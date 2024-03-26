Galaxy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Equity capital was $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, and $2.1 billion as of February 29, 20241

Net income of $296 million for the full year 2023

Income before tax of approximately $300 million year-to-date through February 20241

Assets Under Management ("AUM") increased to $10.1 billion as of February 29, 20242

GalaxyOne client platform is now servicing approximately 75 institutional clients with more than $1 billion in assets as of March 25, 2024

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP"). In this press release, a reference to "Galaxy", "we", "our" and similar words refer to GDH Ltd., its subsidiaries and affiliates including GDH LP, or any one of them, as the context requires.

Preliminary Financial Highlights Through February 29, 2024 1

Since the end of the fourth quarter 2023, digital asset prices materially changed and our business has benefited from heightened market volatility and increased trading volumes. For the year-to-date period ending February 29, 2024, Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's income before tax is estimated to be approximately $300 million, driven primarily by the appreciation of digital asset prices and growth in our operating businesses. Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's equity capital increased to approximately $2.1 billion over the same period.

Corporate Updates

US Listing and Reorganization: Galaxy continues to work on completing its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware-incorporated company and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of ongoing SEC review and subject to stock exchange, shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals of such transactions.

Share Buyback Program: As announced on May 26, 2023, the Company commenced a new normal course issuer bid on May 31, 2023, and is eligible to purchase up to 10.1 million ordinary shares. For the period between July 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, Galaxy repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares at an average price of CAD $4.69.

Select GDH LP Financial Metrics Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q % Change FY 2023 Equity Capital $1,790M $1,466M 22 % $1,790M Liquidity $910M $749M 21 % $910M Cash & Net Stablecoins3 $201M $395M (49) % $201M Net Digital Assets Excluding Stablecoins4 $709M $354M 100 % $709M Net Income (loss) $302M ($94M) 421 % $296M Book Value Per Share in CAD5 $7.28 $6.12 19 % $7.28



Note: Throughout this document, totals may not sum due to rounding. Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year percentage change calculations are based on unrounded results. (1) This preliminary, unaudited quarter-to-date financial information is as of February 29, 2024. Financial results include impacts of non-cash equity based compensation but exclude completion of the full quarterly valuation process of our investment portfolio. This data is subject to change as management completes its quarterly close procedures. (2) Refer to Key Terms on page 3 of this release for details on AUM. (3) Includes Cash Equivalents. (4) Refer to page 16 of this release for a breakout of our net digital assets position. (5) Calculated as equity capital divided by outstanding Class A and Class B Units multiplied by the end of period foreign exchange rate.

Galaxy Global Markets

Galaxy Global Markets ("GGM") offers institutional-grade expertise and access to a broad range of digital asset products, including digital asset spot and derivatives trading, structured products, financing, as well as capital markets and M&A advisory services for corporate clients. GGM operates in two discrete business units – Trading and Investment Banking.

Trading

Trading reported counterparty trading revenue of $115 million for the full year 2023 and $44 million in the fourth quarter. Counterparty trading revenue increased 210% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ"), primarily driven by increased revenue from derivatives and favorable asset price movements. Counterparty trading volumes increased 3% versus the third quarter, and our average loan book size expanded to $635 million. Galaxy continues to onboard new counterparties and ended 2023 with 1,052 total trading counterparties.

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q % Change FY 2023 Loan Book Size (Average) $635M $580M 9 % $542M Counterparty Loan Originations $269M $117M 129 % $661M Counterparty Trading Volumes QoQ Change 3 % 70 % N.M.1 - Total Trading Counterparties 1,052 1,027 2 % 1,052 Active Trading Counterparties 272 284 (4) % 272

(1) Abbreviation for "Not Meaningful".

Investment Banking

Investment Banking successfully closed five deals in 2023, despite the backdrop for deal execution remaining challenging. In the fourth quarter, the team completed a restructuring mandate with Prime Trust. Galaxy also realized revenue associated with both advising online gaming platform, Gamercraft, on its seed financing round, and for serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Securitize on its acquisition of Onramp Invest. Galaxy is executing against a pipeline of mandates representing $2.2 billion in potential deal value.

