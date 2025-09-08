MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- On September 8, 2025, IAA MOBILITY 2025 officially opened in Munich, Germany. GAC unveiled its "GAC Solution" for the future of mobility, shared the progress of its "European Market Plan," and announced the European launch of the AION V.

GAC booth at IAA MOBILITY 2025

"The 'GAC Solution' means top quality, smart technology, and green mobility. GAC's vision for the future of mobility." Feng Xingya stated. Since unveiling its "European Market Plan" at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, GAC has positioned Europe as a strategic core market. GAC is laying a solid foundation for its operations in Europe through a comprehensive approach encompassing market expansion, distribution development, service system, and energy ecosystem.

GAC is accelerating its European expansion, with plans to enter Poland, Portugal, Finland, and other countries starting in September 2025, with a goal of achieving full coverage of the European market by 2028. Also, GAC is strengthening collaborations with European partners and has already secured dozens of dealership outlets. GAC has officially launched its European Spare Parts Distribution Center in the Netherlands, significantly improving parts supply efficiency. A localized technical support and service team has also been established, adhering to the "Service First, Customer First" principle, providing high-quality, full-scenario, and full-lifecycle services to European customers.

In IAA MOBILITY 2025, GAC shows its "three leading" pillars to a global audience. Top-tier Quality serves as the foundation of GAC's presence in Europe. Pioneering Technology drives sustainable growth. Leveraging a global R&D network spanning "three countries and five locations", along with in-house cutting-edge technologies, GAC continues to make breakthroughs in key areas such as intelligent driving, smart cabins, and energy systems, opening new possibilities for the future of mobility. Ecosystem Leadership provides strategic support for GAC's competitiveness in Europe. By actively building green supply chains and a low-carbon industrial ecosystem, GAC promotes sustainable development and collaborative industry globalization, contributing a "Chinese approach" to the global transformation of the automotive sector.

As a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC will continue to uphold the philosophy of "In Europe, for Europe", delivering more sustainable mobility experiences for the future.

