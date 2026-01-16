GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Recently, GAC Energy has released its 2025 Ecological Service Report, highlighting strong advances in ultra-fast charging technology, nationwide network deployment, and V2G innovation under the GAC Group's "2⁶ Energy Action" strategy – the strategic plan launched by GAC Group to develop a comprehensive, vertically integrated new energy vehicle (NEV) industry chain and ecosystem. By the end of 2025, GAC Energy operated 23,274 self-operated charging piles across 31 provinces and 211 cities, including 17,577 DC piles. It had 1,956 charging stations serving 8.92 million users and delivering 1.43 billion kWh of electricity, leading the industry in 1000V high-voltage fast-charging piles.

In ultra-fast charging technology, GAC Energy continued to strengthen its technology and operations throughout the year. Ultra-fast charging piles were upgraded to 640 kW, with individual gun capability reaching 720 kW and 800 A. In May, an AI-powered smart management cloud platform was introduced, enabling real-time control and automated operation of charging facilities, raising equipment online availability to 99.2% and significantly enhancing service stability.

The charging network has entered a phase of accelerated expansion. By March 2025, GAC Energy's charging services had surpassed 100 million cumulative sessions, with the user base exceeding 5 million and 24/7 service ensuring worry-free travel. In July, total charging volume exceeded 1 billion kWh. In September, the number of self-operated charging piles took the industry lead by surpassing 20,000. By November, the charging network covered China's major cities and main travel corridors, with more than 1,800 self-operated charging stations deployed, ensuring that users in core urban areas can conveniently reach a station within 1 km.

In the V2G field, GAC Energy completed China's first private car owner V2G discharge order in August 2025 and, in September, built the country's largest V2G microgrid, with an average daily discharge of more than 11,000 kWh per station. By the end of 2025, GAC Energy's national V2G discharge exceeded 1.35 million kWh, with power trading surpassing 130 million kWh and cumulative carbon reduction reaching 3.43 million tons, contributing to a low-carbon, sustainable energy ecosystem.

Entering 2026, GAC Energy is accelerating its momentum--driving the evolution of smarter, faster, and greener charging solutions, and building a secure, sustainable energy ecosystem that powers the future of mobility.