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q % Change FY 2023 Deals Closed 1 2 (50) % 5 Pipeline 23 24 (4) % 23 Deal Value of Pipeline $2.2B $2.2B — % $2.2B

KEY TERMS

Counterparty Trading Revenue: revenue from counterparty-facing activities from our Derivatives, Credit, Over-the-Counter Trading, and Quantitative Trading businesses, net of associated funding charges.

Loan Book Size (Average): average market value of all open loans, un-funded arrangements to finance delayed trading/settlement (for example over weekends), and uncommitted credit facilities in the period.

Counterparty Loan Originations: market values of all loans, credit facility draws, and credit facilities originated to external counterparties in the period. Does not include rolled loans as new originations; rolled loans can be generally defined as loans where the maturity was extended but no other material terms were changed.

Active Trading Counterparties: counterparties with whom we have traded within the past 12 months and who are still onboarded with Galaxy's trading business.

Pipeline: the number of open engagements and transactions the Investment Banking team has in market.

Deal Value of Pipeline: the theoretical aggregate deal value associated with the Investment Banking pipeline.

Galaxy Asset Management

Galaxy Asset Management ("GAM") provides investors access to the digital asset ecosystem via a diverse suite of institutional-grade investment vehicles that span passive, active, and venture strategies.

GAM management fees were $22.2 million for the full year 2023 and $8.4 million in the fourth quarter. GAM reported Assets Under Management of approximately $5.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, a 203% increase year-over-year ("YoY"), driven primarily by net inflows from newly managed opportunistic mandates. Subsequent to quarter-end, GAM reported a record preliminary AUM of $10.1 billion as of February 29, 2024, as a result of market appreciation and net inflows from newly managed opportunistic assets. On January 11, 2024, GAM, in partnership with Invesco, announced the launch of the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (ticker: BTCO).

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q % Change FY 2023 Management and Performance Fees $8.4M $4.7M 79 % $22.2M Total AUM $5,179M $3,917M 32 % $5,179M Passive AUM $1,589M $768M 107 % $1,589M Active AUM1 $2,169M $1,704M 27 % $2,169M Venture AUM $1,421M $1,445M (2) % $1,421M



Note: In Galaxy's monthly AUM disclosures, the "funds" line item consists of AUM held in GAM's Passive, Active, and Venture funds, but excludes opportunistic assets. (1) Includes opportunistic AUM. "Opportunistic" AUM are near-term or mid-term engagements to unwind portfolios managed by GAM. Opportunistic AUM was $2,078M as of December 31, 2023, and $1,612M as of September 30, 2023.

KEY TERMS

Assets Under Management: all figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, affiliated and unaffiliated separately managed accounts, engagements to unwind portfolios, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, liquidations and opportunistic mandate wins.

AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV (Net Asset Value) plus unfunded commitment.

AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period.

AUM for affiliated separately managed accounts is reported as NAV as of the most recently available estimate for the applicable period.

Passive Strategies: single- and multi-asset private funds, as well as a suite of regulated spot digital asset exchange-traded funds offered through partnerships with asset managers globally.

Active Strategies: Galaxy's Liquid Crypto (formally "Liquid Alpha") strategy and the management of certain opportunistic mandates.

Venture Strategies: organized around two investment themes: Interactive Ventures and Crypto Ventures. Galaxy Interactive is GAM's sector-focused venture arm, managing client capital across three funds. GAM's Crypto Ventures sleeve invests client capital across two global, multi-manager venture funds and manages a subset of Galaxy's balance sheet venture investments.

Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions

Galaxy Digital Infrastructure Solutions ("GDIS") consists of proprietary and hosted bitcoin mining services, GK8 self-custody technology solutions, and validator services.

Mining

Mining revenue was $58.5M for the full year 2023 and $18.7 million in the fourth quarter. We reached 4.1 exahash per second ("EH/s") of Hashrate Under Management ("HUM") across our proprietary and hosted footprint, exceeding our 2023 year-end target HUM. As of February 29, 2024, we reached 5.4 EH/s in HUM. As anticipated, our average marginal cost to mine in the fourth quarter increased relative to prior quarters due to fewer opportunities to economically curtail our mining operations and a higher network hashrate. For the full year 2023, Galaxy mined 1,077 bitcoin from our proprietary mining operations at an average marginal cost to mine of less than $8,000.

