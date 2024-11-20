Galaxy Announces Pricing of an Upsized $350 Million Offering of 2.50% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2029

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Issuer," and together with GDH Ltd., "Galaxy") has priced its offering of $350 million (upsized from previously announced $300 million) aggregate principal amount of 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the build-out of high-performance computing infrastructure at its Helios data center in West Texas and for general corporate purposes, including potential repurchases of its existing indebtedness.

The Issuer granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the Notes are issued. The offering is expected to close on November 25, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

As previously announced, the Company's board of directors has approved a proposed corporate reorganization (the "Reorganization") whereby Galaxy intends to consummate a series of related transactions in connection with its re-domiciliation to the United States, as a result of which the ordinary shares of GDH Ltd. ("ordinary shares") outstanding immediately prior to such transactions will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock (the "Class A shares," and, together with ordinary shares, the "Common Stock") of Galaxy Digital Inc., a Delaware holding company ("GDI"). Prior to September 1, 2029, the Notes will be exchangeable only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and only during certain periods, and thereafter, the Notes will be exchangeable at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The Notes will be exchangeable on the terms set forth in the indenture for the Notes into cash, ordinary shares if the exchange occurs prior to the Reorganization or Class A shares if the exchange occurs after the Reorganization, or a combination of cash and ordinary shares or Class A shares, as applicable, in each case, at the Issuer's election. The exchange rate will initially be 10,497.5856 shares of Common Stock per $250,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial exchange price of approximately USD$23.81 (CAD$33.30 equivalent based on the November 20, 2024 exchange rate) per share of Common Stock. The initial exchange price of the Notes represents a premium of approximately 37.50% to the CAD$24.22 closing price of the ordinary shares on the TSX on November 20, 2024. The exchange rate will be subject to adjustment in some events. In addition, following certain corporate events that occur prior to the maturity date or the Issuer's delivery of a notice of redemption, the Issuer will increase, in certain circumstances, the exchange rate for a holder who elects to exchange its Notes in connection with such a corporate event or a notice of redemption, as the case may be.

The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of the Issuer, will accrue interest at a rate of 2.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2025. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2029, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or exchanged. The Notes will not be redeemable by the Issuer at any time before December 6, 2027, except in certain circumstances set forth in the indenture. The Notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at the Issuer's election at any time, and from time to time, on or after December 6, 2027 and prior to the 41st scheduled trading immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per Common Stock exceeds 130% of the exchange price for a specified period of time. The redemption price for any Note called for redemption will be the principal amount of such Note plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Note to, but not including, the redemption date.

If a "fundamental change" (as defined in the indenture) occurs, then, subject to certain conditions, noteholders may require the Issuer to repurchase their Notes for cash. The repurchase price will be equal to the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the applicable repurchase date.

The Notes and any Common Stock issuable or deliverable upon exchange of the Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state or foreign securities laws, or qualified by a prospectus in Canada. The Notes and any Common Stock issuable or deliverable upon exchange of the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Following the Reorganization and subject to certain conditions, holders of the Notes are expected to have the benefit under a registration rights agreement to require GDI to register the resale of any Class A shares issuable upon exchange of the Notes on a shelf registration statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notes will only be offered and sold to persons who are both reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and are "qualified purchasers" for purposes of Section 3(c)(7) of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules thereunder. Offers and sales in Canada will be made only pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

