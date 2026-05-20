New educational webinar from ILSI U.S. and Canada helps healthcare professionals strengthen their understanding of sarcopenia and earn CEUs

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Healthcare professionals are encouraged to view The International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI) U.S. & Canadawebinar on sarcopenia to gain valuable insights into the emerging science, clinical implications, and practical management of sarcopenia in older adults. The webinar also offers an opportunity to earn continuing education units (CEUs) while strengthening clinical knowledge to support healthy aging and functional health. To access the webinar and learn more, Click Here.

Addressing an Important Gap in Clinical Awareness

Sarcopenia, the age-related decline in skeletal muscle mass, strength, and function, remains underrecognized in clinical care despite its substantial implications for healthy aging, mobility, independence, and quality of life. A recent practitioner-focused educational initiative from the ILSI U.S. & Canada highlights the need to improve recognition, screening, and evidence-based management of the condition across healthcare settings.

Sarcopenia is increasingly recognized as a major contributor to frailty, falls, hospitalization, functional decline, and loss of independence in older adults. However, findings suggest that practitioner familiarity with sarcopenia, including its diagnostic criteria, risk factors, and nutritional management, remains variable. This knowledge gap may limit early identification and timely intervention in at-risk populations.

"Improving practitioner awareness of sarcopenia is critical to advancing healthy aging and preserving physical function in older adults," said Stuart Phillip, PhD McMaster University, "Early recognition and intervention can meaningfully influence long-term clinical and functional outcomes."

Evidence-Based Nutrition and Lifestyle Strategies

Current evidence supports a multimodal management strategy for sarcopenia that includes:

Resistance exercise

Regular physical activity

Targeted nutrition interventions

Adequate dietary protein intake

Emerging consensus supports protein intakes of approximately 1.2–1.5 g/kg body weight/day for many older adults, particularly those at risk for or living with sarcopenia, to help support muscle protein synthesis and maintenance of lean body mass.

Supporting Translation Into Practice

Despite growing evidence, sarcopenia is not yet consistently integrated into routine patient assessment, nutrition counseling, or interdisciplinary care planning. Expanding clinician education around screening tools, diagnostic pathways, and therapeutic approaches may help close this implementation gap.

By emphasizing actionable interventions, particularly higher-quality protein intake, resistance training, and early risk identification, the healthcare community can better support healthy aging and functional resilience in older adults.

About ILSI

The International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI) is a global, nonprofit federation dedicated to advancing emerging science and research to ensure foods are safe, nutritious, and sustainable. ILSI brings together experts from academia, government, industry, and other organizations to advance evidence-based science for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

More Information: https://ilsi.org/

Follow on LinkedIn: @ILSIGlobal

SOURCE International Life Sciences Institute

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