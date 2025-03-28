Galaxy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP"). In this press release, a reference to "Galaxy", "we", "our" and similar words refer to GDH Ltd., its subsidiaries and affiliates including GDH LP, or any one of them, as the context requires.

— Financial Highlights

High-Performance Computing (CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.) Balance Sheet Net Digital Asset Exposure By Token (CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.)

Net income of $174 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and $365 million for the full year 2024 ( $1.02 per diluted share), which includes a $166 million accrued legal provision from a settlement with the New York Attorney General.

for the fourth quarter 2024 and for the full year 2024 ( per diluted share), which includes a accrued legal provision from a settlement with the Attorney General. Net income of $341 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and $532 million for the full year 2024 ( $1.49 per diluted share), excluding the accrued provision.

for the fourth quarter 2024 and for the full year 2024 ( per diluted share), excluding the accrued provision. For the year-to-date ("YTD") period ending March 27, 2025 , net loss before tax is estimated to be between $275 million and $325 million . During the same period, total equity declined to a range between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion . YTD results were primarily driven by the depreciation of digital asset prices.1

— Corporate Updates

Helios Data Center: Subsequent to year-end, and further to the term sheet announced on November 7, 2024, Galaxy entered a 15-year lease agreement with CoreWeave. As part of the agreement, Galaxy will deliver 133 megawatts ("MW") of Critical IT Load to host CoreWeave's artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure at our Helios data center campus in the panhandle region of West Texas.2 Over the 15-year term, Galaxy expects to generate approximately $4.5 billion of total revenue.

US Listing and Reorganization: Galaxy continues to work on completing its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware-incorporated company and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange, shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals of such transactions. On March 28, 2025, Galaxy filed an amendment to its registration statement responding to SEC comments, which is under review.

Legal Matter: On March 27, 2025, Galaxy reached an agreement with the New York State Attorney General to resolve civil claims relating to certain investments, trading, and public statements made in connection with the LUNA digital asset from late 2020 to 2022. As of December 31, 2024, the Partnership accrued a legal provision of $166 million, which includes the impact of discounting. The undiscounted amount of the settlement is $200 million, which is payable between 2025 and 2028.

















SELECT GDH LP FINANCIAL METRICS Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q/Q % Change FY 2024



Equity Capital $2,277M $2,081M 9 % —



Cash & Net Stablecoins3 $1,016M $475M 114 % —



Net Digital Assets Excluding Stablecoins4 $506M $562M (10) % —



Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs $669M $469M 43 % —



Net Income (loss) $174M ($54M) N.M.5 $365M



Book Value Per Share in CAD6 $9.51 CAD $8.24 CAD 15 % —





Note: Throughout this document, totals may not sum due to rounding. Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year percentage change calculations are based on unrounded results. (1) This preliminary, unaudited quarter-to-date financial information is as of March 27, 2025. Financial results exclude completion of the full quarterly valuation process of our investment portfolio. This data is subject to change as management completes its quarterly close procedures. (2) Represents 200 MW of gross power capacity. (3) Includes Cash Equivalents. (4) Refer to page 16 of this release for a breakout of our net digital assets position; Excludes non-current net digital assets. (5) Abbreviation for "Not Meaningful". (6) Calculated as equity capital divided by outstanding Class A and Class B Units multiplied by the end of period foreign exchange rate.



— Operating Businesses

Galaxy Global Markets

Counterparty trading and advisory revenue totaled $68 million in the fourth quarter, marking a 26% QoQ increase. For the full year 2024, Galaxy generated $215 million in counterparty trading and advisory revenue, exceeding the combined total from the previous two years. The sequential growth was primarily driven by robust derivatives activity and increased demand for our lending solutions. Counterparty trading volumes increased 56% versus the third quarter, fueled by heightened spot market activity, while our average loan book size expanded to $861 million, reflecting growing institutional demand for structured financing. As Galaxy continues to expand its platform and deepen client relationships, we successfully onboarded new institutional counterparties, closing the year with 1,328 total trading counterparties.

Investment Banking successfully closed 3 deals in the fourth quarter. Notable transactions included serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Attestant in its sale to Bitwise Asset Management and advising Thunder Bridge Capital on its merger with Coincheck.

















KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q/Q % Change FY 2024



Counterparty Trading and Advisory Revenue $68.1M $54.1M 26 % $215M



Loan Book Size (Average) $861M $668M 29 % $640M



Total Trading Counterparties 1,328 1,280 4 % —



Active Trading Counterparties 315 296 6 % —



Counterparty Trading and Advisory Revenue: revenue from counterparty-facing activities from our Derivatives, Credit, Over-the-Counter Trading, and Quantitative Trading businesses, net of associated funding charges, and fee revenue associated with the Advisory business. Loan Book Size (Average): This quarter reflects a revised methodology for calculating Loan Book Size (Average), This metric is now based on the average market value of all open loans, excluding uncommitted credit facilities. Previously, these facilities were included in the calculation—amounting to $225M in 4Q24. As a result of this change, the 3Q24 average loan book size, which had included $195M of uncommitted credit facilities, has been restated to align with the updated methodology. Active Trading Counterparties: Counterparties with whom we have traded within the past 12 months and who are still onboarded with Galaxy's trading business.



Galaxy Asset Management

Galaxy Asset Management (GAM) reported management and performance fees of $8.6 million in the fourth quarter and a record $49 million for the full year 2024. Growth was driven by strong organic asset inflows, market appreciation and the successful execution in monetizing the FTX Estate's digital asset holdings for creditors. GAM closed the year with $5.7 billion of assets under management ("AUM") spanning more than 15 ETF and alternative investment strategies.

















KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q/Q % Change FY 2024



Management and Performance Fees $8.6M $8.1M 6 % $49.0M



Total Assets Under Management $5,660M $4,636M 22 % —



ETFs $3,482M $2,589M 34 % —



Alternatives $2,178M $2,046M 6 % —





Assets Under Management: All figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, affiliated and unaffiliated separately managed accounts, engagements to unwind portfolios, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, liquidations, and opportunistic mandate wins. AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV (Net Asset Value) plus unfunded commitment. AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period. AUM for affiliated separately managed accounts is reported as NAV as of the most recently available estimate for the applicable period. Total AUM for Q3 2024 was updated from what was previously reported as AUM for quarterly close vehicles are reported as of the most recent information available for the applicable period.



Digital Infrastructure

Mining revenue totaled $22.1 million in the fourth quarter, with expenses - net of curtailment credits - of $11.9 million, resulting in a 46% direct mining profit margin. Galaxy's average marginal cost to mine remained highly competitive at under $38,000 per bitcoin in the fourth quarter and approximately $26,000 for the full year 2024, underscoring the success of our power management strategy. Galaxy mined 977 BTC in 2024, but anticipates a decline in quarterly Hashrate Under Management and bitcoin production in the coming quarters as operations at the Helios Campus are retrofitted to support AI and HPC demands.

Blockchain Infrastructure continued its strong growth, generating $26.4 million in net blockchain rewards in the fourth quarter, representing a 147% QoQ increase. As of December 31, 2024, Assets Under Stake reached $4.2 billion, up from $240 million at the start of the year, driven by robust organic growth and the strategic acquisition of CryptoManufaktur in the third quarter.

















KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q/Q % Change FY 2024



Mining Revenue $22.1M $18.5M 19 % $94.9M



Total Hashrate Under Management 6.1 6.2 (3) % —



Number of Proprietary BTC Mined 187 176 6 % 977



Average Marginal Cost to Mine < $38.0K < $38.0K N.M. ~ $26.0K



Net Blockchain Rewards1 $26.4M $10.7M 147 % $58.5M



Assets Under Stake $4,235M $3,394M 25 % —









(1) Blockchain rewards are net of staking costs.



Hashrate Under Management: the total combined hashrate of active proprietary and hosted mining capacity managed by Galaxy. Number of Proprietary BTC Mined: The total amount of bitcoin mined from proprietary mining operations. Average Marginal Cost to Mine: The marginal cost of production for each bitcoin generated during the period. The calculation excludes depreciation, mark-to-market on power contracts, and corporate overhead. Assets Under Stake: all figures are unaudited. AUS reflects the total notional value of assets bonded to Galaxy validators, based on prices as of the end of the specified period. This includes certain Galaxy balance sheet assets, Galaxy affiliate assets, and third-party assets.



