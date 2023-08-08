Galaxy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net loss of $46.0 million for the second quarter 2023

Ended the second quarter 2023 with a strong liquidity position of $696 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP"). In this press release, a reference to "Galaxy", "we", "our" and similar words refer to GDH Ltd., its subsidiaries and affiliates including GDH LP, or any one of them, as the context requires.

"Galaxy's operating businesses performed well in the second quarter against a backdrop of continued uncertainty and regulatory pressure, as we continue to manage the Company to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy.

"The investments we've made in our business, prudent risk management practices, and strong balance sheet are driving long-term growth for Galaxy and our stakeholders. We continue to operate the Company from a position of strength and are confident in our ability to grow our Global Markets, Asset Management and Digital Infrastructure Solutions operating businesses."

Select Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2023

Net loss was $46.0 million for the second quarter, compared to net income of $134.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Operating expenses were $85.2 million in the second quarter, down 6% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") 1 and 34% year-over-year. For the first half of 2023, total operating expenses were $176.4 million , down 27% compared to the first half of 2022.

in the first half of 2023, down 24% compared to the first half of 2022. Partners' Capital ("Equity") was $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter, a 3% decrease from $1.6 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . The Company maintained a strong liquidity position of $696 million as of June 30, 2023 .

Galaxy's liquidity position was $118 million lower from March 31, 2023 , primarily due to a larger balance of fully secured loans to our clients, partially offset by a moderate increase in our net long digital assets, excluding stablecoins.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter 2023

Galaxy Global Markets ("GGM")

Trading revenue was $59.5 million in the quarter, a 54% decrease QoQ, driven primarily by lower net realized gains on digital assets and net derivatives gains.

revenue was $59.5 million in the quarter, a 54% decrease QoQ, driven primarily by lower net realized gains on digital assets and net derivatives gains. Cumulative counterparty-facing trading operational net revenue 4 in the quarter was $28.3 million , down more than 25% QoQ, impacted by lighter volumes across derivatives and over-the-counter trading.

Trading reported a net realized gain on investments of $23.7 million in the quarter, which was offset by a $23.7 million net unrealized loss on investments, driven by the sale of our minority stake in block.One.

Trading ended the quarter with more than 290 active counterparties. 5 The business onboarded more than 30 new counterparties in the quarter, bringing the total count of onboarded counterparties to nearly 1,000.

Counterparty trading volumes decreased by approximately 30% QoQ, as our desk was impacted by the industry-wide slowdown in digital asset trading activity.



Counterparty loan book size was over $550 million , 6 a 10% increase QoQ, driven by an increasing number of clients seeking to borrow cash and digital assets.

Cumulative gross counterparty loan originations were approximately $115 million in the quarter. 7

Subsequent to quarter end, Galaxy advised Gamercraft, a blockchain and AI-enabled competitive online gaming platform, on its seed financing round.



Galaxy continues to execute against an active pipeline of mandates representing over $1 billion in potential transaction value.

Galaxy Asset Management ("GAM")

Asset Management revenue was $33.8 million in the quarter, a 619% increase QoQ, driven primarily by higher net realized gains on investments from our venture platform.

revenue was in the quarter, a 619% increase QoQ, driven primarily by higher net realized gains on investments from our venture platform. GAM management and performance fees were $4.2 million in the quarter.

GAM reported a net realized gain on investments of $24.6 million in the quarter, which was offset by a $45.5 million net unrealized loss on investments, 8 driven by the strategic sale of a portion of our minority stake in Fireblocks.

GAM reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") 9 of approximately $2.5 billion , a 2% increase QoQ. The increase was primarily driven by market appreciation and net inflows into our passive strategies. AUM consisted of over $958 million in passive strategies, approximately $103 million in active strategies and approximately $1.4 billion in venture strategies.

