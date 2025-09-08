MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- On September 8, 2025, IAA MOBILITY 2025 officially opened in Munich, Germany. GAC made a stunning debut with five flagship new energy models, unveiling its "GAC Solution" for the future of mobility, sharing the progress of its "European Market Plan," and announcing the European launch of the AION V. GAC showcased its "GAC Solution" in "top quality, smart technology, and green mobility", presenting the latest achievements of China's automotive industry to global audiences.

AION V

At IAA MOBILITY, GAC presented five flagship models, including the premium long-range intelligent all-electric SUV AION V. As GAC's first global strategic model, AION V officially enters the European market with a price starting at €35,990 (It may differ by country, please stay tuned for the official launch pricing in your region). The AION V embodies core values, including "safe, green, smart, and comfortable," precisely meeting the needs of European family users.

The AION V achieves a Five-Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP and features a second-generation magazine battery designed not to ignite even under gunfire, providing comprehensive safety protection. In sustainability, it offers a WLTP range of 510 km and supports fast charging from 10% to 80% SOC in just 24 minutes, making eco-friendly travel efficient and convenient; for intelligence, the smart cabin and leading driver-assist features enhance ease of use; and in comfort, the 2775 mm long wheelbase offers generous space and skin-friendly seats, ensuring a pleasant experience both daily and on long trips. At IAA MOBILITY, GAC also set up an AION V experience zone, attracting large crowds of visitors and professionals for test drives.

To ensure a worry-free user experience, the AION V comes with an 8-year/160,000km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/200,000km battery warranty in the European market. In addition, GAC has partnered with Allianz Partners, a leading roadside assistance provider in Europe, to offer pan-European roadside assistance free of charge for three years, along with software-specific support services tailored for electric vehicles.

As a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC will continue to uphold the philosophy of "In Europe, for Europe", delivering more sustainable and valuable mobility experiences for the future.