High-Performance Computing

Helios Data Center: Subsequent to year-end, and further to the term sheet announced on November 7, 2024, Galaxy entered a 15-year lease agreement with CoreWeave. As part of the agreement, Galaxy will deliver 133 megawatts ("MW") of Critical IT Load to host CoreWeave's artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure at our Helios data center campus in the panhandle region of West Texas.1 Over the 15-year term, Galaxy expects to generate approximately $4.5 billion of total revenue.

Summary of Select Operating Expenses1

Operating expenses Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q/Q % Change FY 2024 Compensation and compensation related $66M $40M 65 % $191M Equity based compensation $16M $13M 23 % $58M General and administrative $235M $48M 390 % $378M Mining costs $12M $10M 20 % $48M Trading, commission and custody expenses $10M $6M 67 % $29M Technology $9M $8M 13 % $31M Depreciation and amortization $16M $16M — % $56M Legal settlement $166M $0M N.M. $166M Other2 $22M $8M 175 % $48M Professional fees $13M $11M 18 % $51M Interest $40M $29M 38 % $110M Notes interest expense $10M $7M 43 % $31M

(1) Excludes blockchain reward distributions. (2) "Other" includes expenses such as those related to impairment loss, marketing, provision for credit loss, insurance, fund administration and director fees. Additional detail can be found in Note 20 of GDH LP Financial Statements for this quarter.

Overview of Fourth Quarter Operating Expenses:

Compensation and compensation related expenses of $66 million increased by approximately $26 million QoQ, primarily driven by a bonus accrual adjustment.

increased by approximately QoQ, primarily driven by a bonus accrual adjustment. General and administrative expenses increased by approximately $187 million QoQ, driven by a legal provision of $166 million , $7 million loss on disposal of mining equipment, $4 million provisions for credit losses on our receivables and a $4 million QoQ increase in trading, commission and custody expenses.

QoQ, driven by a legal provision of , loss on disposal of mining equipment, provisions for credit losses on our receivables and a QoQ increase in trading, commission and custody expenses. Professional fees of $13 million increased by approximately $2 million QoQ, primarily driven by higher legal expenses incurred during the quarter.

increased by approximately QoQ, primarily driven by higher legal expenses incurred during the quarter. Interest expense rose approximately $11 million QoQ, reflecting increased non-dilutive borrowing activity, which is directly tied to increased Global Markets operating activity.

QoQ, reflecting increased non-dilutive borrowing activity, which is directly tied to increased Global Markets operating activity. Notes interest expense increase by approximately $3 million QoQ, reflecting the interest on the new exchangeable note we issued in November 2024 .

— Balance Sheet Net Digital Asset Exposure By Token

The Company's balance sheet maintains exposure to bitcoin, ether, and other digital assets through a diversified allocation across spot positions, ETFs, private equity holdings and other non-current investments.

Balance sheet net digital asset exposure as of December 31, 2024, is as follows:

— GDH Ltd.'s Financial Highlights

As the only significant asset of GDH Ltd. is its minority interest in GDH LP, its results are driven by the results of GDH LP. GDH Ltd. accounts for its investment in this associate (GDH LP) using the equity method. The investment, initially recorded at cost, is increased or decreased to recognize GDH Ltd.'s share of the earnings and losses of GDH LP.

The net comprehensive income (loss) of GDH Ltd. was $34.7 million and $78.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Important U.S. Tax Information - Action Required by U.S. Shareholders

Galaxy shareholders who are U.S. taxpayers should be aware that there may be significant and adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences relating to Galaxy's PFIC status for 2024 and prior years and in connection with Galaxy's domestication from Cayman to Delaware unless they make certain elections on their originally filed U.S. federal income tax returns for 2024, which are generally due on April 15, 2025 (subject to allowable extensions). These consequences and, therefore, the need to take action apply to both direct and indirect holdings of Galaxy shares. These elections are described in the notice posted by Galaxy

in March 2024 on its website at https://investor.galaxy.com/financials/annual-reports/default.aspx. Before filing their U.S. federal income tax returns for 2024, direct and indirect Galaxy shareholders who are, or who have investors who are, U.S. taxpayers are urged to review the notice and to consult their tax advisors regarding the advisability of making these elections on their U.S. federal income tax returns for 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

An investor conference call will be held today, March 28, 2025, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://investor.galaxy.com/. The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-800-245-3047, or 1-203-518-9765 (outside the U.S. and Canada). A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website. Through April 28, 2025, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and using the passcode: 158488.