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q % Change FY 2023 Mining Revenue $18.7M $14.3M 31 % $58.5M Proprietary Mining Revenue $12.4M $8.8M 41 % $33.1M Hosted and Other Mining Revenue1 $6.2M $5.5M 13 % $25.4M Total Hashrate Under Management 4.1 EH/s 3.9 EH/s 3 % 4.1 EH/s Proprietary Mining Hashrate 1.9 EH/s 1.8 EH/s 3 % 1.9 EH/s Hosted Mining Hashrate 2.2 EH/s 2.1 EH/s 3 % 2.2 EH/s Number of Proprietary BTC Mined 333 309 8 % 1,077 Average Marginal Cost to Mine <$15.5K < $0 N.M. <$8K

(1) Includes revenue from hosting clients, leasing agreements and other mining related activities.

Self-Custody and Validator Solutions

Self-Custody and Validator Solutions are focus areas in our continued commitment to the future of decentralized networks. This includes supporting the integrity of protocols and ecosystem projects by operating validator nodes to secure blockchains, and by offering self-custody technology solutions to institutions through GK8.

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q % Change FY 2023 GK8 Total Client Count 21 16 31 % 21 Assets Under Stake $243M $120M 102 % $243M

KEY TERMS

Hashrate Under Management: the total combined hashrate of active proprietary and hosted mining capacity managed by Galaxy.

Proprietary Mining Hashrate: the hashrate attributed to Galaxy owned and operated mining rigs.

Hosted Mining Hashrate: the hashrate attributed to third-party machines operated by Galaxy for a client.

Number of Proprietary BTC Mined: the total amount of bitcoin mined from proprietary mining operations.

Average Marginal Cost to Mine: the marginal cost of production for each bitcoin generated during the period. The calculation excludes depreciation, mark-to-market on power contracts, and corporate overhead.

GK8 Total Client Count: the total number of clients contracted to use GK8's technology solutions.

Assets Under Stake: the total notional value of assets bonded to Galaxy validators, based on prices as of the end of the specified period. This includes certain Galaxy balance sheet assets and third party assets.

GDH Ltd.'s Financial Highlights

As the only significant asset of GDH Ltd. is its minority interest in GDH LP, its results are driven by the results of GDH LP. GDH Ltd. accounts for its investment in this associate (GDH LP) using the equity method. The investment, initially recorded at cost, is increased or decreased to recognize GDH Ltd.'s share of the earnings and losses of GDH LP. As of December 31, 2023, a reversal of a previously recognized impairment assessment was required under International Financial Reporting Standards and GDH Ltd.'s minority interest in GDH LP was marked up based on the TSX year-end closing share price. An impairment expense reversal of $307.7 million and $390.9 million was recognized during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

The net comprehensive income (loss) of GDH Ltd. was $371.6 million and $454.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Important U.S. Tax Information - Action Required by U.S. Shareholders

Galaxy shareholders who are U.S. taxpayers should be aware that there may be significant and adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences relating to Galaxy's PFIC status for 2023 and prior years and in connection with Galaxy's domestication from Cayman to Delaware unless they make certain elections on their originally filed U.S. federal income tax returns for 2023, which are generally due on April 18, 2024 (subject to allowable extensions). These consequences and, therefore, the need to take action apply to both direct and indirect holdings of Galaxy shares. These elections are described in the notice posted by Galaxy in March 2024 on its website at https://investor.galaxy.com/financials/annual-reports/default.aspx . Before filing their U.S. federal income tax returns for 2023, direct and indirect Galaxy shareholders who are, or who have investors who are, U.S. taxpayers are urged to review the notice and to consult their tax advisors regarding the advisability of making these elections on their U.S. federal income tax returns for 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

An investor conference call will be held today, March 26, 2023, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://investor.galaxy.com/. The conference call can also be accessed by investors in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-844-746-0741, or 1-412-317-5107 (outside the U.S. and Canada). A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website. Through April 26, 2023, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and using the passcode: 10186798.

