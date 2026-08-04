Galaxy and BNY Collaborate to Advance Digital Asset Infrastructure

The relationship pairs the strengths of an onchain infrastructure leader with the scale of a trusted leading global financial institution to expand digital asset services

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") today announced a strategic collaboration with BNY (NYSE: BNY), a global financial services company, to further advance digital asset infrastructure for institutional markets, including support for staking, a process that allows eligible digital assets to earn rewards, on BNY's Digital Asset Custody platform. This will bring together Digital Asset Custody and staking within a single institutional servicing model.

The combination of BNY's Digital Asset Custody platform with Galaxy's expertise in proof-of-stake network aims to provide clients with an integrated, institutional-grade experience for participating in staking through a secure, streamlined workflow. In addition to staking, Galaxy is serving as a design partner to further BNY digital asset platform infrastructure. BNY's offering of staking and related infrastructure enhancements are subject to regulatory review.

"As digital assets continue to evolve, clients want more than safekeeping alone -- they want a broader set of capabilities delivered through an institutional-grade model," said Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at BNY. "Our work with Galaxy – an early client of BNY's Digital Asset Custody platform – reflects our strategy of building the financial infrastructure of the future while continuing to expand our digital asset capabilities. With the addition of staking, we will be providing clients with a more comprehensive digital asset custody offering built on the governance, controls and resiliency they expect from BNY."

"The future of financial markets will be built on open, programmable rails, and the institutions that move first will define the era that follows," said Steve Kurz, Global Co-Head of Digital Assets at Galaxy. "Galaxy has spent years building the institutional-grade infrastructure to drive that shift, including staking. Our collaboration with BNY brings that work into a framework the world's largest institutions can trust. As a design partner on BNY's platform infrastructure, we're helping shape the foundation on which these services will run."

Eligible institutional clients can access staking within BNY's broader servicing model, with integrated capabilities including custody, fund accounting, tax reporting, payments and client reporting, where applicable. This approach is designed to provide institutions with a more efficient way to participate in digital asset markets while maintaining the operational safeguards, oversight and asset protections provided by BNY's custody model.

To learn more about BNY's Digital Assets capabilities, visit here.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. The Company's 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. Galaxy is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available at www.galaxy.com.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of June 30, 2026, BNY oversees $62.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BNY). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about onchain business, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to our blockchain infrastructure and staking business; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency and AI/HPC industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (5) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (6) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (7) any delay or failure to consummate the Company's business mandates or achieve its business pipeline goals; (8) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business; (9) technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits; and (10) those other risks contained in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, available on Galaxy's profile at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

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SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.

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