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise self-custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

This press release should be read in conjunction with (i) GDH LP's Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) GDH Ltd.'s Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 (together, the "Consolidated Financial Statements" and "MD&As"), which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclaimers and Additional Information

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. The Ontario Securities Commission has not passed upon the merits of the disclosure record of Galaxy.

This press release contains certain pre-released first quarter 2025 financial information (the "pre-released financial information"). The pre-released financial information contained in this press release is preliminary and represents the most current information available to management. The Partnership's actual consolidated financial statements for such period may result in material changes to the pre-released financial information summarized in this press release (including by any one financial metric, or all of the financial metrics) as a result of the completion of normal quarter accounting procedures and adjustments or due to other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations.

No Offer or Solicitation

As previously announced, the Company intends to complete its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware-based company, and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of the SEC's ongoing review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. The proposed reorganization and domestication is subject to approval by shareholders the Company and applicable regulatory authorities, including the Toronto Stock Exchange. In connection with the proposed reorganization and domestication, the Company has filed a registration statement, including a management information circular/prospectus, with the SEC, which has not yet become effective. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE FINAL VERSIONS OF SUCH DOCUMENTS, WHEN AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the registration statement (including the management information circular/prospectus) and any other relevant documents from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final versions of such documents can also be obtained, when available, without charge, via Galaxy's investor relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/. The Company anticipates holding a shareholder meeting to seek approval following the effectiveness of the registration statement, and further details will be included in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders and posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This document shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the domestication or any of the other proposed reorganization transactions. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Galaxy's pre-released financial information, Galaxy's business plans and goals, including with respect to the lease with CoreWeave and the pending domestication and the related transactions (the "transactions"), and the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to complete the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions, due to the failure to obtain shareholder and stock exchange approvals, or otherwise; (2) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining shareholder or stock exchange approval of the transactions; (3) the ability to meet and maintain listing standards following the consummation of the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions; (4) the risk that the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions disrupt current plans and operations; (5) costs related to AI/HPC plans, the transactions, operations and strategy; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency and AI/HPC industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (9) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (10) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (11) the possibility that there is a disruption or change in power dynamics impacting our results or current or future load capacity; (12) any delay or failure to consummate the business mandates or achieve its pipeline goals (13) technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits; (14) risks related to retrofitting our existing facility from mining to AI and HPC infrastructure, including the timing of construction and its impact on lease revenue; (15) any inability or difficulty in obtaining financing for the AI and HPC financing on acceptable terms or at all; (16) changes to the AI and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans at the Helios campus; (17) risks associated with the leasing business, including those associated with counterparties; and (18) those other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on March 28, 2025. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, financing and construction terms and conditions, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of the stated addressable market; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our mandates; delays or other challenges in the mining and AI/HPC infrastructure business related to hosting, power or construction; any challenges faced with respect to exploits, considerations with respect to liquidity and capital planning and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 462,103

$ 316,610 Digital assets 2,952,633

1,078,587 Receivable for digital asset trades 20,974

41,339 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 579,530

104,504 Digital assets receivables 53,608

14,686 Investments (includes $84.5 million and $0 of equity method

investments, respectively) 834,812

— Assets posted as collateral 277,147

318,195 Receivables 30,314

15,983 Derivative assets 207,653

173,209 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,444

37,910 Loans receivable, net of allowance 476,620

377,105 Due from related party 5,263

5,007 Total current assets 5,927,101

2,483,135







Digital assets receivables 7,112

6,174 Investments (includes $433.6 million and $290.4 million of equity method

investments, respectively) 808,694

735,103 Restricted digital assets 11,560

41,356 Loans receivable, net of allowance, non-current —

10,259 Property and equipment 267,648

259,965 Other non-current assets 107,300

95,000 Goodwill 58,037

44,257 Total non-current assets 1,260,351

1,192,114 Total assets $ 7,187,452

$ 3,675,249







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Investments sold short 6,524

25,295 Derivative liabilities 165,858

160,642 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 163,644

69,212 Payables to customers 19,520

3,503 Taxes payable 5,315

25,936 Payable for digital asset trades 20,970

4,176 Digital asset loans payable 1,497,609

398,277 Loans payable 510,718

93,069 Collateral payable 1,399,655

581,362 Due to related party 97,871

67,953 Lease liability 3,294

3,860 Total current liabilities 3,890,978

1,433,285







Notes payable 845,186

408,053 Other non-current liabilities 174,256

44,130 Total non-current liabilities 1,019,442

452,183 Total liabilities 4,910,420

1,885,468







Equity





Partners' capital 2,277,032

1,789,781 Total equity 2,277,032

1,789,781







Total liabilities and equity $ 7,187,452

$ 3,675,249

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Year ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Income