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("GDH Ltd.") and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP")

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing access to the growing digital economy. We serve a diversified client base, including institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Since 2018, Galaxy has been building a holistic financial platform spanning three complementary operating businesses: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. Our offerings include, amongst others, trading, lending, strategic advisory services, institutional-grade investment solutions, proprietary bitcoin mining and hosting services, network validator services, and the development of enterprise self-custodial technology. The company is headquartered in New York City, with global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

This press release should be read in conjunction with (i) GDH LP's Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (ii) GDH Ltd.'s Management Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 (together, the "Consolidated Financial Statements" and "MD&As"), which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclaimers and Additional Information

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. The Ontario Securities Commission has not passed upon the merits of the disclosure record of Galaxy.

This press release contains certain pre-released first quarter 2024 financial information (the "pre-released financial information"). The pre-released financial information contained in this press release is preliminary and represents the most current information available to management. The Partnership's actual consolidated financial statements for such period may result in material changes to the pre-released financial information summarized in this press release (including by any one financial metric, or all of the financial metrics) as a result of the completion of normal quarter accounting procedures and adjustments or due to other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations.

No Offer or Solicitation

As previously announced, the Company intends to complete its proposed reorganization and domestication to become a Delaware-based company, and subsequently list on the Nasdaq, upon completion of the SEC's ongoing review and subject to stock exchange approval of such listing. The proposed reorganization and domestication is subject to approval by shareholders the Company and applicable regulatory authorities, including the Toronto Stock Exchange. In connection with the proposed reorganization and domestication, the Company has filed a registration statement, including a management information circular/prospectus, with the SEC, which has not yet become effective. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE FINAL VERSIONS OF SUCH DOCUMENTS, WHEN AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the registration statement (including the management information circular/prospectus) and any other relevant documents from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final versions of such documents can also be obtained, when available, without charge, via Galaxy's investor relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/ The Company anticipates holding a shareholder meeting to seek approval following the effectiveness of the registration statement, and further details will be included in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders and posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This document shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the domestication or any of the other proposed reorganization transactions. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Galaxy's pre-released financial information, business pipelines for banking and Gk8, mining goals, plans for share repurchases, focus on self custody and validator solutions and our commitment to the future of decentralized networks and the pending domestication and the related transactions (the "transactions"), and the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to complete the proposed domestication and reorganization transactions, due to the failure to obtain shareholder and stock exchange approvals, or otherwise; (2) changes to the proposed structure of the transactions that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining shareholder or stock exchange approval of the transactions; (3) the ability to meet and maintain listing standards following the consummation of the transactions; (4) the risk that the transactions disrupt current plans and operations; (5) costs related to the transactions, operations and strategy; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (9) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (10) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; and (11) the possibility that there is a disruption in mining impacting our ability to achieve expected results or change in power dynamics impacting our results, (12) any delay or failure to consummate the business mandates or achieve its pipeline goals in banking and Gk8, (13) price and trading volume volatility with respect to the Company's shares and its impact on share repurchases and the cost of such repurchases, (14) regulatory concerns, technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits on decentralized networks (15) those other risks contained in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its Management's Discussion and Analysis, filed on March 26, 2024. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of the stated addressable market; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our banking and Gk8 mandates; delays or other challenges in the mining business related to hosting, power or our mining infrastructure; any challenges faced with respect to decentralized networks, considerations with respect to liquidity and capital planning and its impact on share repurchases and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalent $ 316,610

$ 542,101 Digital assets 1,078,587

566,690 Receivable for digital asset trades 41,339

9,063 Digital assets loans receivable, net of allowance 104,504

49,971 Digital assets receivables 14,686

12,423 Assets posted as collateral 318,195

25,138 Receivables 15,983

10,887 Derivative assets 173,209

17,719 Prepaid expenses and other assets 37,910

32,818 Loans receivable 377,105

62,611 Due from related party 5,007

13,857 Total current assets 2,483,135

1,343,278







Digital assets receivables 6,174

5,154 Investments (includes $290.4 and $235.4 million of equity method investments, respectively) 735,103