GAM holds investments in 217 portfolio companies across our venture platform.10

Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions ("GDIS")

Mining revenue was $15 .4 million in the quarter, a 51% increase QoQ, driven by higher income from proprietary mining activities.

revenue was .4 million in the quarter, a 51% increase QoQ, driven by higher income from proprietary mining activities. Galaxy ended the quarter with approximately 3.7 exahash per second ("EH/s") in Hashrate Under Management ("HUM") 11 , representing an over 20% increase QoQ. Approximately 45% of the 3.7 EH/s of HUM came from self-mining operations. Galaxy remains on track to surpass 4.0 EH/s of HUM by the end of 2023.

Galaxy maintained an average marginal cost to mine 12 between $9,000 - $10,000 in the quarter.

Galaxy's power purchase costs and external hosting expenses, net of curtailment credits, were $5.5 million in the quarter, representing a 64% direct mining margin.

in the quarter, representing a 64% direct mining margin. Self-Custody and Validator Solutions are focus areas in our continued commitment to the future of decentralized networks. Since the completion of the Partnership's acquisition of GK8 on February 21, 2023 , GK8 has won 7 net new clients to reach 14 total clients. GK8 continues to see a significant increase in its pipeline of potential enterprise clients since the close of the acquisition.

Corporate Updates

US Listing and Reorganization: Galaxy continues to work on completing its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware -incorporated company and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange, shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals of such transactions.





Galaxy continues to work on completing its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a -incorporated company and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange, shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals of such transactions. Share Repurchase Program: As announced on May 26, 2023 , the Company commenced a new normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") on May 31, 2023 , and is eligible to purchase up to 10,056,193 ordinary shares. To date, the Company has not made any share repurchases under the NCIB.

GDH Ltd.'s Financial Highlights

As the only significant asset of GDH Ltd. is its minority interest in GDH LP, its results are driven by the results of GDH LP. GDH Ltd. accounts for its investment in this associate (GDH LP) using the equity method. The investment, initially recorded at cost, is increased or decreased to recognize GDH Ltd.'s share of the earnings and losses of GDH LP. As of June 30, 2023 , a reversal of a previously recognized impairment assessment was required under International Financial Reporting Standards and GDH Ltd.'s minority interest in GDH LP was marked up based on the TSX quarter-end closing share price. An impairment expense reversal of $75.5 million and $128.1 million was recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 , respectively. The net comprehensive income of GDH Ltd. was $60.4 million and $152.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 , respectively.

Earnings Conference Call

An investor conference call will be held today, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://investor.galaxy.com/ . The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-844-746-0741, or 1-412-317-5107 (outside the U.S. and Canada). A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website. Through September 8, 2023, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S. and Canada) passcode: 10181069.