Fee revenue $ 103,194

$ 51,342 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 615,687

311,830 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (171,108)

13,412 Lending and staking revenue 274,254

52,216 Net derivative gain 267,769

151,583 Revenue from proprietary mining 63,305

33,121 Other income 1,457

357

1,154,558

613,861







Operating expenses





Compensation and compensation related 191,052

138,401 Equity based compensation 58,489

72,275 General and administrative 377,523

75,637 Professional fees 51,076

37,062 Blockchain reward distributions 130,298

1,086 Interest 109,539

24,653 Notes interest expense 30,804

27,285

(948,781)

(376,399)







Other





Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (255,380)

1,950 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 429,899

84,415 Net gain (loss) on notes payable - derivative (31,727)

(9,603) Foreign currency loss 1,317

(493)

144,109

76,269







Income (loss) before income taxes 349,886

313,731 Income taxes expense (benefit) (15,426)

17,833 Net income (loss) for the period $ 365,312

$ 295,898







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 1,190

$ 88 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 366,502

$ 295,986

(in thousands) Three Months ended

December 31, 2024

Three Months ended

December 31, 2023 Income





Fee revenue $ 27,891

$ 17,135 Net realized gain on digital assets 560,649

293,149 Net realized gain on investments (84,919)

(55,299) Lending and staking revenue 116,270

16,893 Net derivative gain 62,467

71,121 Revenue from proprietary mining 15,430

12,449 Other income 298

24

698,086

355,472







Operating expenses





Compensation and compensation related 66,015

42,154 Equity based compensation 16,382

14,581 General and administrative 234,791

15,529 Professional fees 12,829

10,548 Blockchain reward distributions 60,760

260 Interest 39,829

8,983 Notes interest expense 9,683

6,913

(440,289)

(98,968)







Other





Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (439,427)

(22,501) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 368,876

92,932 Net gain (loss) on notes payable - derivative (16,583)

(8,581) Foreign currency loss (131)

350

(87,265)

62,200







Income (loss) before income taxes 170,532

318,704 Income taxes expense (benefit) (3,765)

17,247 Net income (loss) for the period $ 174,297

$ 301,457







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 218

$ 85







Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 174,515

$ 301,542



Year ended

December 31, 2024

Year ended

December 31, 2023 GDH LP Net income (loss) per unit:





Basic $ 1.08

$ 0.92 Diluted 1.02

0.90 Weighted average units:





Basic 336,730,894

321,599,100 Diluted 357,988,647

329,613,940 End of period share count: 343,440,123

325,227,806

Reportable segments (unaudited)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended December 31, 2024 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other (1) Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue(1)









Mining hosting fees $ — $ — $ 6,626 $ — $ 6,626 Licensing fees 1 1 1,037 (120) 919 Management and performance fees 8,676 8,560 11 (663) 16,584 Advisory fees 3,762 — — — 3,762 Total fee revenue (1) 12,439 8,561 7,674 (783) 27,891 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 27,546 (1) 1,524 3 29,072 Blockchain rewards 11,150 1,886 81,412 (7,250) 87,198 Total lending and staking revenue (1)(2) 38,696 1,885 82,936 (7,247) 116,270











Net realized gain on digital assets 511,511 49,138 — — 560,649 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (86,238) 1,319 — — (84,919) Net derivative gain (loss) 62,501 — (34) — 62,467 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 15,430 — 15,430 Other income (expense) (131) 59 150 220 298

538,778 60,962 106,156 (7,810) 698,086











Compensation expense 36,300 16,892 13,669 15,536 82,397 Interest 37,742 — — 2,087 39,829 Notes interest expense — — — 9,683 9,683 Blockchain reward distributions (1)(2) — — 68,010 (7,250) 60,760 Depreciation and amortization 1,341 123 12,586 1,801 15,851 Other operating expenses 9,517 2,646 22,066 197,542 231,771 Operating expenses 84,900 19,661 116,331 219,399 440,289