595,122 Restricted digital assets 41,356

— Loans receivable, non-current 10,259

100,977 Property and equipment 259,965

208,538 Other non-current assets 95,000

68,429 Goodwill 44,257

24,645 Total non-current assets 1,192,114

1,002,865 Total assets $ 3,675,249

$ 2,346,143







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Investments sold short 25,295

91 Derivative liabilities 160,642

16,568 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 69,212

67,081 Payable to customers 3,503

9,591 Taxes payable 25,936

22,717 Payable for digital asset trades 4,176

2,557 Digital assets loans payable 398,277

170,566 Loans payable 93,069

— Collateral payable 581,362

131,506 Due to related party 67,953

53,984 Lease liability 3,860

4,467 Total current liabilities 1,433,285

479,128







Notes payable 408,053

384,515 Deferred tax liability 33,894

31,302 Lease liability 10,236

12,406 Total non-current liabilities 452,183

428,223 Total liabilities 1,885,468

907,351







Equity





Partners' capital 1,789,781

1,438,792 Total equity 1,789,781

1,438,792







Total liabilities and equity $ 3,675,249

$ 2,346,143

Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Year ended

December 31, 2023

Year ended

December 31, 2022 Income





Fee revenue $ 51,342

$ 35,576 Net realized gain on digital assets 311,830

55,138 Net realized gain on investments 13,412

42,022 Lending and staking revenue 52,216

36,762 Net derivative gain 151,583

191,520 Revenue from proprietary mining 33,121

29,911 Other income 357

28,533

613,861

419,462







Operating expenses





Compensation and compensation related 138,401

127,909 Equity based compensation 72,275

100,849 General and administrative 76,723

163,955 Professional fees 37,062

28,223 Interest 24,653

38,896 Notes interest expense 27,285

37,029

(376,399)

(496,861)







Other





Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 1,950

(659,169) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 84,415

(496,184) Net gain (loss) on notes payable - derivative (9,603)

57,998 Net gain on warrant liability —

20,322 Foreign currency loss (493)

(316) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests liability —

97,219

76,269

(980,130)







Income (loss) before income taxes 313,731

(1,057,529) Income taxes expense (benefit) 17,833

(35,952) Net income (loss) for the period $ 295,898

$ (1,021,577)







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 88

$ (1,726)







Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 295,986

$ (1,023,303)

(in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, 2023

Three months ended

December 31, 2022 Income





Fee revenue $ 17,135

$ 7,681 Net realized gain on digital assets 293,149

(73,420) Net realized gain on investments (55,299)

(22,131) Lending and staking revenue 16,893

5,676 Net derivative gain 71,121

11,699 Revenue from proprietary mining 12,449

8,581 Other income 24

24,381

355,472

(37,533)







Operating expenses





Compensation and compensation related 42,154

15,462 Equity based compensation 14,581

19,215 General and administrative 15,789

62,566 Professional fees 10,548

12,952 Interest 8,983

5,479 Notes interest expense 6,913

14,916

(98,968)

(130,590)







Other





Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (22,501)

5,037 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 92,932

(123,866) Net gain (loss) on notes payable - derivative (8,581)

1,442 Net gain on warrant liability —

317 Foreign currency loss 350

(3,609) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests liability —

(7,941)

62,200

(128,620)







Income (loss) before income taxes 318,704

(296,743) Income taxes expense (benefit) 17,247

(8,968) Net income (loss) for the period $ 301,457

$ (287,775)







Other comprehensive income (loss)





Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 85

$ (1,016)







Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 301,542

$ (288,791)



Year ended

December 31, 2023 Year ended

December 31, 2022 GDH LP Net income (loss) per unit:



Basic $ 0.92 $ (3.13) Diluted 0.90 (3.13) Weighted average units:



Basic 321,599,100 326,024,679 Diluted 329,613,940 326,024,679

Reportable segments (unaudited)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue(1) 2,615 8,370 7,159 (1,009) 17,135 Net realized gain on digital assets 292,796 353 — — 293,149 Net realized loss on investments (55,036) (263) — — (55,299) Lending and staking revenue 16,063 1,533 272 (975) 16,893 Net derivative gain (loss) 71,730 (468) (141) — 71,121 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 12,449 — 12,449 Other income (expense) (35) 4 — 55 24

