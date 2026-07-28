Galaxy Expands Data Center Footprint with Acquisition of 500 Acre Campus in McGregor, Texas

Galaxy's second data center campus in Texas will grow the Company's footprint, with the execution of a services agreement with the utility for interconnection facilities to support the campus and an initial development phase expected to reach 74 MW, which Galaxy believes has the potential to grow into a multi-hundred-megawatt campus

Advances Galaxy's multi-campus strategy to meet surging demand for high-performance computing

The privately funded campus will add to the local tax base and create new jobs, building on Galaxy's track record as the largest employer and taxpayer in Dickens County

MCGREGOR, Texas, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired approximately 500 acres in McGregor, McLennan County, Texas, pursuant to a development agreement with the City of McGregor (the "City") for the construction and operation of an artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus within the McGregor Industrial Park. The campus will be the Company's second major data center investment in the state, building on its 1.6-gigawatt flagship Helios campus in West Texas.

"We've spent the last several years proving in Dickens County that a privately funded data center can be a real, long-term partner to a rural community, adding to the tax base, funding local infrastructure, and creating jobs," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "McGregor is the next step in our strategy to build a disciplined, multi-campus data center business. The demand for compute is a structural shift, not a passing cycle, and we believe the right way to meet it is by building infrastructure that strengthens the communities that host it."

The campus will be located in McGregor's Industrial Park and developed in collaboration with the McGregor Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative (HOTEC). Galaxy's purchase of the 500-acre site provided approximately $7.5 million in land-sale revenue to the City.

Galaxy is also advancing electrical infrastructure required to support the campus and has secured an initial agreement from the utility to support construction of the utility's required interconnection facilities. An initial phase of development is expected to reach 74 MW. Galaxy plans to coordinate with the utility to support development above the 75 MW large load threshold in ERCOT. The Company currently expects the initial phase of the campus to begin receiving power in 2028, with operations ramping thereafter, subject to the completion of development milestones. Following the development and completion of additional transmission infrastructure by the utility, Galaxy believes the McGregor campus has the potential to grow into a multi-hundred-megawatt campus through 2030.

Underscoring its broader commitment to being an active, engaged partner in the McGregor community, Galaxy has committed to the following under the development agreement throughout construction and operation of the proposed campus:

Galaxy will build its own private substation. Pursuant to the development agreement, Galaxy will fund and build a private electrical substation on the campus, and it will provide full financial security as required by the utility for incidental upgrades to local infrastructure. This is intended to insulate rate payers from costs associated with electrical infrastructure required to support the campus development.

The project will add to the local tax base. Galaxy will carry its full tax obligations to the City from day one, adding an estimated minimum of $130 million to the local property tax base that supports schools, emergency services, and other community needs.

The campus will use water-efficient cooling. Just like its Helios data center campus, the facility will use a closed-loop cooling system that recirculates water internally, keeping water use low. Galaxy will fund additional water infrastructure required for the project as provided in the development agreement.

The project will create local jobs. Construction is expected to support several hundred trade partners and construction jobs, with permanent full-time operations roles to follow at competitive annual salaries agreed to with the City in the development agreement.

A proven Texas track record

Galaxy acquired Helios in Dickens County, West Texas, in 2022 and has transformed it into one of the largest AI and HPC data center campuses in North America, with more than 1.6 GW of ERCOT-approved power capacity and a long-term anchor lease. In Dickens County, Galaxy is the largest employer and taxpayer and an active investor in the community, supporting community recreation and public safety, expanding local broadband, and building workforce pipelines with local schools.

The McGregor campus is Galaxy's second in Texas and a first concrete step in a strategy the Company has laid out publicly: building a disciplined, multi-campus data center business to meet what Galaxy views as a structural, long-term increase in demand for AI and high-performance computing.

Galaxy is committed to being a good neighbor and an active community member everywhere it builds and operates. Galaxy will continue to share information with the community as the campus moves through construction and into operation. The Company looks forward to growing together with McGregor in the years ahead.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. The Company's 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. Galaxy is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available at www.galaxy.com.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements regarding the planned development, investment, timeline, capacity, economic impact, job creation, and operational characteristics of the McGregor data center campus. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) the satisfaction of remaining conditions in, and the enforceability of, the development agreement with the City of McGregor; (2) delays or failures in permitting, regulatory approvals, construction, power interconnection, or commissioning; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations and adverse regulatory developments; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) changes or events that impact the AI/HPC and digital asset industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (6) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (7) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business; (8) technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits; and (9) those other risks contained in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

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SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.

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