GAC Group Showcases New Energy Vehicles and Unveils "Panyu Action" at the 22nd Guangzhou International Auto Show

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- On November 15, at the 22nd Guangzhou International Auto Show, GAC's self-owned brands unveiled three groundbreaking models. Alongside these vehicle debuts, GAC Group introduced its three-year strategic initiative – "Panyu Action" – which aims to increase the share of self-owned brands to over 60% of total group sales by 2027, targeting 2 million units in sales.

Designed to drive GAC Group's transformation, "Panyu Action" is expected to enhance operational efficiency and position the company for sustained high-quality development. This strategic initiative is expected to help GAC strengthen its leadership within both domestic and international automotive markets.

Feng Xingya, President of GAC Group, stated, "GAC Group has taken a solid step forward in its new phase of transformation. We will forge ahead with determination and live up to expectations, presenting an all-new GAC to everyone over the next three years!"

In line with its vision, GAC Group has invested over 50 billion yuan in independent research and development. The company plans to invest an additional 50 billion yuan in the next three years to support its "Panyu Action" initiative, reinforcing its commitment to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in the automotive industry.

"Right now, GAC's global expansion is entering a new phase, with vehicle exports and local production moving forward together," said Wei Haigang, President of GAC International. " We will continue to expand international markets, with plans to reach 100 countries and regions by 2027, and export 500,000 vehicles."

As part of its growth strategy, GAC Group unveiled three standout models at this year's auto show: the S7, GAC's first advanced intelligent vehicle, featuring AI-driven ambient lighting with eight preset expressions for personalized interaction; the Aion UT, the third global strategic model from Aion, with bold headlights and a hatchback design that embodies a unique, free-spirited style; and the HYPTEC HL, GAC's luxury intelligent flagship SUV, which combines yacht-style wraparound design with zero-gravity seats for an unmatched luxury electric driving experience.

These new models highlight GAC Group's dedication to leading the smart electric vehicle market, with plans for their introduction to international markets as part of the company's ongoing global expansion strategy.

Looking ahead, GAC Group remains committed to delivering better products, services, and experiences to consumers worldwide, enhancing mobility solutions and enriching the lives of customers across the globe.