328,133 9,529 19,739 (1,929) 355,472











Operating expenses 60,047 14,540 7,611 16,770 98,968











Other









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (98,968) 75,248 1,219 — (22,501) Net unrealized gain on investments 65,922 25,675 1,335 — 92,932 Net (loss) on notes payable - derivative — — — (8,581) (8,581) Foreign currency gain 350 — — — 350

(32,696) 100,923 2,554 (8,581) 62,200











Income (loss) before income taxes $ 235,390 $ 95,912 $ 14,682 $ (27,280) $ 318,704 Income tax expense — — — 17,247 17,247 Net income (loss) for the period $ 235,390 $ 95,912 $ 14,682 $ (44,527) $ 301,457 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 85 85 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 235,390 $ 95,912 $ 14,682 $ (44,442) $ 301,542

(1) Asset Management fee revenue includes management fees generated off the Partnership's balance sheet venture investments which are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue $ 3,137 $ 5,105 $ 439 $ (1,000) $ 7,681 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets (127,889) 54,469 — — $ (73,420) Net realized gain (loss) on investments (22,997) 866 — — $ (22,131) Lending and staking revenue 5,549 127 — — $ 5,676 Net derivative gain (loss) 11,760 (61) — — $ 11,699 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 8,581 — $ 8,581 Other income (expense) 135 (156) 540 23,862 $ 24,381

(130,305) 60,350 9,560 22,862 (37,533)











Operating expenses 66,834 8,673 15,429 39,654 130,590











Other









Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (33,922) 38,959 — — 5,037 Net unrealized loss on investments (220) (116,862) (6,784) — (123,866) Net gain on notes payable - derivative — — — 1,442 1,442 Net gain on warrant liability — — — 317 317 Foreign currency loss (3,609) — — — (3,609) Gain attributable to non-controlling interests liability — (7,941) — — (7,941)

(37,751) (85,844) (6,784) 1,759 (128,620)











Income (loss) before income taxes $ (234,890) $ (34,167) $ (12,653) $ (15,033) $ (296,743) Income tax benefit — — — (8,968) (8,968) Net income (loss) for the period $ (234,890) $ (34,167) $ (12,653) $ (6,065) $ (287,775) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — (1,016) (1,016) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (234,890) $ (34,167) $ (12,653) $ (7,081) $ (288,791)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the year ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue(1) $ 4,877 $ 22,203 $ 27,482 $ (3,220) $ 51,342 Net realized gain on digital assets 307,057 4,773 — — 311,830 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (8,936) 22,348 — — 13,412 Lending and staking revenue 49,916 3,003 272 (975) 52,216 Net derivative gain (loss) 150,715 1,074 (206) — 151,583 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 33,121 — 33,121 Other income (expense) 175 (127) 254 55 357

503,804 53,274 60,923 (4,140) 613,861











Operating expenses 186,660 56,649 46,606 86,484 376,399











Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets (73,492) 74,223 1,219 — 1,950 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 79,001 (2,193) 7,607 — 84,415 Net loss on notes payable - derivative — — — (9,603) (9,603) Foreign currency loss (493) — — — (493)

5,016 72,030 8,826 (9,603) 76,269











Income (loss) before income taxes $ 322,160 $ 68,655 $ 23,143 $ (100,227) $ 313,731 Income tax expense — — — 17,833 17,833 Net income (loss) $ 322,160 $ 68,655 $ 23,143 $ (118,060) $ 295,898 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — 88 88 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 322,160 $ 68,655 $ 23,143 $ (117,972) $ 295,986

(1) Asset Management fee revenue includes management fees generated off the Partnership's balance sheet venture investments which are eliminated in the Corporate & Other segment.