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,625

$ 542,101 Digital assets 1,113,777

566,690 Receivable for digital asset trades 15,464

9,063 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 47,099

49,971 Digital assets receivables 9,620

12,423 Assets posted as collateral 8,783

25,138 Receivables 41,768

10,887 Derivative assets 69,083

17,719 Prepaid expenses and other assets 32,037

32,818 Loans receivable 316,647

62,611 Due from related party 9,053

13,857 Total current assets 1,964,956

1,343,278







Digital assets receivables 4,378

5,154 Investments (includes $343.2 and $235.4 million of equity method

investments, respectively) 607,756

595,122 Loans receivable, non-current 18,698

100,977 Property and equipment 235,739

208,538 Other non-current assets 101,371

68,429 Goodwill 44,257

24,645 Total non-current assets 1,012,199

1,002,865 Total assets $ 2,977,155

$ 2,346,143







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Investments sold short —

91 Derivative liabilities 47,371

16,568 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 36,710

67,081 Payables to customers 11,905

9,591 Taxes payable 22,369

22,717 Payable for digital asset trades 14,822

2,557 Digital asset loans payable 355,092

170,566 Loans payable 1,546

— Collateral payable 440,184

131,506 Due to related party 66,938

53,984 Lease liability 3,257

4,467 Total current liabilities 1,000,194

479,128







Notes payable 393,465

384,515 Deferred tax liability 31,086

31,302 Lease liability 10,798

12,406 Total non-current liabilities 435,349

428,223 Total liabilities 1,435,543

907,351







Equity





Partners' capital 1,541,612

1,438,792 Total equity 1,541,612

1,438,792







Total liabilities and equity $ 2,977,155

$ 2,346,143

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three months

ended

June 30, 2023 Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Six months

ended

June 30, 2023 Six months

ended

June 30, 2022 Income







Fee income $ 11,097 $ 8,254 $ 25,526 $ 21,976 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 20,179 (231,137) 86,298 123,844 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 48,334 3,491 46,356 72,929 Lending and staking income 10,809 10,055 21,318 24,690 Net derivative gain 9,641 80,019 64,725 161,996 Income from proprietary mining 8,563 10,369 10,980 17,105 Other income (loss) 43 (294) 206 1,777

108,666 (119,243) 255,409 424,317









Operating expenses







Compensation and compensation related 34,632 34,652 65,252 75,200 Equity based compensation 15,655 31,134 38,925 53,896 General and administrative 15,050 34,160 30,186 52,108 Professional fees 8,785 9,940 18,603 19,531 Interest 4,334 12,067 9,873 24,874 Notes interest expense 6,790 7,336 13,521 14,610

(85,246) (129,289) (176,360) (240,219)









Other







Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (4,774) (233,372) (1,745) (733,643) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments (65,850) (258,891) 16,863 (333,019) Net gain (loss) on notes payable -

derivative (799) 51,104 (2,104) 57,597 Net gain on warrant liability — 17,177 — 19,698 Foreign currency gain (loss) 63 (1,302) (75) 715 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

liability — 100,606 — 114,017

(71,360) (324,678) 12,939 (874,635)









Income (loss) before income taxes (47,940) (573,210) 91,988 (690,537) Income taxes expense (benefit) (1,900) (18,509) 3,826 (24,628) Net income (loss) $ (46,040) $ (554,701) $ 88,162 $ (665,909)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 39 $ (19) $ (416) $ (487)









Net comprehensive income (loss) $ (46,001) $ (554,720) $ 87,746 $ (666,396)



Three months

ended

June 30, 2023 Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Six months

ended

June 30, 2023 Six months

ended

June 30, 2022 GDH LP Net income (loss) per unit:







Basic $ (0.14) $ (1.69) $ 0.28 $ (2.03) Diluted (0.14) (1.74) 0.27 (2.08) Weighted average units:







Basic 321,392,562 328,899,160 320,391,466 328,316,833 Diluted 321,392,562 329,139,528 327,417,371 328,947,139

Reportable segments (unaudited)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee income(1) $ 57 $ 4,216 $ 7,586 $ (762) $ 11,097 Net realized gain on digital assets 17,601 2,578 — — 20,179 Net realized gain on investments 23,725 24,609 — — 48,334 Lending and staking income 9,284 1,525 — — 10,809 Net derivative gain (loss) 8,769 1,008 (136) — 9,641 Income from proprietary mining — — 8,563 — 8,563 Other income (expense) 96 (96) 11 32 43

59,532 33,840 16,024 (730) 108,666











Operating expenses 40,894 13,790 7,748 22,814 85,246











Net unrealized loss on digital assets (1,067) (3,707) — — (4,774) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments (23,726) (45,532) 3,408 — (65,850) Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — (799) (799) Foreign currency loss 63 — — — 63

(24,730) (49,239) 3,408 (799) (71,360)











Income (loss) before income taxes $ (6,092) $ (29,189) $ 11,684 $ (24,343) $ (47,940) Income tax expense — — — (1,900) (1,900) Net income (loss) $ (6,092) $ (29,189) $ 11,684 $ (22,443) $ (46,040) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 39 39 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (6,092) $ (29,189) $ 11,684 $ (22,404) $ (46,001)