Other income









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (409,911) (29,723) 207 — (439,427) Net unrealized gain on investments 304,880 66,497 (2,501) — 368,876 Net (loss) on notes payable - derivative — — — (16,583) (16,583) Foreign currency gain (131) — — — (131)

(105,162) 36,774 (2,294) (16,583) (87,265)











Income (loss) before income taxes 348,716 78,075 (12,469) (243,792) 170,532 Income tax expense — — — (3,765) (3,765) Net income (loss) for the period $ 348,716 $ 78,075 $ (12,469) $ (240,027) $ 174,297 Foreign currency translation adjustment $ — $ — $ — $ 218 $ 218 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 348,716 $ 78,075 $ (12,469) $ (239,809) $ 174,515



(1) All intercompany transactions are eliminated in the Corporate and Other segment. (2) The Partnership operates public proof of stake validation infrastructure which allows third parties to stake their digital assets on its validator nodes. Blockchain rewards include amounts earned by these third parties. These corresponding costs are included in blockchain reward distribution.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other (1) Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue









Hosting fees $ — $ — $ 6,345 $ — $ 6,345 Licensing fees — 1 415 118 534 Management and performance fees 414 8,369 1,443 (1,127) 9,099 Advisory fees 2,147 — 55 — 2,202 Other fee revenue 54 — (1,099) — (1,045) Total fee revenue (1) 2,615 8,370 7,159 (1,009) 17,135 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 16,063 166 272 (975) 15,526 Blockchain rewards — 1,367 — — 1,367 Total lending and staking revenue 16,063 1,533 272 (975) 16,893











Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 292,796 353 — — 293,149 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (55,036) (263) — — (55,299) Net derivative gain (loss) 71,730 (468) (141) — 71,121 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 12,449 — 12,449 Other income (expense) (35) 4 — 55 24

328,133 9,529 19,739 (1,929) 355,472











Compensation 28,319 10,565 8,474 9,377 56,735 Interest 5,501 — — 3,482 8,983 Notes interest expense — — — 6,913 6,913 Depreciation and amortization 117 61 6,649 1,195 8,022 Blockchain reward distributions — — 260 — 260 Other operating expenses 26,110 3,914 (7,772) (4,197) 18,055 Operating expenses 60,047 14,540 7,611 16,770 98,968











Other









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (98,968) 75,248 1,219 — (22,501) Net unrealized loss on investments 65,922 25,675 1,335 — 92,932 Net gain on notes payable - derivative — — — (8,581) (8,581) Foreign currency loss 350 — — — 350

(32,696) 100,923 2,554 (8,581) 62,200











Income (loss) before income taxes 235,390 95,912 14,682 (27,280) 318,704 Income tax benefit — — — 17,247 17,247 Net income (loss) for the period $ 235,390 $ 95,912 $ 14,682 $ (44,527) $ 301,457 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 85 85 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 235,390 $ 95,912 $ 14,682 $ (44,442) $ 301,542



(1) All intercompany transactions are eliminated in the Corporate and Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the year ended December 31, 2024 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other (1) Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue









Mining hosting fees $ — $ — $ 31,566 $ — $ 31,566 Licensing fees 2 2 3,256 (480) 2,780 Management and performance fees 17,896 49,026 11 (2,853) 64,080 Advisory fees 4,768 — — — 4,768 Total fee revenue (1) 22,666 49,028 34,833 (3,333) 103,194 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 82,731 100 2,636 22 85,489 Blockchain rewards (1) (2) 20,813 14,790 174,420 (21,258) 188,765 Total lending and staking revenue 103,544 14,890 177,056 (21,236) 274,254











Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 547,349 67,542 796 — 615,687 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (187,058) 13,527 2,423 — (171,108) Net derivative gain 267,010 — 759 — 267,769 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 63,305 — 63,305 Other income 674 119 444 220 1,457

754,185 145,106 279,616 (24,349) 1,154,558











Compensation expense 112,019 47,181 40,418 49,923 249,541 Blockchain reward distributions (2) — — 151,556 (21,258) 130,298 Interest 102,010 — — 7,529 109,539 Notes interest expense — — — 30,804 30,804 Depreciation and amortization 3,090 406 47,043 5,796 56,335 Other operating expenses 82,083 12,684 69,613 207,884 372,264 Operating expenses 299,202 60,271 308,630 280,678 948,781











Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (207,072) (45,165) (3,143) — (255,380) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 368,331 64,904 (3,336) — 429,899 Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — (31,727) (31,727) Foreign currency loss 1,317 — — — 1,317

162,576 19,739 (6,479) (31,727) 144,109











Income (loss) before income taxes $ 617,559 $ 104,574 $ (35,493) $ (336,754) $ 349,886 Income tax expense (benefit) — — — (15,426) (15,426) Net income (loss) $ 617,559 $ 104,574 $ (35,493) $ (321,328) $ 365,312 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 1,190 1,190 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 617,559 $ 104,574 $ (35,493) $ (320,138) $ 366,502



(1) All intercompany transactions are eliminated in the Corporate and Other segment. (2) The Partnership operates public proof of stake validation infrastructure which allows third parties to stake their digital assets on its validator nodes. Blockchain rewards include amounts earned by these third parties. These corresponding costs are included in blockchain reward distribution.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the year ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other (1) Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue









Mining hosting fees $ — $ — $ 24,335 $ — $ 24,335 Licensing fees — 1 1,649 — 1,650 Management and performance fees 414 22,202 1,443 (3,220) 20,839 Advisory fees 4,463 — 55 — 4,518 Total fee revenue (1) 4,877 22,203 27,482 (3,220) 51,342 Lending and staking revenue









Lending income 48,572 190 272 (975) 48,059 Blockchain rewards 1,344 2,813 — — 4,157 Total lending and staking revenue 49,916 3,003 272 (975) 52,216











Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 307,057 4,773 — — 311,830 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (8,936) 22,348 — — 13,412 Net derivative gain (loss) 150,715 1,074 (206) — 151,583 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 33,121 — 33,121 Other income 175 (127) 254 55 357 Total revenues and gain (loss) from operations 503,804 53,274 60,923 (4,140) 613,861











Compensation expense 109,297 46,401 26,565 28,413 210,676 Blockchain reward distributions — — 1,086 — 1,086 Interest 19,825 — — 4,828 24,653 Notes interest expense — — — 27,285 27,285 Depreciation and amortization 401 197 22,798 4,521 27,917 Other operating expenses 57,137 10,051 (3,843) 21,437 84,782 Operating expenses 186,660 56,649 46,606 86,484 376,399











Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (73,492) 74,223 1,219 — 1,950 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 79,001 (2,193) 7,607 — 84,415 Net gain (loss) on notes payable - derivative — — — (9,603) (9,603) Foreign currency loss (493) — — — (493)

5,016 72,030 8,826 (9,603) 76,269











Income (loss) before income taxes $ 322,160 $ 68,655 $ 23,143 $ (100,227) $ 313,731 Income tax expense (benefit) — — — 17,833 17,833 Net income (loss) $ 322,160 $ 68,655 $ 23,143 $ (118,060) $ 295,898 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 88 88 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 322,160 $ 68,655 $ 23,143 $ (117,972) $ 295,986



(1) All intercompany transactions are eliminated in the Corporate and Other segment.

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2024 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 6,089,936 $ 632,751 $ 356,713 $ 108,052 $ 7,187,452











Total liabilities $ 3,644,943 $ 194 $ 23,497 $ 1,241,786 $ 4,910,420

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Total assets $ 2,726,950 $ 575,056 $ 321,322 $ 51,921 $ 3,675,249











Total liabilities $ 1,289,792 $ 10,968 $ 9,817 $ 574,891 $ 1,885,468

Select statement of financial position information

Select assets by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2024 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 2,940,659 $ 23,534 $ — $ — $ 2,964,193 Digital assets receivables 12,027 47,390 1,303 — 60,720 Assets posted as collateral 277,147 — — — 277,147 Loans receivable (1) 1,056,150 — — — 1,056,150 Investments 1,087,588 547,466 8,452 — 1,643,506 Property and equipment — — 260,388 7,260 267,648



(1) Includes digital asset and fiat loans.

Select assets by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and

Other Totals Digital assets $ 1,052,013 $ 67,930 $ — $ — $ 1,119,943 Digital assets receivables 6,506 13,135 1,219 — 20,860 Assets posted as collateral 318,195 — — — 318,195 Loans receivable (1) 491,868 — — — 491,868 Investments 244,807 476,262 14,034 — 735,103 Property and equipment 109 — 252,552 7,304 259,965



(1) Includes digital asset and fiat loans.