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the year ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate and Other Totals Income (loss)









Fee revenue $ 14,704 $ 16,248 $ 5,624 $ (1,000) $ 35,576 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets (192,830) 247,968 — — 55,138 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (34,405) 76,427 — — 42,022 Lending and staking revenue 36,119 643 — — 36,762 Net derivative gain (loss) 191,581 (61) — — 191,520 Revenue from proprietary mining — — 29,911 — 29,911 Other income 370 1,878 540 25,745 28,533

15,539 343,103 36,075 24,745 419,462











Operating expenses 200,727 56,551 70,629 168,954 496,861











Net unrealized loss on digital assets (216,043) (443,126) — — (659,169) Net unrealized loss on investments (102,747) (360,978) (32,459) — (496,184) Net gain on notes payable - derivative — — — 57,998 57,998 Net gain on warrant liability — — — 20,322 20,322 Foreign currency loss (316) — — — (316) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests liability — 97,219 — — 97,219

(319,106) (706,885) (32,459) 78,320 (980,130)











Income (loss) before income taxes $ (504,294) $ (420,333) $ (67,013) $ (65,889) $ (1,057,529) Income tax benefit — — — (35,952) (35,952) Net income (loss) $ (504,294) $ (420,333) $ (67,013) $ (29,937) $ (1,021,577) Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — (1,726) (1,726) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (504,294) $ (420,333) $ (67,013) $ (31,663) $ (1,023,303)

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2023 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other Totals Total assets $ 2,726,950 $ 575,056 $ 321,322 $ 51,921 $ 3,675,249











Total liabilities $ 1,289,792 $ 10,968 $ 9,817 $ 574,891 $ 1,885,468

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2022 are as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other Totals Total assets $ 1,476,489 $ 536,061 $ 251,624 $ 81,969 $ 2,346,143











Total liabilities $ 338,336 $ 1,084 $ 10,519 $ 557,412 $ 907,351

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of select assets by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 1,052,013 $ 67,930 $ — $ — $ 1,119,943 Digital assets receivables 6,506 13,135 1,219 — 20,860 Assets posted as collateral 318,195 — — — 318,195 Loans receivable 491,868 — — — 491,868 Investments 244,807 476,262 14,034 — 735,103 Property and equipment 109 — 252,552 7,304 259,965

$ 2,113,498 $ 557,327 $ 267,805 $ 7,304 $ 2,945,934

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2022 is as follows:

(in thousands) Global

Markets Asset

Management Digital

Infrastructure

Solutions Corporate

and Other Totals Digital assets $ 566,690 $ — $ — $ — $ 566,690 Digital assets receivables 10,713 6,864 — — 17,577 Assets posted as collateral 25,138 — — — 25,138 Loans receivable 213,559 — — — 213,559 Investments 124,668 464,027 6,427 — 595,122 Property and equipment 126 — 200,829 7,583 208,538

$ 940,894 $ 470,891 $ 207,256 $ 7,583 $ 1,626,624

Net Digital Assets Position

Net digital assets includes all digital assets categorized as assets, less all digital assets categorized as liabilities on the statement of financial position and is included in the Company's liquidity measure. Net digital assets as of December 31, 2023 is as follows:

(in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Assets



Digital assets $ 1,078,587 $ 566,690 Bitcoin(1) 589,011 222,229 Ether(1) 174,978 54,219 USDT 104,539 62,267 USDC 74,624 199,479 TIA 27,138 — All other 108,297 28,496 Digital asset loans receivable, net of allowance 104,504 49,971 Digital assets receivable, current 14,686 12,423 Digital assets receivable, noncurrent 6,174 5,154 Assets posted as collateral - Digital assets(2) 316,104 25,138 Restricted digital assets, noncurrent(3) 41,356 —

1,561,411 659,376 Liabilities



Digital asset loans payable 398,277 170,566 Collateral payable(2) 569,995 73,458

968,272 244,024 Digital assets, net $ 593,139 $ 415,352 Stablecoins, net(4) $ (115,997) $ 281,048 Digital assets, net excl. stablecoins $ 709,136 $ 134,304

(1) December 31, 2023 balances include associated tokens such as wBTC, wETH and stETH. (2) Excludes cash portion of balance on the Partnership's balance sheet. (3) As of December 31, 2023, this balance represents TIA tokens that are subject to a sale restriction of greater than one year. (4) As of December 31, 2023, stablecoin liabilities were greater than stablecoin assets.

