (843) — — — (843)

37,712 (28,893) 6,272 (1,022) 14,069











Income (loss) before income taxes $ 86,770 $ (27,257) $ 8,461 $ (72,947) $ (4,973) Income tax expense — — — 586 586 Net income (loss) $ 86,770 $ (27,257) $ 8,461 $ (73,533) $ (5,559) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 3 3 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 86,770 $ (27,257) $ 8,461 $ (73,530) $ (5,556)

(1)Asset Management fee revenue includes management fees generated off the Partnership's balance sheet venture investments, which are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of September 30, 2024 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 4,610,799 $ 619,779 $ 348,283 $ 138,593 $ 5,717,454











Total liabilities $ 2,975,526 $ 389 $ 14,577 $ 646,205 $ 3,636,697

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 2,726,950 $ 575,056 $ 321,322 $ 51,921 $ 3,675,249











Total liabilities $ 1,289,792 $ 10,968 $ 9,817 $ 574,891 $ 1,885,468

Select statement of financial position information

Select assets by reporting segment of GDH LP as of September 30, 2024 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 2,454,030 $ 63,294 $ — $ — $ 2,517,324 Digital assets receivables 8,240 40,798 1,095 — 50,133 Assets posted as collateral 227,050 — — — 227,050 Loans receivable 722,162 — — — 722,162 Investments 790,695 497,458 10,953 — 1,299,106 Property and equipment — — 254,445 5,454 259,899

$ 4,202,177 $ 601,550 $ 266,493 $ 5,454 $ 5,075,674

Select assets by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 1,052,013 $ 67,930 $ — $ — $ 1,119,943 Digital assets receivables 6,506 13,135 1,219 — 20,860 Assets posted as collateral 318,195 — — — 318,195 Loans receivable 491,868 — — — 491,868 Investments 244,807 476,262 14,034 — 735,103 Property and equipment 109 — 252,552 7,304 259,965

$ 2,113,498 $ 557,327 $ 267,805 $ 7,304 $ 2,945,934

Net Digital Assets Position

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) BTC (3) ETH (4) Stablecoin Other (5) As of September 30,

2024(6) Assets









Digital assets $ 1,656,466 $ 369,032 $ 210,864 $ 253,973 $ 2,490,335 Digital asset loans receivable, net of

allowance 634 18,684 280,258 24,076 323,652 Digital assets receivable, current — — — 43,118 43,118 Digital assets receivable, non-current — — — 7,015 7,015 Assets posted as collateral - Digital

assets(1) 189,353 26,814

452 216,619 Restricted digital assets, non-current(2) — — — 26,989 26,989

1,846,453 414,530 491,122 355,623 3,107,728 Liabilities









Digital asset loans payable 657,964 97,039 270,577 138,188 1,163,768 Collateral payable(1) 798,452 164,418 17,967 83,653 1,064,490 Payables to customers 61,785 — — — 61,785

1,518,201 261,457 288,544 221,841 2,290,043 Digital assets, net $ 328,252 $ 153,073 $ 202,578 $ 133,782 817,685 Stablecoins, net $ — $ — $ 202,578 $ — 202,578 Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 328,252 $ 153,073 $ — $ 133,782 $ 615,107











Digital asset investment vehicles

included in investments $ 382,861 $ 24,893 $ — $ 147,287 555,041

(1) Excludes cash portion of balance on the Partnership's statement of financial position. (2) Represents TIA and SOL tokens that are subject to a sale restriction of greater than one year. (3) Includes associated tokens such as wBTC. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold BTC, including spot ETFs, Galaxy sponsored BTC funds, Mt. Gox Investment Fund LP, and Xapo Holdings Limited, net against associated investment liabilities, reflected in the last row of this table. (4) Includes associated tokens such as wETH and stETH. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold ETH, including spot ETFs and Galaxy sponsored ETH funds, reflected in the last row of this table. (5) Includes $8.2 million net SOL and $45.9 million net TIA digital assets, net. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold digital assets, including the Galaxy sponsored Galaxy Digital Crypto Vol Fund LLC (includes $93.0 million SOL and $23.1 million of AVAX) and Ripple Lab Inc., reflected in the last row of this table. (6) The Partnership also held digital asset derivative positions not reflected in this table.

(in thousands) BTC (4) ETH (5) Stablecoin Other (5) As of December 31,

2023(6) Assets









Digital assets $ 589,011 $ 174,978 $ 179,222 $ 135,376 $ 1,078,587 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 3,044 87,252 12,000 2,208 104,504 Digital assets receivable, current — — — 14,686 14,686 Digital assets receivable, non-current — — — 6,174 6,174 Assets posted as collateral - Digital assets(1) 197,092 119,012 — — 316,104 Restricted digital assets, non-current(2) — — — 41,356 41,356

789,147 381,242 191,222 199,800 1,561,411 Liabilities









Digital asset loans payable 48,202 14,603 297,762 37,710 398,277 Collateral payable(1) 437,889 116,723 9,457 5,926 569,995

486,091 131,326 307,219 43,636 968,272 Digital assets, net $ 303,056 $ 249,916 $ (115,997) $ 156,164 593,139 Stablecoins, net(3) $ — $ — $ (115,997) $ — (115,997) Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 303,056 $ 249,916 $ — $ 156,164 $ 709,136











Bitcoin spot ETFs included in Investments $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

(1) Excludes cash portion of balance on the Partnership's statement of financial position. (2) Represents TIA tokens that are subject to a sale restriction of greater than one year. (3) As of December 31, 2023, stablecoin liabilities were greater than stablecoin assets. (4) Includes associated tokens such as wBTC. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold BTC, including bitcoin futures ETFs, Galaxy sponsored BTC funds, Mt. Gox Investment Fund LP, and Xapo Holdings Limited, net of associated investment liabilities, reflected in the last row of this table. (5) Includes associated tokens such as wETH and stETH. In addition to Digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold ETH, including Galaxy sponsored ETH funds, reflected in the last row of this table. (6) Includes $12.0 million net SOL and $68.5 million net TIA. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold digital assets, including Ripple Lab Inc., reflected in the last row of this table. (7) The Partnership also held digital asset derivative positions not reflected in this table.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]