Net Digital Assets Position

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of December 31, 2024 is as follows:

(in thousands) BTC(3) ETH(4) Stablecoin Other(5) As of

December 31,

2024 Assets









Digital assets $ 1,578,553 $ 453,503 $ 512,476 $ 408,101 $ 2,952,633 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 2,540 94,338 393,733 88,919 579,530 Digital assets receivable, current — — — 53,608 53,608 Digital assets receivable, noncurrent — — — 7,112 7,112 Assets posted as collateral - Digital assets(1) 256,214 20,933 — — 277,147 Restricted digital assets, non-current(2) — — — 11,560 11,560

1,837,307 568,774 906,209 569,300 3,881,590 Liabilities









Digital asset loans payable 934,381 193,432 189,336 180,461 1,497,609 Collateral payable - Digital assets(1) 822,494 137,332 163,237 201,597 1,324,660

1,756,875 330,764 352,573 382,058 2,822,269 Digital assets, net $ 80,432 $ 238,010 $ 553,636 $ 187,242 $ 1,059,321 Stablecoins, net(2) $ — $ — $ 553,636 $ — $ 553,636 Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 80,432 $ 238,010 $ — $ 187,242 $ 505,685











Digital asset investment vehicles included in investments $ 768,948 $ 32,089 $ — $ 219,706 $ 1,020,743



(1) Excludes cash portion of balance on the Partnership's statement of financial position. (2) Represents tokens that are subject to a sale restriction of greater than one year. (3) Includes associated tokens such as wBTC. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold BTC, including spot ETFs, Galaxy sponsored BTC funds, Mt. Gox Investment Fund LP, and Xapo Holdings Limited reflected in the last row of this table. (4) Includes associated tokens such as wETH and stETH. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold ETH, including spot ETFs and Galaxy sponsored ETH funds, reflected in the last row of this table. (5) Includes $52.8 million net SOL and $27.7 million net TIA digital assets. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold digital assets, including the Galaxy sponsored Galaxy Digital Crypto Vol Fund LLC (includes $119.9 million SOL and $31.4 million of AVAX) and Ripple Lab Inc., reflected in the last row of this table. (6) The Partnership also held digital asset derivative positions not reflected in this table.

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of December 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) BTC(4) ETH(5) Stablecoin Other(6) As of

December 31,

2023(7) Assets









Digital assets $ 589,011 $ 174,978 $ 179,222 $ 135,376 1,078,587 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 3,044 87,252 12,000 2,208 104,504 Digital assets receivable, current — — — 14,686 14,686 Digital assets receivable, non-current — — — 6,174 6,174 Assets posted as collateral - Digital assets(1) 197,092 119,012 — — 316,104 Restricted digital assets, non-current(2) — — — 41,356 41,356

789,147 381,242 191,222 199,800 1,561,411 Liabilities









Digital asset loans payable 48,202 14,603 297,762 37,710 398,277 Collateral payable - Digital assets(1) 437,889 116,723 9,457 5,926 569,995

486,091 131,326 307,219 43,636 968,272 Digital assets, net $ 303,056 $ 249,916 $ (115,997) $ 156,164 $ 593,139 Stablecoins, net(3) $ — $ — (115,997) $ — $ (115,997) Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 303,056 $ 249,916 $ — $ 156,164 $ 709,136











Digital asset investment vehicles included in investments $ 130,583 $ 22,107 $ — $ 37,171 $ 189,861



(1) Excludes cash portion of balance on the Partnership's statement of financial position. (2) Represents TIA tokens that are subject to a sale restriction of greater than one year. (3) As of December 31, 2023, stablecoin liabilities were greater than stablecoin assets. (4) Includes associated tokens such as wBTC. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold BTC, including bitcoin futures ETFs, Galaxy sponsored BTC funds, Mt. Gox Investment Fund LP, and Xapo Holdings Limited, net of associated investment liabilities, reflected in the last row of this table. (5) Includes associated tokens such as wETH and stETH. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold ETH, including Galaxy sponsored ETH funds, reflected in the last row of this table. (6) Includes $12.0 million net SOL and $68.5 million net TIA. In addition to digital assets, net, the Partnership also held interests in investment vehicles designed to hold digital assets, including Ripple Lab Inc., reflected in the last row of this table. (7) The Partnership also held digital asset derivative positions not reflected in this table.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