(1) Asset Management Fee income includes management fees generated off the Partnership's principal investments which are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee income $ 2,321 $ 3,908 $ 2,025 $ — $ 8,254 Net realized loss on digital assets (210,481) (20,656) — — (231,137) Net realized gain on investments 748 2,743 — — 3,491 Lending and staking income 9,849 206 — — 10,055 Net derivative gain 80,019 — — — 80,019 Income from proprietary mining — — 10,369 — 10,369 Other income (loss) 450 412 (1,176) 20 (294)

(117,094) (13,387) 11,218 20 (119,243)











Operating expenses 50,033 17,140 9,405 52,711 129,289











Net unrealized loss on digital assets (11,523) (221,849) — — (233,372) Net unrealized loss on investments (105,011) (130,834) (23,046) — (258,891) Net gain on notes payable - derivative — — — 51,104 51,104 Net gain on warrant liability — — — 17,177 17,177 Foreign currency loss (1,302) — — — (1,302) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

liability — 100,606 — — 100,606

(117,836) (252,077) (23,046) 68,281 (324,678)











Income (loss) before income taxes $ (284,963) $ (282,604) $ (21,233) $ 15,590 $ (573,210) Income tax benefit — — — (18,509) (18,509) Net income (loss) $ (284,963) $ (282,604) $ (21,233) $ 34,099 $ (554,701) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — (19) (19) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (284,963) $ (282,604) $ (21,233) $ 34,080 $ (554,720)

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 1,854,570 $ 552,660 $ 370,287 $ 199,638 $ 2,977,155











Total liabilities $ 873,705 $ 994 $ 2,667 $ 558,177 $ 1,435,543

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2022 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 1,476,489 $ 536,061 $ 251,624 $ 81,969 $ 2,346,143











Total liabilities $ 338,336 $ 1,084 $ 10,519 $ 557,412 $ 907,351

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of select assets by reporting segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 1,112,580 $ 1,197 $ — $ — $ 1,113,777 Digital assets receivables 8,848 5,150 — — 13,998 Digital assets posted as collateral 5,298

— — 5,298 Investments:









Convertible Notes 266 14,607 5,903 — 20,776 Preferred Stock 39,040 196,863 7,175 — 243,078 Common Stock 35,422 11,895 — — 47,317 LP/LLC Interests 49,709 242,725 — — 292,434 Warrants 4,151 — — — 4,151 Total $ 1,255,314 $ 472,437 $ 13,078 $ — $ 1,740,829

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2022 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 566,690 $ — $ — $ — $ 566,690 Digital assets receivables 10,713 6,864 — — 17,577 Digital assets posted as collateral 25,138 — — — 25,138 Investments:









Convertible Notes 259 10,064 2,326 — 12,649 Preferred Stock 46,338 208,021 4,102 — 258,461 Common Stock 45,047 16,601 — — 61,648 LP/LLC Interests 33,024 222,775 — — 255,799 Warrants — 6,565 — — 6,565 Total $ 727,209 $ 470,890 $ 6,428 $ — $ 1,204,527

Net Digital Assets Position

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position, less non-controlling interests liabilities, and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of June 30, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Assets



Digital assets $ 1,113,777 $ 566,690 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 47,099 49,971 Digital assets receivable, current 9,620 12,423 Digital assets receivable, non-current 4,378 5,154 Assets posted as collateral (1) 5,298 25,138

1,180,172 659,376 Liabilities



Digital asset loans payable 355,092 170,566 Collateral payable (1) 430,569 73,458

785,661 244,024 Digital assets, net $ 394,511 $ 415,352 Stablecoins, net $ 166,747 $ 281,048 Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 227,764 $ 134,304

(1) Excludes cash portion of consolidated balance on the Partnership's balance sheet.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

