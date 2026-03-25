GAC Philippines Lands Three Strategic Moves with ONE GAC 2.0 to Deepen Local Market Presence

MANILA, Philippines, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- In early 2026, GAC continued its strong growth momentum in the Asia-Pacific region. Since late January, GAC INTERNATIONAL Philippines has focused on "brand renewal," completing a multi-faceted rollout--from strategy announcement and experience enhancement to channel mobilization--in just over a month. These efforts have laid a solid foundation for deepening local market engagement throughout the year. GAC remains committed to its localization mission of "In Philippines, For Philippines, Integrating into Philippines, Serving Philippines, Contributing to Philippines," making brand renewal and the transition to self-operated operations a crucial step in fulfilling this vision.

In late January, GAC INTERNATIONAL Philippines officially announced the strengthening of its local direct operations and unveiled the ONE GAC brand strategy. This strategy integrates the three existing product and business lines--GAC MOTOR, AION, and HYPTEC--into a unified framework, focusing on "One Unified Brand, One Integrated Channel, One Unified Service Standard." The aim is to deliver a clearer and more consistent brand experience for Filipino consumers while providing stronger growth momentum for dealer partners.

Following the strategy announcement, GAC INTERNATIONAL Philippines hosted a two-day "Content Day" in early February at its Makati showroom, inviting automotive media and key opinion leaders to experience the AION V and HYPTEC HT through in-depth test drives and content co-creation.

As a key milestone in the series of brand renewal activities, the GAC INTERNATIONAL 2026 Philippines Dealer Conference was successfully held in Manila on February 27. This was the first dealer gathering since the transition to self-operated operations. The conference brought together 30 core dealers from across the country, further advancing channel-level implementation. At the conference, the GAC INTERNATIONAL Philippines team, guided by the ONE GAC 2.0 global strategy, unveiled its 2026 implementation plan across four dimensions--product, marketing, network, and after-sales.

GAC INTERNATIONAL Philippines' brand renewal initiatives in the first quarter of 2026 have formed an integrated sequence, clearly demonstrating the path for "self-operated transformation" and the implementation of the ONE GAC strategy. Entering the self-operated phase, GAC INTERNATIONAL Philippines will continue to strengthen local operational capabilities, enhance customer service experience, and deepen its presence in the Philippine market with a more complete system.

SOURCE GAC

Katya Sun, [email protected]